David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's Disappearance
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millions
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
WTHR
Jim Harbaugh to Save the Franchise? | Locked On Colts
The Indianapolis Colts will likely need a new head coach after the season. Could Jim Harbaugh be the savior for the team?
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech
A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
49ers legend likes San Francisco’s chances with ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ under center
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana believes the organization can still win a Super Bowl even with Brock Purdy under center. Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
49ers get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the injury will force the quarterback to miss the remainder of the season. That may not be the case, after all.
tigerdroppings.com
Gruesome Photo Of Former Colts LB Jeff Herrod's Hands Going Viral
Once they’ve been in position like that for a while, it’s nearly impossible to restore normal alignment and range of motion. Many a career was ended on that shite. Recall an old SI article on the 88 Bengals. Anthony Munoz said postgame shower would set aflame all the brush marks from the crappy turf. Cold weather it's near cement.
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season
We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Signing Former Lakers Player
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Inside the numbers
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: offense/defense overviewLions’ 11th (DVOA) pass offense vs Vikings’ 24th pass defenseLions’ 10th rush offense vs Vikings’ 14th rush defenseDetroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: defense/offense overview Lions’ Pass Defense (17th) vs Vikings’ Pass Offense (19th)Lions’ Rush Defense (25th) vs Vikings’ Rush Offense (16th)
Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings
What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?Will Jameson Williams play gunner for the Detroit Lions moving forward?. On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When that news broke, fans and media members were extremely excited to finally get to see Williams play in an NFL game. Though he did play in the game, he only played a handful of snaps, and he did not have a single target. According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan for Williams could look different this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
