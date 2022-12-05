ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

WHO 13

Traffic accident leads to shooting in Des Moines on Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street. Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Ames

AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating after a train hit and killed a pedestrian in Ames. Police say the pedestrian was struck by the train at the crossing on North Dakota Avenue. Police haven't confirmed the name of the person who was killed. Officers are looking for more...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines Fire Department reacts to Marengo explosion

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Marengoexplosion has raised questions about how firefighters prepare for similar situations. The Des Moines Fire Department says they train for scenarios like this often. Capt. Chris Bolten says the fire department works hard to stay ahead of situations like these. They work closely with...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Woman who caused deadly motorcycle crash to stay out of prison

JOHNSTON, Iowa — An Iowa woman, who investigators say caused a deadly motorcycle crash last summer, will not go to prison. Makenna Streff's driver's license will be suspended for 180 days and she will pay a $1,000 fine for the crash that killed Landon Crabtree in Johnston in June.
JOHNSTON, IA
KCRG.com

Body found in burnt vehicle in southern Iowa identified

LEON, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have identified the body found on Nov. 26 near a burnt vehicle in Decatur County. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 69-year-old Michael Moulds was found in a field east of Leon. Investigators said his vehicle got stuck in the field...
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police: 2 charged after early morning pursuit in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two suspects are in custody after a pursuit Monday morning. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, a vehicle pursuit started near 30th Street and Euclid Avenue. It ended with the driver pulling into the driveway of a house. According to police, the driver and passenger ran...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 8

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Collin Nardini of Granger was traveling on Iowa Highway 141 when his vehicle collided with a vehicle, driven by a minor. No injuries were reported. Damage to the minor’s vehicle was estimated at $8,000, and damage to Nardini’s vehicle was estimated at $8,000. Nardini was issued a citation for improper overtaking.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Teen escaped police weeks before bringing gun to school

DES MOINES, Iowa — We are learning more about the 13-year-old arrested Tuesday atBrody Middle School on an attempted murder charge. The teenager was arrested after shooting another juvenile during a robbery. "On Nov. 20th, there was an arrangement between two juveniles to sell a pair of designer shoes....
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry Police Report December 6

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2500 block of Perry Park Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male yelling in the roadway in the area of Eighth and Iowa streets. The officers located the male and determined that all was okay.
PERRY, IA
We Are Iowa

Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Two Des Moines Area Urgent Cares Temporarily Switch To Virtual Care

(Des Moines, IA) -- High patient loads and staffing shortages are prompting another temporary health care change in the Des Moines area. Two MercyOne Urgent Care Clinics are temporarily switching to virtual visits only. Mercy says their Urgent Care Clinics in Ankeny (800 East First Street) and in South Des Moines (6601 SW 9th Street) will not be offering in-person appointments, as of Monday, December 12th. Other Mercy Clinics will continue in-person patient care.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Creston man arrested for choking woman, brandishing firearm

A Creston man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly choking a Waukee woman and pointing a pistol at her male friend. Kevin Lee Davis, 30, of 208 N. Maple St., Creston, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, first-degree burglary and violation of a no-contact order. The incident...
CRESTON, IA
theperrynews.com

Creston man arrested after allegedly stabbing Urbandale man

A Creston man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly stabbing an Urbandale man in the parking lot of a West Des Moines Hy-Vee. Dakota Ray Nordstrom, 30, of 1106 W. Montgomery St, Creston, was charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and first-degree burglary.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested three people and received a theft report. Police arrested 41-year-old Gregory James Clair of Creston Thursday at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities charged Clair with 18 counts of Sex Abuse-Child Under 12, four counts of Incest, and two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Clair is being held in the Union County Jail on $495,000 cash.
CRESTON, IA

