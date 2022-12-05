ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Nashville Realtors Installs 2023 Board of Directors

By Source Staff
Robertson County Source
Robertson County Source
 6 days ago

After an explosive year of record-high interest rates, inventory nearing pre-pandemic levels and experiencing one of the largest growth phases in Nashville history, 2022 was another remarkable year for Greater Nashville’s housing industry.

Despite a national downward trend in closings, the Greater Nashville area is on the cusp of unprecedented change and growth. With the development of the East Bank, a new Titans stadium and a growing job market, Nashville continues to be a lucrative city for its residents with Realtors playing a critical role in driving this city forward while providing solutions to some of the biggest challenges yet to come.

From working on affordable housing solutions, advancing critical issues to the housing industry through legislative action, or building stronger and more prosperous communities, Greater Nashville Realtors leadership has been hard at work to educate, advocate and promote the benefits of homeownership to a wider audience.

“This time last year, our industry was presented with unique challenges from low inventory and rising home prices to navigating the rapidly changing housing market,” said Steve Jolly, Greater Nashville Realtors 2022 president.” “Today, many of those same problems persist, but whatever issues face our city, I’m confident that the incoming leadership will undoubtedly persist and lead Greater Nashville for years to come.”

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, Greater Nashville Realtors installed the 2023 Board of Directors, including 2023 president, Mr. Brad Copeland.

Led by 2022 president, Steve Jolly and 2023 president, Brad Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors welcomed the new year and leadership emphasizing optimism and hope as essential tools to overcoming current and future challenges facing the real estate industry.

“I’m excited for what the future holds for us and our region,” said Brad Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors 2023 president.” “No doubt that 2023 will bring new challenges and new adventures for all of us, but know that Greater Nashville Realtors is poised to place you in the very best position and support homeownership at every level in the years to come.”

Serving alongside Copeland to make Greater Nashville and those that live here thrive and prosper for years to come are:

Anna Altic, Vice President

Staci Coleman, Director

Amanda Crist, Director

Tara DeSelms, Secretary/Treasurer

John Dotson, Director

Trevor Garrett, Director and Commercial Representative

Jack Gaughan, Director

Steve Jolly, Immediate Past President

Maria Creecy Kemp, Director

Megan Manly, Director

LaTonya Martin, Director

Denise Moore, Director

Von Richcreek, Director

Debbie Spurlock, 2023 Dickson Chapter president

Nathan Weinberg, Vice President

Collyn Wainwright, Director

Kevin Wilson, President-Elect

Eric Wyse, Director

Greater Nashville REALTORS® is one of Middle Tennessee’s largest professional trade associations and serves as the primary voice for Nashville-area property owners. REALTOR® is a registered trademark that may be used only by real estate professionals who are members of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribe to its strict code of ethics.

