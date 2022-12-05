Read full article on original website
SHIB Hits Big New Milestone, Baby Doge Coin Spikes Briefly on Listing News, XRP to Become Available for Fiat Purchases in UK and France: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. SHIB hits big new milestone in past two days: details. Shiba Inu continues reaching new milestones day by day to the great delight of its holders. This time, the latest achievement concerns the SHIB holder count, with the number of holders increasing by 2,045 over the past two days, per WhaleStats data. Currently, a total of 1,258,689 people own the second biggest meme coin. In the past year, despite the crypto winter that started in February, the community has managed to add a staggering 250,000 new members. SHIB reached the first million holders in November 2021 after its price spiked to a historic high of $0.00008845. At the moment of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.000009316.
XRPL Wallet XUMM Teases Merchant App, Brings Fiat Paygates to France, UK
Developed by XRPL Labs, XUMM is the largest and the most popular non-custodial wallet for the XRP cryptocurrency. After launching fiat support in the Netherlands, it is ready to expand to new European countries. XUMM Wallet adds fiat paygates for UK, France customers. According to a statement shared by XUMM...
143 Million XRP Moved As Ripple’s Partner Bitso Launches New Remittance Corridor
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Flashes 900% Rise, What's Happening?
Cardano Ecosystem Ends Week With Strong Growth, Here Are Key Achievements
The past week has seen tangible success for Cardano and its ecosystem. No, it is not about the native token, ADA, which is still trading at two-year lows, but about life within the ecosystem itself. This week, pleasure to the Cardano community was brought by the weekly development report, according...
XRPL "Layer 2" Smart Contract Platform Marks Significant Milestone: Details
Bitcoin Holders Will Get Richer as Big Crash Comes Closer, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says
Elon Musk’s history with OpenAI—the maker of AI chatbot ChatGPT—as told by ChatGPT itself
This month Musk called OpenAI's ChatGPT “scary good” and warned, “We are not far from dangerously strong AI.”
“Black Swan” Author Explains Why Crypto Keeps Attracting Inexperienced Investors
Prominent mathematician, former risk manager, modern philosopher, author of bestselling non-fiction books, including “Black Swan”, Nassim Nicholas Taleb has taken to Twitter to share another of his messages with the audience. This time he touched on the topic of inexperienced investors entering crypto with high expectations and why...
Former Ripple Executive Comments on XRP Price Chart
First EUR-pegged Regulated Stablecoin Inches Closer to Release
Teemu Päivinen, founder and CEO of Equilibrium Labs, shares details of an upcoming stablecoin that might streamline cross-border transfers in the European Union (EU). First ever Euro-pegged stablecoin EUROe closes seed funding round. Päivinen took to Twitter to announce the creation of EUROe, the first ever regulatory-compliant and fully...
What Keeps Price of Cardano Under $1?
Solana (SOL) Remains Huge, This Data Confirms It
What Are Chances of Cosmos (ATOM) Being Standout Ethereum Killer?
FTX Token (FTT) on 45% Rise After Exchange Relaunch Possibility: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 9
I'm Not Huge Fan of XRP But I Want Ripple to Win, Miles Deutscher Says, Here's Why
CEO of Crypto News Site The Block Resigns After Failing to Disclose Funding from Sam Bankman-Fried
According to a bombshell report by Axios, Michael McCaffrey, chief executive officer at cryptocurrency news site The Block, has stepped down after it turned out that his company was secretly receiving funding from disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. McCaffrey, who took the reins in April 2020, has also left the...
Cathie Wood Praises Bitcoin’s Resilience in Wake of FTX Crash
In a recent tweet, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has pointed to the fact that Bitcoin “didn’t skip a beat” during a recent crisis, praising the flagship cryptocurrency’s resilience. She further argues that disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t like Bitcoin due to the fact that...
WSJ Says Binance’s Finances Remain “a Mystery”
According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Binance’s finances remain a mystery in spite of its recent effort to bring more transparency to the table. Earlier this week, auditing firm Mazars released an “audit” report, stating that the exchange’s reserves are fully collateralized. The users of the top centralized exchange hold roughly $9.7 billion, and the company covers 101% of the aforementioned funds.
