Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
216 Billion SHIB Grabbed By These Whales as SHIB Transaction Volume Soars
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin Holders Will Get Richer as Big Crash Comes Closer, "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Says
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
What Keeps Price of Cardano Under $1?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
FTX Token (FTT) on 45% Rise After Exchange Relaunch Possibility: Crypto Market Review, Dec. 9
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Tells Binance CZ "You Won," Here's What Happened
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Binance's Changpeng Zhao Shocked After Seeing Kevin O'Leary's Interview
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
What Are Chances of Cosmos (ATOM) Being Standout Ethereum Killer?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Hits Big New Milestone, Baby Doge Coin Spikes Briefly on Listing News, XRP to Become Available for Fiat Purchases in UK and France: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. SHIB hits big new milestone in past two days: details. Shiba Inu continues reaching new milestones day by day to the great delight of its holders. This time, the latest achievement concerns the SHIB holder count, with the number of holders increasing by 2,045 over the past two days, per WhaleStats data. Currently, a total of 1,258,689 people own the second biggest meme coin. In the past year, despite the crypto winter that started in February, the community has managed to add a staggering 250,000 new members. SHIB reached the first million holders in November 2021 after its price spiked to a historic high of $0.00008845. At the moment of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.000009316.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Be Listed by Major Japanese Exchange
OkCoinJapan, the Japanese subsidiary of OK Group, has announced its decision to add the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token. Its listing is expected to take place in mid-February 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced. As reported by U.Today, Japanese fans of the SHIB token have been clamoring for...
u.today
SHIB Price Analysis for December 11
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Arthur Hayes Explains Why Bitcoin Has Likely Bottomed Out
In a recent Medium blog post, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes claims that Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, has likely bottomed out. Hayes argues that the forced selling of Bitcoin by centralized lending firms and Bitcoin miners is likely over. Those who had to liquidate their holdings would have done so already. Since most centralized crypto lenders are already underwater, they no longer mine loans or collateral to liquidate.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 10
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
I'm Not Huge Fan of XRP But I Want Ripple to Win, Miles Deutscher Says, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ripple CTO Names Three Things That Went Horribly Wrong with FTX
David Schwartz, chief technology officer at distributed ledger company Ripple, has singled out three main things that led to the collapse of the FTX crypto empire. First of all, he says that Alameda Research, a trading firm affiliated with FTX, used FTX customers' funds. Second, FTX's customer deposits, which were...
u.today
Former Ripple Executive Comments on XRP Price Chart
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cathie Wood Praises Bitcoin’s Resilience in Wake of FTX Crash
In a recent tweet, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has pointed to the fact that Bitcoin “didn’t skip a beat” during a recent crisis, praising the flagship cryptocurrency’s resilience. She further argues that disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried didn’t like Bitcoin due to the fact that...
u.today
“Black Swan” Author Explains Why Crypto Keeps Attracting Inexperienced Investors
Prominent mathematician, former risk manager, modern philosopher, author of bestselling non-fiction books, including “Black Swan”, Nassim Nicholas Taleb has taken to Twitter to share another of his messages with the audience. This time he touched on the topic of inexperienced investors entering crypto with high expectations and why...
u.today
Cardano Ecosystem Ends Week With Strong Growth, Here Are Key Achievements
The past week has seen tangible success for Cardano and its ecosystem. No, it is not about the native token, ADA, which is still trading at two-year lows, but about life within the ecosystem itself. This week, pleasure to the Cardano community was brought by the weekly development report, according...
u.today
Hack Alert: Binance Accounts Still Vulnerable to 3Commas API Flaw, Traders Say
Hackers target Binance (BNB) accounts: Who is in danger?. Seasoned poker player and trader with 280,000 followers on Twitter found that their deposits on Binance (BNB) had disappeared. It looks like their losses should be attributed to the vulnerability unveiled in mid-October. Hackers target Binance (BNB) accounts: Who is in...
u.today
5.6 Trillion SHIB Shifted by Whales as Shiba Inu Aims at Year-End Move
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0