coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, ADA, CREAM, ALGO

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its recovery, but low-cap crypto tokens like SHIB, DOGE, ADA, and ALGO witnessed sell-offs. However, Cream Finance’s CREAM token started 2022’s last month on a high note. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price ended Nov after closing above $17,000 after nearly three...
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
Motley Fool

Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December

The Glimmer token is a necessary component of the Moonbeam network, which provides essential functions in the Polkadot development ecosystem. Glimmer is often overlooked and trades at a radical discount from its all-time highs. This direct bet on the Web3 sea change is currently trading for pennies on the long-term...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Alert, Says BTC Primed for Fresh Bear Market Lows

A crypto analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom says the king crypto is setting up for another corrective move en route to carving a fresh bear market low. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 216,200 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s recent rally from its current bear market low of $15,546 is likely coming to an end.
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Rest of Crypto Markets To Rise Again in 2023

Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone thinks crypto will return to outperforming traditional assets next year. In a new analysis, McGlone notes that the value of the crypto market was slashed by $1.3 trillion in 2022, as of early December, a “roughly equivalent” figure to the combined market cap decrease of Amazon and Google.
u.today

Cardano Yield Products Go Live on Mainnet, Here's How to Use Them

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptopotato.com

Bull Market Signal? Jim Cramer Advises Crypto Investors to Sell

Cramer believes Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Polygon (MATIC) could crash to zero in the future. The host of CNBC’s Mad Money show – Jim Cramer – said cryptocurrency investors still have time to sell their “awful” positions. His previous advice has often...
u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 8

CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 12/7: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, UNI

The FTX crisis kept the price of Bitcoin (BTC) under pressure in November, but data from Bitstamp shows institutional investors may have viewed the dip as a buying opportunity. The exchange told Cointelegraph that its revenue from institutions increased by 34% in November, compared to October. In another positive sign,...
NEWSBTC

Key Support Line For Cardano Price Rests Here As The Coin Moves South

The Cardano price has declined steeply over the past trading sessions. The altcoin currently trades within a descending triangle pattern. This means that the coin could be headed for further decline unless it manages to break past a few vital price ceilings. Over the last 24 hours, ADA declined by...
u.today

4.1 Billion XRP Moved from Bittrex Within Hour, Here's What May Be Happening

u.today

May Cardano (ADA) Be 2023 Highlight of Cryptocurrency Market?

u.today

Two Off-the-radar Cryptocurrencies to Keep Eye on in 2023

