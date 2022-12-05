ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

City of Fort Wayne announces leaf collection updates

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Street Department has recently updated their leaf collection guidelines. Street Department crews say they began leaf collection for the city’s north side on Dec. 9, and continue to finish collection around the city’s central portion. A large portion of leaves were already collected, so officials believe leaf collection will be much faster from this point forward.
wfft.com

Lane restrictions on Wayne Trace Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Wayne Trace Thursday to enable crews to work on gas lines. The area affected will be between Rudisill Boulevard and Maywood Avenue. Weather permitting, the work should be done the same day.
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne adds traffic light at reworked Coldwater, Ludwig area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne implemented a new traffic signal at the intersection of Coldwater and Oakbrook Parkway Monday. The new traffic signal will help facilitate traffic in the newly constructed intersection, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department. The signal will only...
WOWO News

Neighborhood infrastructure upgrades for 2022 totaled a record of $38.5 million

Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release) – City of Fort Wayne leaders today announced a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season. Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and Public Works Division leaders joined other elected officials and neighborhood advocates to highlight the Ludwig...
hot1079fortwayne.com

Driver runs stop sign causing crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash in DeKalb County Thursday evening. It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a woman driving east in a...
WNDU

New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
News Now Warsaw

Apartment fire in downtown Warsaw quickly extinguished

WARSAW — A fire in downtown Warsaw Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire was reported At 8:14 p.m., at an apartment at 211 E. Center St., according to a report by the Times-Union. The apartment is on the west side of the building, facing Center Street,...
22 WSBT

New road near Amazon facility to be named Walorski Parkway

A new way to honor the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Elkhart County Commissioners approved naming a road in her honor. It's the new road by the Amazon facility under construction north of the Toll Road. The entrance to the road is off of County Road 17 where you enter the...
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD: Boy steals car, leads officers on chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A joyride came to an unceremonious end with a power pole Thursday evening after police said a boy stole a car and led police on a chase. Police said the initial call came in as a car theft with two “young juveniles” inside the car.
22 WSBT

Missing 26-year-old out of Kosciusko County

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case. Joseph Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about October 26th, 2022. His family has not seen or heard from him since. Chaffins lives in Pierceton, Indiana, and is 5’8”, 140 pounds, with...
wfft.com

Tracking rain and snow Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Friday is a breezy, gloomy and soggy day. Our next system brings light rain to the region near the middle of Friday morning. The activity spreads from the southwest to the northeast. Wet snowflakes could briefly mix in with the rain Friday morning north...
fortwaynesnbc.com

More clouds for weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A continued pattern of clouds will unfortunately stick around for the weekend. A cold rain will end early this evening possibly mixed with a few wet snowflakes especially north of Fort Wayne this evening. For Saturday and Sunday skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s. Overnight low temperatures will be around freezing. Next week doesn’t hold much hope for sun either.
WANE-TV

Former Wayne Township Trustee Richard Stevenson passes away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A former Wayne Township Trustee who served four terms in the Allen County position has passed away. Current Wayne Township Trustee Austin R. Knox announced the death of Richard A. Stevenson Sr. early Wednesday afternoon. He was 76-years-old. Stevenson held the post from 2007 to 2019....
