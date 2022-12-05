Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
City of Fort Wayne announces leaf collection updates
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne’s Street Department has recently updated their leaf collection guidelines. Street Department crews say they began leaf collection for the city’s north side on Dec. 9, and continue to finish collection around the city’s central portion. A large portion of leaves were already collected, so officials believe leaf collection will be much faster from this point forward.
WANE-TV
Repave and Resurface: Huntertown is among several getting state money to improve roads
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Last spring, Allen County received $1 million in the first round of state road-funding grants. With that money, along with local money amounting to $1.7 million, the county fixed 25 miles of roads, says Margaret Hershberger, project manager with the Allen County Highway Department.
wfft.com
Lane restrictions on Wayne Trace Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - There will be lane restrictions on Wayne Trace Thursday to enable crews to work on gas lines. The area affected will be between Rudisill Boulevard and Maywood Avenue. Weather permitting, the work should be done the same day.
WOWO News
City announces progress on plans for southeast Fort Wayne grocery store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Progress continues to be made on efforts to bring a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As part of the next steps in...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne adds traffic light at reworked Coldwater, Ludwig area
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne implemented a new traffic signal at the intersection of Coldwater and Oakbrook Parkway Monday. The new traffic signal will help facilitate traffic in the newly constructed intersection, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department. The signal will only...
WOWO News
Neighborhood infrastructure upgrades for 2022 totaled a record of $38.5 million
Fort Wayne, Ind. (Press Release) – City of Fort Wayne leaders today announced a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season. Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and Public Works Division leaders joined other elected officials and neighborhood advocates to highlight the Ludwig...
hot1079fortwayne.com
Driver runs stop sign causing crash in DeKalb County
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash in DeKalb County Thursday evening. It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a woman driving east in a...
WNDU
New road in Elkhart named ‘Walorski Parkway’
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Located in Elkhart East Industrial Park, “Walorski Parkway,” is the newest road in Elkhart. On August 3rd, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski lost her life in a head on car collision, along with two of her staff members, and the woman driving the other vehicle. Now,...
News Now Warsaw
Apartment fire in downtown Warsaw quickly extinguished
WARSAW — A fire in downtown Warsaw Wednesday night was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The fire was reported At 8:14 p.m., at an apartment at 211 E. Center St., according to a report by the Times-Union. The apartment is on the west side of the building, facing Center Street,...
22 WSBT
New road near Amazon facility to be named Walorski Parkway
A new way to honor the late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Elkhart County Commissioners approved naming a road in her honor. It's the new road by the Amazon facility under construction north of the Toll Road. The entrance to the road is off of County Road 17 where you enter the...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: Boy steals car, leads officers on chase
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A joyride came to an unceremonious end with a power pole Thursday evening after police said a boy stole a car and led police on a chase. Police said the initial call came in as a car theft with two “young juveniles” inside the car.
wfft.com
Police: Teen steals car with kids inside, leads officers on chase in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) == Police say a 17-year-old boy stole a car with two young children inside and then led officers on a chase before crashing into another car Thursday. Police responded to Hessen Cassel Road at 6:30 p.m. after someone reported their car stolen. Officers learned two children,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Nearly six months after, Waynedale still repairing damage from deadly derecho
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - In Waynedale, you can still see the damage caused by the June 2022 derecho. Healthy trees snapped in half, broken business signs. Many are still waiting for repairs. At McDonald’s on Bluffton Road, they’ve been waiting six months for their sign to...
22 WSBT
Missing 26-year-old out of Kosciusko County
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case. Joseph Chaffins, 26, was last seen in the North Webster area on or about October 26th, 2022. His family has not seen or heard from him since. Chaffins lives in Pierceton, Indiana, and is 5’8”, 140 pounds, with...
WANE-TV
Police: Suspect steals vehicle with 2 juveniles inside; hits car, pole during pursuit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A male juvenile is in custody after stealing a vehicle with two juveniles inside and leading police on a vehicle and foot pursuit, according to police. At approximately 6:30 p.m., authorities were called to the 3700 block of Hessen Cassel Road regarding a stolen...
wfft.com
Tracking rain and snow Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Friday is a breezy, gloomy and soggy day. Our next system brings light rain to the region near the middle of Friday morning. The activity spreads from the southwest to the northeast. Wet snowflakes could briefly mix in with the rain Friday morning north...
fortwaynesnbc.com
More clouds for weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A continued pattern of clouds will unfortunately stick around for the weekend. A cold rain will end early this evening possibly mixed with a few wet snowflakes especially north of Fort Wayne this evening. For Saturday and Sunday skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s. Overnight low temperatures will be around freezing. Next week doesn’t hold much hope for sun either.
Police arrest man after standoff on Barr Street
Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department served a search warrant at a home on Barr Street and took a man into custody Wednesday night.
WANE-TV
Former Wayne Township Trustee Richard Stevenson passes away
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A former Wayne Township Trustee who served four terms in the Allen County position has passed away. Current Wayne Township Trustee Austin R. Knox announced the death of Richard A. Stevenson Sr. early Wednesday afternoon. He was 76-years-old. Stevenson held the post from 2007 to 2019....
