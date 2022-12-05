Read full article on original website
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFASaint Louis, MO
St. Louis alderman says he was threatened ahead of teen curfew proposal
ST. LOUIS — The day before he presented a teen curfew proposal to his fellow St. Louis Board of Aldermen, Brandon Bosley has growing safety concerns. "This person just called the general board," said Alderman Bosley. The third ward alderman said shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, someone called St....
Large house fire in north St. Louis
St. Louis firefighters battle a house fire on West Florissant Avenue and De Soto Avenue in north St. Louis.
Plan could mean $500 monthly payments to some St. Louis families
Hundreds of St. Louis families may soon get $500 payments each month through a new program.
KMOV
City leaders send second summons for nuisance violations to Ely Walker Board Members
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Break-ins, unwanted parties, and a homicide are all problems plaguing Ely Walker Lofts in Downtown West. On Tuesday, St. Louis City Leaders stopped the loft’s developer, Lux Living, from building another multi-family-use complex in Forest Park Southeast. Now, those same developers are headed back to city litigators this month for nuisance violations.
North St. Louis church goes up in flames
A huge church on West Herbert and Parnell in North St. Louis catches fire.
KMOV
Jones signs order establishing reparations commission in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order establishing a reparations commission in St. Louis City. The order was signed Wednesday, the mayor’s office says. The commission will consist of nine members, all of whom must be city residents and come from different backgrounds, including civil rights advocates, clergy members, attorneys, academics, public health professionals and younger people.
Woman shot outside a bar in south St. Louis
A woman was shot outside a sports bar in south St. Louis.
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri History Museum’s One-Day Gospel Fest to honor deep St. Louis roots
St. Louis is often regarded as one of the most influential cities for rock, blues, jazz and R&B music, but it also played a big role in the development of gospel music. The O’Neal Twins, Martha Bass and many more influential singers are seared into St. Louis gospel history and have shaped the genre.
St. Louis Hills residents take neighborhood security into their own hands
Car thefts and break-ins continue to plague the entire region. But the St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association is taking things into its own hands, along with one resident who is a software programmer.
edglentoday.com
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Issues Remarks About Sentences For Previous Aldermen
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has made remarks in regard to the sentencing of of former aldermen Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, and John Collins-Muhammad. "A federal court held Jeffrey Boyd, John Collins-Muhammad, and Lewis Reed accountable for the pain they have caused our communities. These crimes have victims: Their families, who are suffering; their constituents, whose interests they put aside in pursuit of personal profit; and our entire city, which was shaken by the brazenness of the trio’s corruption.
FOX2now.com
Former St. Louis City aldermen sentencing takes places Tuesday afternoon
Three former St. Louis City aldermen who pleaded guilty in a federal public corruption case are set to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon. Former St. Louis City aldermen sentencing takes places …. Three former St. Louis City aldermen who pleaded guilty in a federal public corruption case are set to be...
Missouri bills call for change in control of St. Louis Police Department
Missouri lawmakers have pre-filed several bills calling for a change in control of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
New brunch eatery opens at former St. Louis ‘Eat Rite’ site
The former Eat Rite Diner in south St. Louis has a new look and new name. It is now home to Fleur STL.
3 Former St. Louis Aldermen Sentenced on Federal Bribery Charges
John Collins-Muhammad, Lewis Reed and Jeffrey Boyd will collectively serve 10.5 years in prison
Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for...
Under New Ownership, Kohn's Cements Its Legacy
The iconic kosher deli and restaurant will live on thanks to its new owners
Early morning fire at popular hotel in west St. Louis
A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a popular hotel in west St. Louis.
Missouri Republicans propose state takeover of St. Louis police department
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — While Mayor Tishaura Jones' administration prepares to pick the next chief of police in St. Louis, a growing number of Missouri Republicans are calling for a return to the days when the state controlled the city's police department. Several lawmakers have already traveled to Jefferson...
Driver wanted in East St. Louis hit-and-run
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Nearly two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run collision in East St. Louis, police are searching for the accused driver and a vehicle. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Illinois Route 157. A 42-year-old man from Arnold, Missouri, died in the crash.
RFT Asks ChatGPT, a Cutting Edge AI, About St. Louis
It composed a song about Ladue and wrote us some limericks
