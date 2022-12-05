Read full article on original website
u.today
Binance's Changpeng Zhao Shocked After Seeing Kevin O'Leary's Interview
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Flashes 900% Rise, What's Happening?
u.today
“Black Swan” Author Explains Why Crypto Keeps Attracting Inexperienced Investors
Prominent mathematician, former risk manager, modern philosopher, author of bestselling non-fiction books, including “Black Swan”, Nassim Nicholas Taleb has taken to Twitter to share another of his messages with the audience. This time he touched on the topic of inexperienced investors entering crypto with high expectations and why...
u.today
Bitcoin Holders Will Get Richer as Big Crash Comes Closer, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says
u.today
Ripple CTO Names Three Things That Went Horribly Wrong with FTX
David Schwartz, chief technology officer at distributed ledger company Ripple, has singled out three main things that led to the collapse of the FTX crypto empire. First of all, he says that Alameda Research, a trading firm affiliated with FTX, used FTX customers' funds. Second, FTX's customer deposits, which were...
u.today
Is Solana Becoming Cardano's Sidechain? Charles Hoskinson's Answer to Vote
u.today
SHIB Hits Big New Milestone, Baby Doge Coin Spikes Briefly on Listing News, XRP to Become Available for Fiat Purchases in UK and France: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. SHIB hits big new milestone in past two days: details. Shiba Inu continues reaching new milestones day by day to the great delight of its holders. This time, the latest achievement concerns the SHIB holder count, with the number of holders increasing by 2,045 over the past two days, per WhaleStats data. Currently, a total of 1,258,689 people own the second biggest meme coin. In the past year, despite the crypto winter that started in February, the community has managed to add a staggering 250,000 new members. SHIB reached the first million holders in November 2021 after its price spiked to a historic high of $0.00008845. At the moment of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.000009316.
u.today
What Are Chances of Cosmos (ATOM) Being Standout Ethereum Killer?
u.today
Arthur Hayes Explains Why Bitcoin Has Likely Bottomed Out
In a recent Medium blog post, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes claims that Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, has likely bottomed out. Hayes argues that the forced selling of Bitcoin by centralized lending firms and Bitcoin miners is likely over. Those who had to liquidate their holdings would have done so already. Since most centralized crypto lenders are already underwater, they no longer mine loans or collateral to liquidate.
u.today
Cathie Wood Praises Bitcoin’s Resilience in Wake of FTX Crash
In a recent tweet, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has pointed to the fact that Bitcoin “didn’t skip a beat” during a recent crisis, praising the flagship cryptocurrency’s resilience. She further argues that disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t like Bitcoin due to the fact that...
u.today
New Cardano (ADA) Pair Added to Binance.US
Binance.US, an American subsidiary of the Binance exchange, now allows its users to trade Cardano (ADA) against USD Coin (USDC), according to a recent announcement. In addition, Cardano rival Solana (SOL) can also be traded against the second-biggest stablecoin. Binance.US has noted that the two cryptocurrencies aim to achieve "scalability,...
u.today
Former Ripple Executive Comments on XRP Price Chart
u.today
Cardano Ecosystem Ends Week With Strong Growth, Here Are Key Achievements
The past week has seen tangible success for Cardano and its ecosystem. No, it is not about the native token, ADA, which is still trading at two-year lows, but about life within the ecosystem itself. This week, pleasure to the Cardano community was brought by the weekly development report, according...
u.today
I'm Not Huge Fan of XRP But I Want Ripple to Win, Miles Deutscher Says, Here's Why
u.today
Cardano: Vasil Introduced Plutus V2 Scripts Gain Traction, Here's Number
u.today
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Tells Binance CZ "You Won," Here's What Happened
u.today
DOGE Core Developer Reacts to Jim Cramer's Remarks on Dogecoin
India's Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores -report
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group-owned Infiniti Retail, which runs the 'Croma' chain of stores, plans to open 100 stores across the country that will only sell Apple Inc (AAPL.O) products, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing two people aware of the matter.
u.today
DOT, XMR, XLM Might Be Potential Candidates for Price Increases, Here's Why
u.today
MATIC Keeps Surging as Starbucks and Polygon Collaboration Goes Live
