Wilton, CT

wiltonbulletin.com

Art Town: Sue Brown Gordon -- the Queen of Art Festivals

Sue Brown Gordon is a familiar face when it comes to art festivals in the area, including the Westport Fine Arts Festival. We recently spoke with her about how she's able to be so involved in them and why. Where did you grow up and go to school?. I grew...
WESTPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Make a plan, take walk, etc. A guide to surviving the holidays

I know someone who wishes she could sleep from November until Jan. 2. Why? The holidays are a sad time for her. She misses her family members who have passed away and can’t always get together with her kids. She feels left out and depleted. Some of us who have fewer social connections may not have people to celebrate with, making the holidays a sadder, quieter time despite the sparkle and merriment all around us. If the holidays are not necessarily sad for you, I seldom meet someone who doesn’t feel the stress of preparation, expectations, costs or a jampacked schedule. Even gathering with friends and family can feel like a mixed blessing; old frictions surface and don’t even consider sharing your latest political opinion.
GREENWICH, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

What is the most ‘Connecticut’ county in the state? Comparing demographics data in Connecticut.

Which county in Connecticut best represents the Nutmeg State's overall demographic makeup?. According to a Hearst Connecticut analysis of 2020 U.S. Census data (the most recent available), it's New Haven County. Hearst Connecticut compared five demographic characteristics (share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents) to the overall makeup of the state to see which county best represented Connecticut as a whole. The analysis revealed that New Haven County's share of adults, white, Black, Asian and Hispanic residents varied no more than 3 percentage points from the state's share, and made it the most "Connecticut" county in the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Fred Camillo (opinion): A review of the facts about Greenwich intersection upgrades

As we enjoy the holiday season and give thanks for our many blessings, we also look forward to a joyful new year and prepare for it by completing the year-end work of our local government. This means final votes are coming up. With that in mind, I believe it is important to clarify some facts about the Arch Street and Grigg Street intersection improvements.
GREENWICH, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Public park atop Norwalk garage and 420 apartments center of Webster lot plan

NORWALK — A project nearly 20 years in the making broke new ground last week as plans were presented for a revamped Webster Street parking lot that include a public park. At the Dec. 1 meeting of the Common Council’s Economic and Community Development Committee, project designers outlined plans for a 650-spot parking garage and 420-unit apartment complex on the Webster lot property.
NORWALK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Norwalk's Oak Hills considers ending Dry Dock restaurant contract

NORWALK — Less than a year into a five-year contract, Oak Hills Park Authority is considering ending a partnership with a local restaurateur operating the golf course’s eatery. With the club in its off-season, the Oak Hills Park Authority is considering significant changes to the restaurant’s operation, which...
NORWALK, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Nisha Arora (opinion): Why is the budget of Greenwich’s largest school project blowing up?

Earlier this spring, the Board of Estimate and Taxation (BET) budgeted $60 million for the construction of a new Central Middle School (CMS) based on the request of our Board of Education (BOE). The school building had exhibited structural issues, and the BET moved with urgency to fund. The first selectman appointed a nine-member building committee chaired by former Democratic Town Committee Chair Tony Turner. While the project is still in the conception stage, the expected cost has already escalated above $90 million and is expected to rise further. As the BET voting member on the CMS building committee, I’d like to share some insights on why I believe the cost is escalating and how we can get this project back on track.
GREENWICH, CT

