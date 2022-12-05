Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2500 block East Sandy Drive, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 9:31 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 8700 block South Nellie Bouelvard, Claypool. Tyler J. Barker reported theft. 11:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec....
inkfreenews.com
Remember When: Train Tragedy And Fires
REMEMBER WHEN — A laundromat located at about 118 W. Market St. in Warsaw experienced an explosion which wrecked and set fire to the building. At the scene, the laundromat owner, named Taylor or Miller, before a large crowd, accused his competitors, the Chinese laundrymen, with causing the explosion and fire.
inkfreenews.com
Apartment Fire In Downtown Warsaw Quickly Extinguished
WARSAW — An apartment fire in downtown Warsaw on Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by multiple departments. At 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was dispatched to a second-story apartment fire at 211 E. Center St., Warsaw. The property is owned by Lemler Land Holdings LLC, Silver Lake.
inkfreenews.com
Eldon Eichholtz
Eldon Eichholtz, 75, North Manchester, died at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Dec. 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
inkfreenews.com
Red Cross To Have Multiple Area Blood Drives
WARSAW — The American Red Cross has multiple upcoming blood drives in Warsaw as well as ones in North Webster and Bourbon. 1-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Triton High School, 805 N. Harris St., Bourbon;. Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Firemen’s Building, 1013 E....
inkfreenews.com
Two From Warsaw Arrested After Stealing Vehicle
WARSAW — Two people from Warsaw were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from the Claypool area. Corey Allen Brunson, 42, 114 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft, both level 6 felonies; sentence enhancement possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and sentence enhancement possession of paraphernalia, both class B misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Christopher W. Wies, $6,560.88. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chad E. Czerniak, $10,000. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Michele Farr, $1,250. Jacob D. Lapp, $769.62. Earl Schafstall, $730.60.
inkfreenews.com
County HELP Program Progresses
WARSAW — More headway has been made with the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program Kosciusko. Community projects have been submitted for review for the Strategic Investment Plan, with opportunity for more projects to move forward. Kosciusko County was one of three communities selected by the Indiana Office of Community and...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Police Receive Further Training On C.A.R.E.S. Program
WARSAW — Warsaw Police Department has received further training on the county’s Community Assistance, Resources and Emergency Services program. Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory EMS Chief Chris Fancil addressed questions regarding the C.A.R.E.S. program during a Dec. 6 WWFT board meeting. Fancil said C.A.R.E.S. representatives provided two training sessions to WPD officers on Monday, Dec. 5.
inkfreenews.com
Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident
PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
abc57.com
Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola
OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
inkfreenews.com
Raymond H. Grubbs — UPDATED
Raymond H. Grubbs, 94, formerly of Claypool, (Beaver Dam Lake) died at 11:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Raymond was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Warsaw, to the late Harvey and Wreatha (Boyer) Grubbs. He married on Oct. 30, 1964, in Mentone, to Georgianna Dillingham Teel, who preceded him in death May 24, 2017.
abc57.com
Illinois-based trucking company has trailers stolen in Bremen, caught on surveillance camera
BREMEN, Ind.-- An Illinois-based trucking company, with lots in Michiana, is facing about $300,000 in damages after six of its 50 semi-trailers were stolen over the course of a few months. Rely transport has trucks on the road throughout the Midwest, with lots in LaPorte and Bremen. The owners say...
WNDU
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Arrested After Shooting Firearm To Get Man’s Attention
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after allegedly shooting a firearm in a residence to get a man’s attention. Melissa L. Estep, 58, 3687 S. Country Club Road, Warsaw, is charged with criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony. On Nov....
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
WNDU
Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man was hospitalized after he struck a horse while driving a Toyota Corolla in Elkhart County earlier this week. Police say the 55-year-old driver was heading west on County Road 4 just east of County Road 29 around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. That’s when the driver says a horse sprinted from a private drive and into his path of travel.
inkfreenews.com
Overdose Deaths In County Reach New Record
WARSAW — 2022 isn’t over yet, but it’s already broken the record for most overdose deaths in a year. While requesting an additional appropriation of $50,000 before the Kosciusko County Council, Coroner Tony Ciriello reminded the council he had asked for a previous additional appropriation in September, but that money has ran out.
inkfreenews.com
Four Injured After Vehicle Accident Involving Horse-Drawn Wagon In Nappanee
NAPPANEE — Four people were injured after a vehicle accident involving a horse-drawn wagon near Nappanee. At 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, deputies with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident on North SR 19, south of West CR 1100N, Nappanee. A silver 2008 Dodge...
inkfreenews.com
Bonnie Faye Whitaker
Bonnie Faye Hurd Whitaker, 78, Warsaw, died at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born March 3, 1944, in Denver, Ky., to Bethel (Hitchcock) Blair and Harlan Blair Jr. Bonnie was married on Dec. 20, 1964, to Jo Ed Hurd; they shared 38 years of marriage together before he died Feb. 4, 2003. Bonnie was blessed to share her life again with someone special and married Grover T. Whitaker on Aug. 7, 2009. He preceded her in death Feb. 2, 2012.
Comments / 0