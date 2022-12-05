Despite the winter season, a new business owner in Kalkaska is doing what she can to keep the spring season all year round. Leah Holston, owner of Sunday Morning Flowers, took the advice of one of her close friends, who said, “One the biggest risks you should take is on yourself.” And that’s just what Holston did when creating her own business from scratch.

