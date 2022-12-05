ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kosciusko County, IN

inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:12 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2500 block East Sandy Drive, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 9:31 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 8700 block South Nellie Bouelvard, Claypool. Tyler J. Barker reported theft. 11:10 a.m. Thursday, Dec....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Remember When: Train Tragedy And Fires

REMEMBER WHEN — A laundromat located at about 118 W. Market St. in Warsaw experienced an explosion which wrecked and set fire to the building. At the scene, the laundromat owner, named Taylor or Miller, before a large crowd, accused his competitors, the Chinese laundrymen, with causing the explosion and fire.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Apartment Fire In Downtown Warsaw Quickly Extinguished

WARSAW — An apartment fire in downtown Warsaw on Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by multiple departments. At 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory was dispatched to a second-story apartment fire at 211 E. Center St., Warsaw. The property is owned by Lemler Land Holdings LLC, Silver Lake.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Eldon Eichholtz

Eldon Eichholtz, 75, North Manchester, died at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Dec. 9, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Red Cross To Have Multiple Area Blood Drives

WARSAW — The American Red Cross has multiple upcoming blood drives in Warsaw as well as ones in North Webster and Bourbon. 1-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Triton High School, 805 N. Harris St., Bourbon;. Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Firemen’s Building, 1013 E....
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two From Warsaw Arrested After Stealing Vehicle

WARSAW — Two people from Warsaw were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from the Claypool area. Corey Allen Brunson, 42, 114 S. Buffalo St., Warsaw, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft, both level 6 felonies; sentence enhancement possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and sentence enhancement possession of paraphernalia, both class B misdemeanors; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Christopher W. Wies, $6,560.88. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Chad E. Czerniak, $10,000. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Michele Farr, $1,250. Jacob D. Lapp, $769.62. Earl Schafstall, $730.60.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

County HELP Program Progresses

WARSAW — More headway has been made with the Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program Kosciusko. Community projects have been submitted for review for the Strategic Investment Plan, with opportunity for more projects to move forward. Kosciusko County was one of three communities selected by the Indiana Office of Community and...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Police Receive Further Training On C.A.R.E.S. Program

WARSAW — Warsaw Police Department has received further training on the county’s Community Assistance, Resources and Emergency Services program. Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory EMS Chief Chris Fancil addressed questions regarding the C.A.R.E.S. program during a Dec. 6 WWFT board meeting. Fancil said C.A.R.E.S. representatives provided two training sessions to WPD officers on Monday, Dec. 5.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Two From Pierceton Arrested After Domestic Incident

PIERCETON — Two people from Pierceton were arrested after a domestic incident. Amanda Kay Patrick, 33, 4113 E. 100S, Pierceton, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and strangulation, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. Charles Lynn Renschler, 44, 111...
PIERCETON, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart bomb squad responds to situation at Cobus Green in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office and Elkhart bomb squad responded to a situation at Cobus Green in Osceola Thursday morning. According to dispatch, deputies were called to the scene at 3 a.m. When ABC57 arrived just before 7:30 a.m., Elkhart County deputies and officers from the Elkhart...
OSCEOLA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Raymond H. Grubbs — UPDATED

Raymond H. Grubbs, 94, formerly of Claypool, (Beaver Dam Lake) died at 11:27 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Lake City Place, Warsaw. Raymond was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Warsaw, to the late Harvey and Wreatha (Boyer) Grubbs. He married on Oct. 30, 1964, in Mentone, to Georgianna Dillingham Teel, who preceded him in death May 24, 2017.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Woman Arrested After Shooting Firearm To Get Man’s Attention

WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was recently arrested after allegedly shooting a firearm in a residence to get a man’s attention. Melissa L. Estep, 58, 3687 S. Country Club Road, Warsaw, is charged with criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony. On Nov....
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka man hospitalized after crashing into horse in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Mishawaka man was hospitalized after he struck a horse while driving a Toyota Corolla in Elkhart County earlier this week. Police say the 55-year-old driver was heading west on County Road 4 just east of County Road 29 around 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5. That’s when the driver says a horse sprinted from a private drive and into his path of travel.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Overdose Deaths In County Reach New Record

WARSAW — 2022 isn’t over yet, but it’s already broken the record for most overdose deaths in a year. While requesting an additional appropriation of $50,000 before the Kosciusko County Council, Coroner Tony Ciriello reminded the council he had asked for a previous additional appropriation in September, but that money has ran out.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Bonnie Faye Whitaker

Bonnie Faye Hurd Whitaker, 78, Warsaw, died at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. She was born March 3, 1944, in Denver, Ky., to Bethel (Hitchcock) Blair and Harlan Blair Jr. Bonnie was married on Dec. 20, 1964, to Jo Ed Hurd; they shared 38 years of marriage together before he died Feb. 4, 2003. Bonnie was blessed to share her life again with someone special and married Grover T. Whitaker on Aug. 7, 2009. He preceded her in death Feb. 2, 2012.
WARSAW, IN

