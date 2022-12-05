Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Epic Rally to $350,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto strategist who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse in May 2021 is predicting a meteoric ascent for the crypto king in the coming years. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 130,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin could ascend to $350,000 by December 2027 based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model.
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
kitco.com
2023 'surprise' scenarios: gold price at $2,250 and Bitcoin at $5,000 - Standard Chartered
(Kitco News) Markets are underpricing several "surprise" scenarios for next year, according to Standard Chartered. The list includes Bitcoin dropping to $5,000 and gold rallying to a new record high of $2,250 an ounce. Bitcoin could see significant losses next year as the technology sector continues to suffer and the...
Motley Fool
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows
A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
u.today
Cardano Yield Products Go Live on Mainnet, Here's How to Use Them
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com
Bull Market Signal? Jim Cramer Advises Crypto Investors to Sell
Cramer believes Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Polygon (MATIC) could crash to zero in the future. The host of CNBC’s Mad Money show – Jim Cramer – said cryptocurrency investors still have time to sell their “awful” positions. His previous advice has often...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 8
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 12/7: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, UNI
The FTX crisis kept the price of Bitcoin (BTC) under pressure in November, but data from Bitstamp shows institutional investors may have viewed the dip as a buying opportunity. The exchange told Cointelegraph that its revenue from institutions increased by 34% in November, compared to October. In another positive sign,...
NEWSBTC
Key Support Line For Cardano Price Rests Here As The Coin Moves South
The Cardano price has declined steeply over the past trading sessions. The altcoin currently trades within a descending triangle pattern. This means that the coin could be headed for further decline unless it manages to break past a few vital price ceilings. Over the last 24 hours, ADA declined by...
u.today
4.1 Billion XRP Moved from Bittrex Within Hour, Here's What May Be Happening
dailyhodl.com
US Consumers Believe Bitcoin (BTC) Will Drop to New Bear Market Lows in Aftermath of FTX Collapse: New Survey
A new survey says US consumers believe the high-profile implosion of FTX will drive Bitcoin (BTC) prices to new lows amid the enduring bear market. Business intelligence firm Morning Consult conducted the survey with a sample size of between 2,200 to 4,400 US adults from November 15th to 17th, a few days after the collapse of FTX.
u.today
May Cardano (ADA) Be 2023 Highlight of Cryptocurrency Market?
u.today
Two Off-the-radar Cryptocurrencies to Keep Eye on in 2023
