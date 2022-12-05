Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Related
Growing central Pa. wine producer opens bottle shop at landmark farm market
Allegro Winery opened a bottle shop Wednesday at what was previously the home of Logan’s View Winery, located in the front of the building that houses Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville, southern York County. Logan’s View Winery closed recently after nearly 14 years in business. It...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday that the winning raffle ticket numbers were drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that are part of a fourth weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The two winning tickets, 00194588 and 00185202 were randomly drawn from...
abc27.com
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
iheart.com
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
local21news.com
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
WGAL
15th annual Gifts That Give Hope Fair to be held in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — One holiday event in the Susquehanna Valley features gifts that don't require wrapping. The Gifts That Give Hope Fair is planned for this weekend in Lancaster County. There are dozens of vendors. "We kind of had the mentality 'go big or go home,'" organizer Jenn Knepper...
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State troopers to be remembered at DUI victims' memorial
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania State Troopers killed in the line of duty will be among those remembered Thursday night at a DUI victims' memorial in Harrisburg. More than 2,300 names are already memorialized at the DUI Victim Memorial Garden. Thursday night, 50 new names will be added. During...
New Dunkin’ opens in Dauphin County with express lane
Patrons at a new Dunkin’ in Dauphin County can pick up orders via a first-ever express lane for the chain. Franchise owner BJ Patel said the new Dunkin’ at the former AmeriGas Propane at 6823 Paxton St. in Swatara Township is the first in the nation to open a quick-service lane designed for mobile ordering only. Basically, it allows those who order on Dunkin’s app permission to jump the line.
WGAL
Skating rink opens at Park City Center mall in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — The outdoor ice skating rink at Park City Center opens Friday afternoon in Lancaster County. Video above: WGAL reporter Kate Merriman laces up her skates and takes to the ice. The rink will open with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. The first public skating session...
Central Pa. loses ‘treasure’ with passing of longtime borough leader Jack Murray
John R. “Jack” Murray, one of the Harrisburg region’s longest-serving and most-beloved public officials, died on Nov. 28. Murray, who spent nearly his whole life in New Cumberland, was 88. Elected to New Cumberland Borough Council in 1976, Murray immediately was elected council president, a post he...
WGAL
2022 homicides in Susquehanna Valley cities
2022 is the deadliest year in York in more than two decades. A fatal shooting on Tuesday night was the 21st homicide of the year. As for other Susquehanna Valley cities, Harrisburg has had 22 homicides so far this year. There have been four homicides in Lancaster. In Lebanon, there...
iheart.com
Several PA Privately-Owned Companies Make Forbes' List
> Several PA Privately-Owned Companies Make Forbes' List. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Several Pennsylvania companies are on this year's Forbes List for the most successful privately-held businesses in the U.S. Harrisburg-based tech and electronics distributor D and H Distributing landed at No. 94 with revenue of nearly five-and-a-half-billion dollars. Convenience-store company Wawa came in at number 24 and competitor Sheetz stores was number 37. Supermarket chain Giant Eagle was number 39 and hardware company 84 Lumber was listed at number 74.
Replacing a longtime Harrisburg favorite, Mad Moose Tavern scores high in food, service | Mimi’s picks
Mad Moose Tavern completes a downtown Harrisburg restaurant hat trick for proprietor Adam Sturges. Following a five year pattern -- intentional or not -- Sturges opened Sturges Speakeasy in 2012, acquired McGrath Irish Pub in 2017 and just recently, purchased Mad Moose Tavern, aka the Midtown Tavern, from longtime owner and operator Sotirios Ntzanis in October 2022.
Craving Tacos? 4 Places in Lancaster, PA Dishing Up Authentic Mexican Food
Some days call for tacos. Flavorful and crisp, delicious tacos. Lancaster has a decent amount of Mexican restaurants within the widespread county. Here are four of them, dishing up tasty Mexican cuisine:
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
WGAL
Crash shuts down Pennsylvania Turnpike at Tuscarora Tunnel in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash has shut down a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Franklin County. Video above: Person gets out of car in tunnel to see what's going on. The turnpike is shut down in both directions at the Tuscarora Tunnel. The tunnel, which is just...
Ullr Fest at Roundtop Mountain Resort celebrates winter with bonfire, music
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Other than a few dustings, south central Pennsylvania hasn't seen much snow this winter. While some residents are happy about that, others are ready for snow to start falling from the sky. Many of these people will gather this weekend at Roundtop Mountain Resort for a...
WGAL
Three people, including two firefighters, killed in Schuylkill County fire
WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people, including two firefighters, were killed Wednesday afternoon in a house fire in Schuylkill County. UPDATE: The firefighters have been identified as Asst. Fire Chief Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber, with the Community Fire Company of New Tripoli. The deadly fire happened on...
Comments / 0