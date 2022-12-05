Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Consumers Energy offers helping hand on heating costs
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is providing more than $7 million to help Michiganders with heating bills this winter. The money is being distributed through several different non-profits throughout the state, including Roscommon County United Way. With costs rising, Consumers reports that homes and businesses are seeing higher percent increases...
UpNorthLive.com
Customers pay it forward at a Gaylord barber shop
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Customers at a barber shop in Otsego County are paying it forward this holiday season. It all started on Tuesday when a customer paid for the person's haircut next to him at Otsego County Barber & Co. in downtown Gaylord. Another story: Consumers Energy offers...
UpNorthLive.com
Hundreds of hams donated to help families in need this holiday
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU ) -- The Elk Rapids community is helping families in need this holiday season. The Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the Village Market to donate 300 hams Friday morning. The donations will be distributed by Good Samaritan Family Services based in Ellsworth. Money...
Sights and Sounds: Window Shopping in Downtown Traverse City
The holidays are fast approaching and while there may not be snow in Traverse City right now, that doesn’t mean the holiday spirit isn’t there. In today’s Sights and Sounds, videographer Josh Monroe takes us downtown to see some of the Christmas decorations.
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord community banding together this holiday season
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WBPN/WGTU) -- It's been more than six months since a deadly tornado ripped through Gaylord. Many families were left homeless and businesses were destroyed. Now the Gaylord community is leaning on one another this holiday season. The EF-3 tornado hit Gaylord May 20, 2022. After the storm,...
UpNorthLive.com
Abandoned barge creating concerns in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The barge is back and causing a new wave of concern. UpNorthLive News first told you about the barge that sank in West Grand Traverse Bay two years ago. It was eventually removed, but where it was taken to was not clear. Background: Sunken barge...
Treetops Resort in Gaylord Has News for Skiers & Tubers
Cold temperatures have returned and even a few snowflakes in some places. But area ski resorts are also turning on the snow guns to give their hills a boost. Treetops Resort in Gaylord had some big news about this weekend for skiing and tubing.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
MSP move will impact Missaukee County
MARION – A recent announcement by the Michigan State Police post is likely to provide more law enforcement coverage for Missaukee County and neighboring areas. The MSP announced in the coming weeks, it will open a full-time service post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.
UpNorthLive.com
Overnight dumpster fire at Women's Resource Center thrift shop closes donation drop-off
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A fire investigation team is investigating the cause of an overnight dumpster fire at the Women's Resource Center thrift shop off U.S. 31. Chief Pat Parker with the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department says dispatch received a 911 call around 1:47 a.m. "When we...
leelanauticker.com
Property Watch: Updated Country Living In Cedar
Classic lines with modern convenience – these are the hallmarks of this three-bedroom home in Cedar (12841 S Solon Rd, Cedar; $365,000; MLS #6506042074). This 1930 farmhouse features hardwood floors throughout the main level and a beautiful brick wood-burning fireplace. There’s plenty of space to gather inside – over 2,100 square feet – with sightlines throughout the semi-open plan.
Sights and Sounds: Christmas Spirit in Traverse City
In today’s Sights and Sounds of Northern Michigan, we tour a Christmas light display in Traverse City.
fox2detroit.com
A winter getaway in Traverse City
Looking for a winter getaway as temperatures tumble and snow moves in? If you can't avoid the weather, why not embrace it? Check out opportunities at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
UpNorthLive.com
Sunshine to start Friday, then snow for some
Today geography will matter. North of Gaylord the sky will be mostly sunny. South of Gaylord, the farther south you go, the cloudier it will be. South of Cadillac there will be afternoon snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Wind will be light...5 to 15 mph...mainly from the east.
Michigan Snowmobile Festival to return in 2023 after 3-year absence
GAYLORD, MI – The Michigan Snowmobile Festival is set to return in 2023 after a three-year absence. The Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau announced this week that the popular Northern Michigan festival is scheduled for Feb. 3-4, 2023. “It’s ‘All Outdoors’ and it’s everything snowmobile,” a news release...
A New Budding Business in Kalkaska Hopes to Inspire Others
Despite the winter season, a new business owner in Kalkaska is doing what she can to keep the spring season all year round. Leah Holston, owner of Sunday Morning Flowers, took the advice of one of her close friends, who said, “One the biggest risks you should take is on yourself.” And that’s just what Holston did when creating her own business from scratch.
Proposed: Marriott hotel with rooftop bar overlooking Grand Traverse Bay
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A proposed four-story Marriot hotel in Traverse City would include a rooftop bar overlooking Grand Traverse Bay and 99 rooms, officials said. The Marriot Tribute Hotel, 211 and 221 W. Grandview Parkway, is expected to open in 2024, Taylor Roncelli, asset manager for JS Capito Group, told MLive. The lots are currently vacant.
UpNorthLive.com
Project aims to improve Traverse City's wastewater systems
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Boardman River Wall Stabilization Project in Traverse City is kicking off a five-year project aimed at improving the city's wastewater systems. According to the director of municipal utilities, the river wall along East Front Street is in jeopardy of becoming unstable. Another story:...
Shipwreck diver’s fascinating look at one of Lake Michigan’s most dangerous places
MANITOU PASSAGE, MI – When Chris Roxburgh sinks below the surface of a Great Lake, all the conversations and mental clutter of the day just slip away. Depth brings quiet. Sunlight is traded for filtered shades of blue and green. He focuses his mind on his scuba gear, the technical points of his dive – and the hulking wrecks that he knows will soon appear beneath him.
Concerns Grow After New DNR Director Announcement, Airspace Proposal
The clock is ticking for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to make their decision on phase one of the Camp Grayling land expansion proposal. The DNR was expected to make their decision no later than the end of the year, but after a change in directors was announced, people aren’t sure what to expect.
Manistee Co. Man Takes a Vacation After Winning $500,000
A Manistee County man says he’s headed to Florida on vacation after winning $500,000 in the lottery. The player – who wished to remain anonymous – turned his winning ticket in to a Wesco gas station in Manistee. He says he won $10 on a Perfect Gift...
