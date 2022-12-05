Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
$100,000 worth of gold coins stolen from collection, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are on the lookout for gold after several coins were reported stolen on Tuesday. An 82-year-old man reported the theft at the police station’s service desk around 1:30 p.m. He told officers that 25 gold coins had gone missing from his private...
klkntv.com
Police looking for possible second suspect launching rocks into Lincoln homes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are still looking for a rock-hurling man who caused over $5,000 in damage to homes in a north Lincoln neighborhood. Earlier in the week, police reported 16 rock vandalisms, each in the neighborhood near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue. The suspect caused about $5,410...
kfornow.com
Traffic Accident North Of Lincoln Takes One Life
Lincoln, NE (December 9, 2022) A man from Papillion died early Friday morning in a highway crash just south of Lincoln. At 5:21 A.M., the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road. following the report of a single vehicle rollover accident. The...
klkntv.com
24-year-old killed in rollover crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was killed after his truck rolled over on Highway 77 early Friday morning, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 5:20 a.m., 24-year-old John Free from Papillion was heading north near Agnew Road when he lost control of his vehicle and began to roll.
klkntv.com
Deadly crash north of Lincoln closes part of Highway 77 Friday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Part of Highway 77 north of Lincoln is closed Friday morning following a deadly crash. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and tells Channel 8 one person died after their pickup truck flipped near Agnew Road, just south of Ceresco. Nebraska 511 reports...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County fugitive asks police for a gun permit, gets arrested instead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man who knew he was wanted in Lancaster County tried to get a Nebraska Handgun Purchase Certificate. Authorities tell us they discovered Lakota Hawkes had an active warrant during his background check. Police say Hawkes admitted to knowing...
klkntv.com
Police searching for rampant rock hurler in north Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are now on the lookout for a rock thrower who has caused over $5,000 in damage to homes in a north Lincoln neighborhood. Between Thursday and Monday, officers have been sent out to 16 reports of rock vandalism, each in the neighborhood near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue.
klkntv.com
WATCH: Several shots fired during drive-bys in Lincoln neighborhood
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are still searching for the shooter responsible for several drive-bys in a Lincoln neighborhood. Three drive-by shootings were reported near 27th and D Streets in the morning hours of Nov. 22. No one was injured, according to police. Gunshots are heard in surveillance video,...
Police looking for man who went missing on Tuesday
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who went missing on Tuesday. Mark Clardy was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown Crocs.
klkntv.com
$20,000 fraud scheme involving jewelry and plane tickets fails in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a fraud alert with law enforcement agencies across our area. Officials say this case is a lot different than the phony emails and phone calls we’re normally warned about. The attempted fraud happened in-person and a...
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate Lincoln home after fire races through it Friday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells Channel 8...
KETV.com
60-year-old man dies from injuries at worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha
ELKHORN, Neb. — A 60-year-old man has died as a result of his injuries from a worksite incident Wednesday in northwest Omaha, according to authorities. Around 4:21 p.m., the man was injured at a worksite near North 192nd Street and Camden Avenue by a skid-loader, according to law enforcement.
klkntv.com
Crash knocks vehicle into Lincoln pond late Wednesday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — At least two vehicles collided late Wednesday night in Lincoln, sending one of them into a pond. This happened on 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road just before 11:30 p.m. The driver who ended up in the pond was able to make it out. Witnesses...
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
klkntv.com
Potentially armed and dangerous fugitive on the run in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Beatrice Police Department says it’s searching for a potentially armed and dangerous fugitive. Authorities say Devon Kagy is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. He has outstanding warrants for delivery of a controlled substance, terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person...
Omaha woman still missing as former friends of suspect speak out
The man suspected of kidnapping 43-year old Cari Allen has been arrested. Two former friends of his paint a picture of what this man is like.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police Department says it has begun a ‘culture change’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – City officials provided an update Thursday on a third-party assessment of the Lincoln Police Department, commissioned by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird last year. The assessment by 21st Century Policing Solutions began amid a series of lawsuits by former female LPD employees. A total of 28...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man to spend over 18 years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over 18 years behind bars after officers found more than 9 pounds of meth in his vehicle, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Tommy L. Meyer, 43, was sentenced Wednesday to 224 months in prison for one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth with a prior serious drug felony.
News Channel Nebraska
Two injured after semi trucks collide on Highway 15
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE — Two people were taken to a hospital Wednesday after a crash late in the morning that involved a pair of semi trucks. Authorities say the crash happened on Highway 15 at the intersection with 725th Road, just north of the Highway 15 and Highway 4 junctions at about 10:15 a.m.
Seven people taken to hospital following Omaha house fire late Tuesday
According to the Omaha Fire Department, seven people including an Omaha Police officer were hospitalized after a Tuesday night house fire. Two dogs and a cat died.
