Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Inquisitr.com

Simone Ashley Stuns In See-Through Top

Simone Ashley is revealing a lot as she covers British Vogue. The 27-year-old Bridgerton actress is one of four television stars spotlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue (the others being Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Yasmin Finney). On the cover, she bares some skin in a see-through ensemble, and in the story, she also reveals little-known details about her personal life, such as her experiences with bullying and racism, leaving home at 17, and a bit of juicy info about her current boyfriend. Read on for the details.
Inquisitr.com

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance

Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner Are Reportedly Trying Something 'New' with Co-Parenting & It Is So Sweet

When it comes to co-parenting, sometimes the best you can hope for is to tolerate your ex’s new spouse (or your new spouse’s ex). But Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner aren’t typical co-parents, and these kindhearted moms reportedly decided to go a step further: they’re going to try friendship. “Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” an insider told Us Weekly today. That is so sweet! Not to mention effective — moms get stuff done, so imagine how much easier it’ll be to schedule pickup,...
Page Six

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade

Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
Inquisitr.com

Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress

Billie Eilish's fashion journey has evolved over the years from oversized red carpet fits, covered up in her music videos, to gradually feeling comfortable in her skin and showing some skin. She takes this into the business side of her life and poses for a sexy photoshoot to announce the...
Us Weekly

Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving: ‘What I’m Thankful For’

Mama mode! Madonna spent Thanksgiving in the company of her six children. “What I’m thankful for…………. 💛,” the “Material Girl” songstress, 64, captioned a Friday, November 25, Instagram carousel of holiday photos. In one snap, Madonna posed for a rare family portrait with all her children. Madonna wore a black dress, matching heels and fingerless gloves […]
