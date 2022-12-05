ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Grafton woman discovers long-lost siblings

GRAFTON, Wis. — "Holidays for me, growing up with my grandma and grandpa were special," said Heather Boesch. But this holiday season will be unlike any other for her, a holiday that she says is 48 years in the making. The Grafton woman had a difficult childhood. She and...
GRAFTON, WI
WISN

Historic Milwaukee mansion up for auction

MILWAUKEE — Either luck or fate led Laura Sue Mosier and her husband Rick to the corner of 32nd and Wells streets in Milwaukee in 2007. The couple stumbled upon the historic Schuster Mansion, also known as "The Wells Street Red Castle." "He goes, 'We don't know Milwaukee. Where...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Giant Lego Festival Coming To Wisconsin In January!

Get ready Lego lovers, Brick Fest is making its way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin this January and you are invited!. Lego's used to be the greatest entertainment for children, but over the years it has turned into a fascinating hobby across the world. BRICK FEST LIVE Coming To Wisconsin In January.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YAHOO!

The story of a young mother, a fire and a Milwaukee landlord

April 11, 2013, 5:19 p.m., 7750 West Hicks Street, West Allis, Wisconsin. In West Allis, a Milwaukee suburb once dominated by a factory that long ago manufactured steam engines, ore crushers and kilns, a man living on West Hicks Street opens his back door to let the dog out and sees smoke.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 3rd Street Market Hall 2nd chance hiring offers 'purpose'

MILWAUKEE - You may not think they’re the prime candidates for a job, but the owner of Milwaukee's 3rd Street Market Hall is being intentional when it comes to hiring people who need second chances. There seems to be more than just the perfect resume. May it be people...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee seniors live without hot water for nearly a week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee seniors living in the Sherman Park Senior Living community on 37th Street near Fond du Lac Avenue haven't had hot water since last week. "You should not have ever been without hot water with senior citizens in this building for that long," said resident Gregory Taylor Myeres. "The problem is we're not here to make trouble or cause trouble. I'm here to get what's right for right."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego family seeks Sanfilippo syndrome cure

MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego parents were given a life-changing diagnosis. Their 3-year-old girl has a rare genetic disorder with no cure, but the family is not giving up hope. They're asking for your help as they launch a massive fundraising campaign. Six months ago, Olivia Stoop's family learned she has...
MUSKEGO, WI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
KEWASKUM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale police chase, U-Haul driver got away

GLENDALE, Wis. - A U-Haul driver took police on a chase that ended with a crash. It started in Glendale and ended in Milwaukee. The driver still has not been caught. This chase happened back in October. Police released footage of their search for the driver that came up empty.
GLENDALE, WI
On Milwaukee

This year's O&H holiday kringle is sure to bring out the child in each of us

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Thanks to holiday demand from fans across the globe, Racine’s O&H...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa hotel shooting, Kenneth Burney gets 40 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man convicted of shooting and wounding three Wauwatosa police officers was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday, Dec. 8. Kenneth Burney, 34, told the officers he wounded and the judge he is sorry for what happened. The shooting happened at the Radisson near Mayfair and North in November 2021.
WAUWATOSA, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink

A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
WAUKESHA, WI

