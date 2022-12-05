ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech

A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
BOULDER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
tigerdroppings.com

Gruesome Photo Of Former Colts LB Jeff Herrod's Hands Going Viral

Once they’ve been in position like that for a while, it’s nearly impossible to restore normal alignment and range of motion. Many a career was ended on that shite. Recall an old SI article on the 88 Bengals. Anthony Munoz said postgame shower would set aflame all the brush marks from the crappy turf. Cold weather it's near cement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season

We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Inside the numbers

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: offense/defense overviewLions’ 11th (DVOA) pass offense vs Vikings’ 24th pass defenseLions’ 10th rush offense vs Vikings’ 14th rush defenseDetroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: defense/offense overview Lions’ Pass Defense (17th) vs Vikings’ Pass Offense (19th)Lions’ Rush Defense (25th) vs Vikings’ Rush Offense (16th)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit Sports Nation

Dan Campbell explains plan for Jameson Williams vs. Vikings

What did Dan Campbell say about Jameson Williams?Will Jameson Williams play gunner for the Detroit Lions moving forward?. On Saturday, news broke that the Detroit Lions were activating rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When that news broke, fans and media members were extremely excited to finally get to see Williams play in an NFL game. Though he did play in the game, he only played a handful of snaps, and he did not have a single target. According to Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the plan for Williams could look different this week against the Minnesota Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
