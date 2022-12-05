ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

Traffic Accident North Of Lincoln Takes One Life

Lincoln, NE (December 9, 2022) A man from Papillion died early Friday morning in a highway crash just south of Lincoln. At 5:21 A.M., the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road. following the report of a single vehicle rollover accident. The...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

24-year-old killed in rollover crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was killed after his truck rolled over on Highway 77 early Friday morning, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 5:20 a.m., 24-year-old John Free from Papillion was heading north near Agnew Road when he lost control of his vehicle and began to roll.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Deadly crash north of Lincoln closes part of Highway 77 Friday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Part of Highway 77 north of Lincoln is closed Friday morning following a deadly crash. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and tells Channel 8 one person died after their pickup truck flipped near Agnew Road, just south of Ceresco. Nebraska 511 reports...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Police searching for rampant rock hurler in north Lincoln neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are now on the lookout for a rock thrower who has caused over $5,000 in damage to homes in a north Lincoln neighborhood. Between Thursday and Monday, officers have been sent out to 16 reports of rock vandalism, each in the neighborhood near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Several shots fired during drive-bys in Lincoln neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are still searching for the shooter responsible for several drive-bys in a Lincoln neighborhood. Three drive-by shootings were reported near 27th and D Streets in the morning hours of Nov. 22. No one was injured, according to police. Gunshots are heard in surveillance video,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Crash knocks vehicle into Lincoln pond late Wednesday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — At least two vehicles collided late Wednesday night in Lincoln, sending one of them into a pond. This happened on 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road just before 11:30 p.m. The driver who ended up in the pond was able to make it out. Witnesses...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Potentially armed and dangerous fugitive on the run in southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Beatrice Police Department says it’s searching for a potentially armed and dangerous fugitive. Authorities say Devon Kagy is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. He has outstanding warrants for delivery of a controlled substance, terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person...
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police Department says it has begun a ‘culture change’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – City officials provided an update Thursday on a third-party assessment of the Lincoln Police Department, commissioned by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird last year. The assessment by 21st Century Policing Solutions began amid a series of lawsuits by former female LPD employees. A total of 28...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man to spend over 18 years in prison on meth charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over 18 years behind bars after officers found more than 9 pounds of meth in his vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Tommy L. Meyer, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 224 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth with a prior serious drug felony.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two injured after semi trucks collide on Highway 15

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE — Two people were taken to a hospital Wednesday after a crash late in the morning that involved a pair of semi trucks. Authorities say the crash happened on Highway 15 at the intersection with 725th Road, just north of the Highway 15 and Highway 4 junctions at about 10:15 a.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy