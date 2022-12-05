Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress
Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Simone Ashley Stuns In See-Through Top
Simone Ashley is revealing a lot as she covers British Vogue. The 27-year-old Bridgerton actress is one of four television stars spotlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue (the others being Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Yasmin Finney). On the cover, she bares some skin in a see-through ensemble, and in the story, she also reveals little-known details about her personal life, such as her experiences with bullying and racism, leaving home at 17, and a bit of juicy info about her current boyfriend. Read on for the details.
Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance
Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner Are Reportedly Trying Something 'New' with Co-Parenting & It Is So Sweet
When it comes to co-parenting, sometimes the best you can hope for is to tolerate your ex’s new spouse (or your new spouse’s ex). But Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner aren’t typical co-parents, and these kindhearted moms reportedly decided to go a step further: they’re going to try friendship. “Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” an insider told Us Weekly today. That is so sweet! Not to mention effective — moms get stuff done, so imagine how much easier it’ll be to schedule pickup,...
'It's F--king Mind-Blowing': Howard Stern Slams Oprah Winfrey Over How She Spends Her Wealth
The contentious radio show host did not hold back on his Sirius XM show on Monday.
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade
Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
ETOnline.com
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
Dana Hamm Poses In Tiny Top That Barely Covers Anything
Fitness model Dana Hamm is continuing her vacation to Tahiti, which is good news for fans.
Delish
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Alex Rodriguez steps off his private jet with a mystery woman
Alex Rodriguez arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday looking suited and ready for business. The ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez was not alone and was photographed with a brunette woman. Of course, she could be a businessman associate or friend since A-Rod has been spending his time with...
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
Patrick Swayze’s widow reflects on finding love again: ‘Just because you lose someone doesn’t mean love stops’
Patrick Swayze, the husband of Lisa Niemi Swayze who starred in "Dirty Dancing” and Ghost," passed away in 2009 from advanced pancreatic cancer. He was 57.
Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress
Billie Eilish's fashion journey has evolved over the years from oversized red carpet fits, covered up in her music videos, to gradually feeling comfortable in her skin and showing some skin. She takes this into the business side of her life and poses for a sexy photoshoot to announce the...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving: ‘What I’m Thankful For’
Mama mode! Madonna spent Thanksgiving in the company of her six children. “What I’m thankful for…………. 💛,” the “Material Girl” songstress, 64, captioned a Friday, November 25, Instagram carousel of holiday photos. In one snap, Madonna posed for a rare family portrait with all her children. Madonna wore a black dress, matching heels and fingerless gloves […]
