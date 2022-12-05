Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Des Moines police investigating shooting on 30th Street and Hickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is hospitalized after a crash and confrontation at the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road ended with a shooting Thursday evening, according to Des Moines police. Police told Local 5 that at least three people found a truck they knew had been...
One Dead After Train-Pedestrian Collision in Ames
(Ames, IA) One person’s dead after being hit by a train in Ames. Police say it happened yesterday at the North Dakota Avenue train crossing on the city’s west side. Police say the name of the victim hasn’t been released. The incident is still under investigation.
Man Seriously Hurt After Being Attacked By Two Pit Bulls In West Des Moines
(West Des Moines, IA) -- A man is the hospital with life threatening injuries after being attacked yesterday by two dogs in West Des Moines. Police found the man unconscious mid-attack near Mills Civic and South 50th Street, and needed to put one of the dogs down to give medical aid to the man.
Traffic accident leads to shooting in Des Moines on Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street. Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit […]
Pedestrian killed after being hit by train in Ames
AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating after a train hit and killed a pedestrian in Ames. Police say the pedestrian was struck by the train at the crossing on North Dakota Avenue. Police haven't confirmed the name of the person who was killed. Officers are looking for more...
Des Moines Fire Department reacts to Marengo explosion
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Marengoexplosion has raised questions about how firefighters prepare for similar situations. The Des Moines Fire Department says they train for scenarios like this often. Capt. Chris Bolten says the fire department works hard to stay ahead of situations like these. They work closely with...
Des Moines teenager arrested after bringing loaded gun to bus station
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 17-year-old is facing charges for bringing a loaded gun to the downtown Des Moines bus station. Police say the teenager had caused some issues at DART Central Station previously and was asked not to return. But he did return Tuesday afternoon and quickly ran...
Woman who caused deadly motorcycle crash to stay out of prison
JOHNSTON, Iowa — An Iowa woman, who investigators say caused a deadly motorcycle crash last summer, will not go to prison. Makenna Streff's driver's license will be suspended for 180 days and she will pay a $1,000 fine for the crash that killed Landon Crabtree in Johnston in June.
Body found in burnt vehicle in southern Iowa identified
LEON, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators have identified the body found on Nov. 26 near a burnt vehicle in Decatur County. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 69-year-old Michael Moulds was found in a field east of Leon. Investigators said his vehicle got stuck in the field...
Stabbing in West Des Moines Hy-Vee parking lot being investigated
Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the parking lot of a West Des Moines Hy-Vee early Monday morning.
Police: 2 charged after early morning pursuit in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two suspects are in custody after a pursuit Monday morning. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, a vehicle pursuit started near 30th Street and Euclid Avenue. It ended with the driver pulling into the driveway of a house. According to police, the driver and passenger ran...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 8
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Collin Nardini of Granger was traveling on Iowa Highway 141 when his vehicle collided with a vehicle, driven by a minor. No injuries were reported. Damage to the minor’s vehicle was estimated at $8,000, and damage to Nardini’s vehicle was estimated at $8,000. Nardini was issued a citation for improper overtaking.
Teen escaped police weeks before bringing gun to school
DES MOINES, Iowa — We are learning more about the 13-year-old arrested Tuesday atBrody Middle School on an attempted murder charge. The teenager was arrested after shooting another juvenile during a robbery. "On Nov. 20th, there was an arrangement between two juveniles to sell a pair of designer shoes....
Student caught with gun at Des Moines middle school is suspected of attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say a 13-year-old who was caught with a gun and drugs at a Des Moines middle school Tuesday is accused of attempted murder in a shooting from November. The teen had been under investigation in connection with a robbery attempt that happened in the 600 block of Cutler on November […]
Perry Police Report December 6
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 2500 block of Perry Park Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male yelling in the roadway in the area of Eighth and Iowa streets. The officers located the male and determined that all was okay.
Des Moines resident narrowly avoids online scam
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday season in full swing, a usual Scrooge is back —holiday scammers. Des Moines resident, Judi Coppock decided to sell her late father's mobility scooter. She posted an ad online, using Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. After originally having no luck, someone finally reached out, But the would-be buyer set off some red flags, Coppock said.
Two Des Moines Area Urgent Cares Temporarily Switch To Virtual Care
(Des Moines, IA) -- High patient loads and staffing shortages are prompting another temporary health care change in the Des Moines area. Two MercyOne Urgent Care Clinics are temporarily switching to virtual visits only. Mercy says their Urgent Care Clinics in Ankeny (800 East First Street) and in South Des Moines (6601 SW 9th Street) will not be offering in-person appointments, as of Monday, December 12th. Other Mercy Clinics will continue in-person patient care.
Creston man arrested for choking woman, brandishing firearm
A Creston man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly choking a Waukee woman and pointing a pistol at her male friend. Kevin Lee Davis, 30, of 208 N. Maple St., Creston, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding flow of air/blood, first-degree burglary and violation of a no-contact order. The incident...
Creston man arrested after allegedly stabbing Urbandale man
A Creston man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly stabbing an Urbandale man in the parking lot of a West Des Moines Hy-Vee. Dakota Ray Nordstrom, 30, of 1106 W. Montgomery St, Creston, was charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent and first-degree burglary.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) The Creston Police Department arrested three people and received a theft report. Police arrested 41-year-old Gregory James Clair of Creston Thursday at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities charged Clair with 18 counts of Sex Abuse-Child Under 12, four counts of Incest, and two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Clair is being held in the Union County Jail on $495,000 cash.
