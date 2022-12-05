ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices Continue To Plummet In West Kentucky

Gas prices continue to plummet in west central Kentucky, and are now an average 13 cents lower this week than last — down to $3.01 per gallon. That’s according to the AAA East Central Gas Price Report, released to the public Tuesday. During this exact time last year,...
Man Wanted For Murder In New Jersey Located In Oak Grove

A man wanted in connection to a murder in New Jersey was arrested in Oak Grove Wednesday afternoon. According to a jail citation, 39-year-old James Bull was arrested by Oak Grove Police at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road on a warrant for being a fugitive from another state.
