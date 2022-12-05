Read full article on original website
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Aflibercept Outperforms Bevacizumab at Weaning nAMD Patients Off Treatment
Close to half of patients with wet AMD treated with aflibercept could safely stop eye injection therapy after one year without further vision loss, according to the pilot study. Nearly half of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) treated with aflibercept could safely stop eye injection therapy after one...
Patients with Lowest Fluctuation in Retinal Thickening with Ranibizumab Found to Have Greatest Vision Gains
New research suggests lower central foveal thickness fluctuation scores with patients on ranibizumab were associated with the greatest gains in vision. A recent post-hoc analysis of the of the HARBOR trial found that neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) patients with the lowest fluctuation scores in retinal thickening saw the highest vision gains after using ranibizumab.
Bacillary Detachment Identified in Significant Proportion of nAMD Eyes
Eyes with bacillary detachment had higher fluid volumes, increased CST, EZ attenuation, and increased sub-RPE volume at baseline. New findings suggest that bacillary detachment is an optical coherence tomography (OCT) signature that is identifiable in a significant proportion of eyes with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). The research indicates that...
Dupilumab Improves Severity and Symptoms in Children with Atopic Dermatitis
By combining specific severity-associated serum biomarkers, investigators were able to predict atopic dermatitis severity in children. A study of duplimab provided evidence that the treatment improves atopic dermatitis (AD) disease severity and symptoms in pediatric patients. The effectiveness of the drug in this population has been shown in previous studies, but this investigation focused on daily practice for 28 weeks.
Fighting for Sight: Geographic Atrophy Drug Development Meets Its Future
After decades of unmet needs in the progressive form of vision loss, the complement inhibitor drug class is nearing the market for affected patients. The long and winding road in drug development may span generations and lead down many avenues before a promised treatment is available to the public. By regulatory standards, the timeline may often be accelerated, but for the patients, the debilitating effects can be far-reaching.
Why Health Care Was Unprepared for the 2022 RSV Surge
A pediatric emergency medicine physician discusses the epidemic factors that still perturb experts, and the status of vaccination and treatment strategies. There have been more than 180,000 cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) detected via PCR or antigen testing in the US since the beginning of 2022, per data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Since September alone, cases have neared 140,000 going into early December—generally the time at which cases of the common pediatric virus actually increase.
Veeral Sheth, MD: Promising Developments from the Past Year in Retina
A look back at 2022, including new drug approvals, the significance of treatment for geographic atrophy, and what the future holds within the retina space. Veeral Sheth, MD joins to discuss in a Q&A. Another year has brought promising developments within ophthalmology and specifically within retina, from the approval of...
Assessing Response to Insomnia Treatment
Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP: We’ve talked, and we’ve given our colleagues a lot of different options for medicines. We’ve talked about the benefits of all the different medicines and some of the adverse effects, etc. But here’s my question to you as we’re wrapping up our discussion today, how do you determine efficacy in insomnia? What do you use to determine efficacy, if anything?
Phase 3 Studies on Daridorexant for Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP: The newest one on the market is the drug called daridorexant. Because it’s so new, and it was approved in May of 2022 by the FDA, let’s spend a bit of time talking about this trial and the trial to get it approved. I’m going to summarize and then I’m hoping you and I can have a bit of a conversation about it. They did 2 blinded placebo-controlled trials. They were 12-week trials. There was even an extension trial for an additional 40 weeks to assess for safety. But you brought this up, they also assessed for tolerance and withdrawal symptoms, is that correct in that extension trial?
Building the Biomarker Panel in Neurology: Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein
As the treatment paradigm for neurologic diseases rapidly progresses, the need for more thorough biomarker tools to measure disease progression and severity has increased. In recent years, GFAP has emerged as a valuable candidate to add to the existing panel. Since the turn of the century, the paradigm of care...
Breakthrough Infections More Likely in Infliximab Treated IBD Patients Than Those Treated With Vedolizumab
There was also higher neutralizing antibody titers against BA.4/5 with a lower hazard risk in the group with a breakthrough infection. Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) treated with infliximab who were vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 were more likely to have a breakthrough infection than patients treated with vedolizumab, but the benefits of the vaccine are still superior.
David B. Glasser, MD: The Larger Implications of Telehealth in Ophthalmology
Dr. Glasser shares perspective on the adoption of telehealth in ophthalmology and the importance of increased funding to provide sufficient reimbursement for all physician services. New research published in JAMA Ophthalmology reported that telehealth use in ophthalmology was modest compared to other specialties during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic...
Paul Feuerstadt, MD: The Future of RBX2660
Pauk Feuerstadt, MD, discusses some future applications of RBX2660. With RBX2660 (Rebyota) for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infections (rCDI) in adult patients who completed a primary antibiotic series now approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, stakeholders can begin to look at what is next for live microbiota therapeutics.
PRA023 Showing Promise in Both Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis
ARTEMIS-UC The ARTEMIS-UC trial was a 12-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized study evaluating the efficacy and safety of PRA023 in patients with moderate-to-severely active ulcerative colitis who failed conventional or advanced therapy. The treatment met all primary and ranked secondary endpoints, including clinical, endoscopic, histologic, and patient-reported outcome measures in the...
