u.today

SHIB Hits Big New Milestone, Baby Doge Coin Spikes Briefly on Listing News, XRP to Become Available for Fiat Purchases in UK and France: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. SHIB hits big new milestone in past two days: details. Shiba Inu continues reaching new milestones day by day to the great delight of its holders. This time, the latest achievement concerns the SHIB holder count, with the number of holders increasing by 2,045 over the past two days, per WhaleStats data. Currently, a total of 1,258,689 people own the second biggest meme coin. In the past year, despite the crypto winter that started in February, the community has managed to add a staggering 250,000 new members. SHIB reached the first million holders in November 2021 after its price spiked to a historic high of $0.00008845. At the moment of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.000009316.
u.today

XRPL Wallet XUMM Teases Merchant App, Brings Fiat Paygates to France, UK

Developed by XRPL Labs, XUMM is the largest and the most popular non-custodial wallet for the XRP cryptocurrency. After launching fiat support in the Netherlands, it is ready to expand to new European countries. XUMM Wallet adds fiat paygates for UK, France customers. According to a statement shared by XUMM...
u.today

143 Million XRP Moved As Ripple’s Partner Bitso Launches New Remittance Corridor

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Flashes 900% Rise, What's Happening?

u.today

Cardano Ecosystem Ends Week With Strong Growth, Here Are Key Achievements

The past week has seen tangible success for Cardano and its ecosystem. No, it is not about the native token, ADA, which is still trading at two-year lows, but about life within the ecosystem itself. This week, pleasure to the Cardano community was brought by the weekly development report, according...
u.today

XRPL "Layer 2" Smart Contract Platform Marks Significant Milestone: Details

u.today

Bitcoin Holders Will Get Richer as Big Crash Comes Closer, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says

u.today

“Black Swan” Author Explains Why Crypto Keeps Attracting Inexperienced Investors

Prominent mathematician, former risk manager, modern philosopher, author of bestselling non-fiction books, including “Black Swan”, Nassim Nicholas Taleb has taken to Twitter to share another of his messages with the audience. This time he touched on the topic of inexperienced investors entering crypto with high expectations and why...
u.today

Former Ripple Executive Comments on XRP Price Chart

u.today

First EUR-pegged Regulated Stablecoin Inches Closer to Release

Teemu Päivinen, founder and CEO of Equilibrium Labs, shares details of an upcoming stablecoin that might streamline cross-border transfers in the European Union (EU). First ever Euro-pegged stablecoin EUROe closes seed funding round. Päivinen took to Twitter to announce the creation of EUROe, the first ever regulatory-compliant and fully...
u.today

What Keeps Price of Cardano Under $1?

u.today

Solana (SOL) Remains Huge, This Data Confirms It

u.today

What Are Chances of Cosmos (ATOM) Being Standout Ethereum Killer?

u.today

FTX Token (FTT) on 45% Rise After Exchange Relaunch Possibility: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 9

u.today

I'm Not Huge Fan of XRP But I Want Ripple to Win, Miles Deutscher Says, Here's Why

u.today

Cathie Wood Praises Bitcoin’s Resilience in Wake of FTX Crash

In a recent tweet, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has pointed to the fact that Bitcoin “didn’t skip a beat” during a recent crisis, praising the flagship cryptocurrency’s resilience. She further argues that disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t like Bitcoin due to the fact that...
u.today

WSJ Says Binance’s Finances Remain “a Mystery”

According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Binance’s finances remain a mystery in spite of its recent effort to bring more transparency to the table. Earlier this week, auditing firm Mazars released an “audit” report, stating that the exchange’s reserves are fully collateralized. The users of the top centralized exchange hold roughly $9.7 billion, and the company covers 101% of the aforementioned funds.

