Lowell, MA

Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for robbing three stores on Christmas Eve

By Emma McCorkindale
 4 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – A Dracut man was sentenced in federal court in Boston after robbing three conveniences stored in Lowell and Tewksbury on Christmas Eve in 2020.

Springfield man arrested for alleged sexual assault of CT minor

According to the Department of Justice, 33-year-old Michael Vangpa of Dracut was sentenced to 150 months in prison and five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to robbing three convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Eve of 2020, Vangpa robbed two stores in Lowell and one in Tewksbury in just one hour. At each of the robberies, he pulled out a firearm and demanded money from the clerks. During one of the robberies, Vangpa tossed the firearm into cardboard boxes that were under the register while he was demanding money. In the other two robberies, he used the firearm to hit the cashier in the head and make a customer get on the ground.

On July 21st, Vangpa pleaded guilty to three counts of interfering with commerce by robbery and one count of using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. He was sentenced Vangpa to 150 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

Sieu Nhan
4d ago

some hard-core criminals did a lot more vicious crimes than this guy but got much lesser sentences, so this just doesn't make any sense!

