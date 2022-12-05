ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, VA

Kansas man hospitalized after house fire

SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was injured in a house fire Wednesday in Topeka. Just after 7p.m., crews responded to a house fire at 429 NE Forest Avenue in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. One adult man and a dog were able to escape from the single-story residence prior to the fire departments arrival.
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants

WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
K-State College of Education announces outstanding student awards

MANHATTAN — Eleven undergraduate and graduate students in the College of Education are being recognized with awards for excellence, social justice advocacy, potential and promise. The students will be recognized at the college's commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. Two students will receive the Outstanding Future...
K-State’s Anudike-Uzomah named All-American by FWAA

MANHATTAN – For the second time in as many days, Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah has picked up All-America honors as he was named a Second Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the organization announced Friday. It is the second-consecutive year a Wildcat...
