FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A continued pattern of clouds will unfortunately stick around for the weekend. A cold rain will end early this evening possibly mixed with a few wet snowflakes especially north of Fort Wayne this evening. For Saturday and Sunday skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 40s. Overnight low temperatures will be around freezing. Next week doesn’t hold much hope for sun either.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO