Oklahoma City, OK

OKCPD: Teen shoots, kills man attacking another

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a physical altercation turned deadly in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to the incident report, officers were called to a home on S. Drexel Pl. around 2:30 a.m. after a person was shot inside the residence.

Oklahoma County Jail administrator may resign at Monday’s jail trust meeting

Police arrived and found 38-year-old Cory Cade dead with several gunshot wounds.

Investigators learned a fight between Cade and another household member was happening at the time Cade was shot.

“It appears a 16-year-old juvenile shot Cade to stop the attack on the other person,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk of OKCPD. “The juvenile fled the scene on foot but was ultimately found a short distance away by patrol officers.”

Prosecutors ask quadruple homicide suspect be held in Kingfisher jail without bond

So far, no arrests have been made.

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages. Anyone with any information should contact the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.

