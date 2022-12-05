Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
WISN
Grafton woman discovers long-lost siblings
GRAFTON, Wis. — "Holidays for me, growing up with my grandma and grandpa were special," said Heather Boesch. But this holiday season will be unlike any other for her, a holiday that she says is 48 years in the making. The Grafton woman had a difficult childhood. She and...
WISN
Historic Milwaukee mansion up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Either luck or fate led Laura Sue Mosier and her husband Rick to the corner of 32nd and Wells streets in Milwaukee in 2007. The couple stumbled upon the historic Schuster Mansion, also known as "The Wells Street Red Castle." "He goes, 'We don't know Milwaukee. Where...
Giant Lego Festival Coming To Wisconsin In January!
Get ready Lego lovers, Brick Fest is making its way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin this January and you are invited!. Lego's used to be the greatest entertainment for children, but over the years it has turned into a fascinating hobby across the world. BRICK FEST LIVE Coming To Wisconsin In January.
YAHOO!
The story of a young mother, a fire and a Milwaukee landlord
April 11, 2013, 5:19 p.m., 7750 West Hicks Street, West Allis, Wisconsin. In West Allis, a Milwaukee suburb once dominated by a factory that long ago manufactured steam engines, ore crushers and kilns, a man living on West Hicks Street opens his back door to let the dog out and sees smoke.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 3rd Street Market Hall 2nd chance hiring offers 'purpose'
MILWAUKEE - You may not think they’re the prime candidates for a job, but the owner of Milwaukee's 3rd Street Market Hall is being intentional when it comes to hiring people who need second chances. There seems to be more than just the perfect resume. May it be people...
WISN
'The rats are everywhere': Tenant takes extermination into her own hands
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee tenant at 31st and Wells streets says she’s had enough with a rat infestation in her apartment. When WISN 12 News visited Monday, nine dead rats could be seen piled on the floor of a bedroom, and the resident said it's just the tip of the iceberg.
These are the winners of the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade
The 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade winners were announced by the City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
WISN
Milwaukee seniors live without hot water for nearly a week
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee seniors living in the Sherman Park Senior Living community on 37th Street near Fond du Lac Avenue haven't had hot water since last week. "You should not have ever been without hot water with senior citizens in this building for that long," said resident Gregory Taylor Myeres. "The problem is we're not here to make trouble or cause trouble. I'm here to get what's right for right."
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
KCCI.com
Family, friends ask people to send birthday cards to 4-year-old girl with terminal cancer
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Doctors diagnosed a Pewaukee, Wisconsin, 4-year-old with terminal brain cancer in October and her family was told she might only have about six weeks to live. "Your heart stops for a minute. The world stops. You can't breathe, you just try to process it. She's four,...
Greenwald Manor palace for sale in Mukwonago for $4.9 million
Now is your chance to live like royalty while still in Wisconsin. An opulent palace known as Greenwald Manor in Mukwonago is for sale for $4.9 million.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego family seeks Sanfilippo syndrome cure
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego parents were given a life-changing diagnosis. Their 3-year-old girl has a rare genetic disorder with no cure, but the family is not giving up hope. They're asking for your help as they launch a massive fundraising campaign. Six months ago, Olivia Stoop's family learned she has...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
CBS 58
Waukesha County family aims to raise $1M for toddler who suffers from rare fatal disease
MUSKEGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A family in Waukesha County is asking the community's help to save their 3-year-old daughter's life. Olivia Stoop, also known as 'Liv', was diagnosed with a rare and fatal disease known as Sanfilippo Syndrome that primarily affects the brain, and they are making it their mission to raise a million dollars before it's too late.
Toddler miraculously recovers after falling 15 feet onto concrete floor
A toddler is lucky to be alive after falling about 15 feet from the second floor onto concrete below at Plymouth High School.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police chase, U-Haul driver got away
GLENDALE, Wis. - A U-Haul driver took police on a chase that ended with a crash. It started in Glendale and ended in Milwaukee. The driver still has not been caught. This chase happened back in October. Police released footage of their search for the driver that came up empty.
On Milwaukee
This year's O&H holiday kringle is sure to bring out the child in each of us
Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. The OnMilwaukee Ho Ho Holiday Guide is brought to you by Educators Credit Union, Harley-Davidson Museum and MillerCoors. Thanks to holiday demand from fans across the globe, Racine’s O&H...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa hotel shooting, Kenneth Burney gets 40 years in prison
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man convicted of shooting and wounding three Wauwatosa police officers was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday, Dec. 8. Kenneth Burney, 34, told the officers he wounded and the judge he is sorry for what happened. The shooting happened at the Radisson near Mayfair and North in November 2021.
Wisconsin Man Breaks Into a Closed Bar, Makes a Pizza and Has a Drink
A Wisconsin man broke into a local bar after hours, and decided to make himself a pizza and have a cocktail. PATCH. Waukesha, Wi police responded to an interesting one...after hours. Imagine this, you get a call to respond to a local bar...but it's after it has closed for the evening, and there is a smell of delicious food when the cops walk in.
