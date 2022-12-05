ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Consumers Energy offers helping hand on heating costs

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Consumers Energy is providing more than $7 million to help Michiganders with heating bills this winter. The money is being distributed through several different non-profits throughout the state, including Roscommon County United Way. With costs rising, Consumers reports that homes and businesses are seeing higher percent increases...
Customers pay it forward at a Gaylord barber shop

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Customers at a barber shop in Otsego County are paying it forward this holiday season. It all started on Tuesday when a customer paid for the person's haircut next to him at Otsego County Barber & Co. in downtown Gaylord. Another story: Consumers Energy offers...
Hundreds of hams donated to help families in need this holiday

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU ) -- The Elk Rapids community is helping families in need this holiday season. The Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the Village Market to donate 300 hams Friday morning. The donations will be distributed by Good Samaritan Family Services based in Ellsworth. Money...
Gaylord community banding together this holiday season

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WBPN/WGTU) -- It's been more than six months since a deadly tornado ripped through Gaylord. Many families were left homeless and businesses were destroyed. Now the Gaylord community is leaning on one another this holiday season. The EF-3 tornado hit Gaylord May 20, 2022. After the storm,...
Abandoned barge creating concerns in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The barge is back and causing a new wave of concern. UpNorthLive News first told you about the barge that sank in West Grand Traverse Bay two years ago. It was eventually removed, but where it was taken to was not clear. Background: Sunken barge...
MSP move will impact Missaukee County

MARION – A recent announcement by the Michigan State Police post is likely to provide more law enforcement coverage for Missaukee County and neighboring areas. The MSP announced in the coming weeks, it will open a full-time service post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.
Property Watch: Updated Country Living In Cedar

Classic lines with modern convenience – these are the hallmarks of this three-bedroom home in Cedar (12841 S Solon Rd, Cedar; $365,000; MLS #6506042074). This 1930 farmhouse features hardwood floors throughout the main level and a beautiful brick wood-burning fireplace. There’s plenty of space to gather inside – over 2,100 square feet – with sightlines throughout the semi-open plan.
A winter getaway in Traverse City

Looking for a winter getaway as temperatures tumble and snow moves in? If you can't avoid the weather, why not embrace it? Check out opportunities at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Sunshine to start Friday, then snow for some

Today geography will matter. North of Gaylord the sky will be mostly sunny. South of Gaylord, the farther south you go, the cloudier it will be. South of Cadillac there will be afternoon snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Wind will be light...5 to 15 mph...mainly from the east.
A New Budding Business in Kalkaska Hopes to Inspire Others

Despite the winter season, a new business owner in Kalkaska is doing what she can to keep the spring season all year round. Leah Holston, owner of Sunday Morning Flowers, took the advice of one of her close friends, who said, “One the biggest risks you should take is on yourself.” And that’s just what Holston did when creating her own business from scratch.
Project aims to improve Traverse City's wastewater systems

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Boardman River Wall Stabilization Project in Traverse City is kicking off a five-year project aimed at improving the city's wastewater systems. According to the director of municipal utilities, the river wall along East Front Street is in jeopardy of becoming unstable. Another story:...
Shipwreck diver’s fascinating look at one of Lake Michigan’s most dangerous places

MANITOU PASSAGE, MI – When Chris Roxburgh sinks below the surface of a Great Lake, all the conversations and mental clutter of the day just slip away. Depth brings quiet. Sunlight is traded for filtered shades of blue and green. He focuses his mind on his scuba gear, the technical points of his dive – and the hulking wrecks that he knows will soon appear beneath him.
