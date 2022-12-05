Read full article on original website
Law License Suspension Recommended for Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling
A Kentucky Supreme Court trial commissioner has recommended to the Kentucky Bar Association that Christian County Commonwealth's Attorney Rick Boling be suspended from practicing law for five years following several months of testimony. The report came after the Kentucky Supreme Court issued a show-cause order in May to determine if...
Gas Prices Continue To Plummet In West Kentucky
Gas prices continue to plummet in west central Kentucky, and are now an average 13 cents lower this week than last — down to $3.01 per gallon. That’s according to the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, released to the public Tuesday. During this exact time last year,...
Man Wanted For Murder In New Jersey Located In Oak Grove
A man wanted in connection to a murder in New Jersey was arrested in Oak Grove Wednesday afternoon. According to a jail citation, 39-year-old James Bull was arrested by Oak Grove Police at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road on a warrant for being a fugitive from another state.
