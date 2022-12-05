Read full article on original website
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersHuntington Station, NY
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Art Town: Sue Brown Gordon -- the Queen of Art Festivals
Sue Brown Gordon is a familiar face when it comes to art festivals in the area, including the Westport Fine Arts Festival. We recently spoke with her about how she's able to be so involved in them and why. Where did you grow up and go to school?. I grew...
Opinion: Make a plan, take walk, etc. A guide to surviving the holidays
I know someone who wishes she could sleep from November until Jan. 2. Why? The holidays are a sad time for her. She misses her family members who have passed away and can’t always get together with her kids. She feels left out and depleted. Some of us who have fewer social connections may not have people to celebrate with, making the holidays a sadder, quieter time despite the sparkle and merriment all around us. If the holidays are not necessarily sad for you, I seldom meet someone who doesn’t feel the stress of preparation, expectations, costs or a jampacked schedule. Even gathering with friends and family can feel like a mixed blessing; old frictions surface and don’t even consider sharing your latest political opinion.
Hartford Current (Opinion): Terrie Wood's reflections on 14 years in Hartford
It’s been a joy beyond words to serve as state representative for Norwalk and Darien since 2009. An extraordinary life experience and one I wouldn’t have missed, despite some initial trepidations. Making an impact. I’ve had the pleasure to meet and work together with so many good people...
What is the most ‘Connecticut’ county in the state? Comparing demographics data in Connecticut.
Which county in Connecticut best represents the Nutmeg State's overall demographic makeup?. According to a Hearst Connecticut analysis of 2020 U.S. Census data (the most recent available), it's New Haven County. Hearst Connecticut compared five demographic characteristics (share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents) to the overall makeup of the state to see which county best represented Connecticut as a whole. The analysis revealed that New Haven County's share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents varied no more than 3 percentage points from the state's share, and made it the most "Connecticut" county in the state.
Fred Camillo (opinion): A review of the facts about Greenwich intersection upgrades
As we enjoy the holiday season and give thanks for our many blessings, we also look forward to a joyful new year and prepare for it by completing the year-end work of our local government. This means final votes are coming up. With that in mind, I believe it is important to clarify some facts about the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements.
Public park atop Norwalk garage and 420 apartments center of Webster lot plan
NORWALK — A project nearly 20 years in the making broke new ground last week as plans were presented for a revamped Webster Street parking lot that include a public park. At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Common Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee, project designers outlined plans for a 650-spot parking garage and 420-unit apartment complex on the Webster lot property.
Norwalk's Oak Hills considers ending Dry Dock restaurant contract
NORWALK — Less than a year into a five-year contract, Oak Hills Park Authority is considering ending a partnership with a local restaurateur operating the golf course’s eatery. With the club in its off-season, the Oak Hills Park Authority is considering significant changes to the restaurant’s operation, which...
Gather55, CT’s first ‘pay what you can’ restaurant, features top chefs, philanthropic mission
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A unique new restaurant concept in Hartford features menu items designed by a Top Chef contestant and multiple-time James Beard award nominee, a Chopped champion, and two past recipients of the Connecticut Restaurant Association’s “Chef of the Year” honor.
Nisha Arora (opinion): Why is the budget of Greenwich’s largest school project blowing up?
Earlier this spring, the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) budgeted $60 million for the construction of a new Central Middle School (CMS) based on the request of our Board of Education (BOE). The school building had exhibited structural issues, and the BET moved with urgency to fund. The first selectman appointed a nine-member building committee chaired by former Democratic Town Committee Chair Tony Turner. While the project is still in the conception stage, the expected cost has already escalated above $90 million and is expected to rise further. As the BET voting member on the CMS building committee, I’d like to share some insights on why I believe the cost is escalating and how we can get this project back on track.
