Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

City leaders send second summons for nuisance violations to Ely Walker Board Members

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Break-ins, unwanted parties, and a homicide are all problems plaguing Ely Walker Lofts in Downtown West. On Tuesday, St. Louis City Leaders stopped the loft’s developer, Lux Living, from building another multi-family-use complex in Forest Park Southeast. Now, those same developers are headed back to city litigators this month for nuisance violations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Jones signs order establishing reparations commission in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order establishing a reparations commission in St. Louis City. The order was signed Wednesday, the mayor’s office says. The commission will consist of nine members, all of whom must be city residents and come from different backgrounds, including civil rights advocates, clergy members, attorneys, academics, public health professionals and younger people.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Issues Remarks About Sentences For Previous Aldermen

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has made remarks in regard to the sentencing of of former aldermen Lewis Reed, Jeffrey Boyd, and John Collins-Muhammad. "A federal court held Jeffrey Boyd, John Collins-Muhammad, and Lewis Reed accountable for the pain they have caused our communities. These crimes have victims: Their families, who are suffering; their constituents, whose interests they put aside in pursuit of personal profit; and our entire city, which was shaken by the brazenness of the trio’s corruption.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
FOX2Now

Driver wanted in East St. Louis hit-and-run

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Nearly two weeks after a deadly hit-and-run collision in East St. Louis, police are searching for the accused driver and a vehicle. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Nov. 22 on Illinois Route 157. A 42-year-old man from Arnold, Missouri, died in the crash.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL

