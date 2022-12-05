Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP: The newest one on the market is the drug called daridorexant. Because it’s so new, and it was approved in May of 2022 by the FDA, let’s spend a bit of time talking about this trial and the trial to get it approved. I’m going to summarize and then I’m hoping you and I can have a bit of a conversation about it. They did 2 blinded placebo-controlled trials. They were 12-week trials. There was even an extension trial for an additional 40 weeks to assess for safety. But you brought this up, they also assessed for tolerance and withdrawal symptoms, is that correct in that extension trial?

