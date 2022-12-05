Read full article on original website
Gift donations accepted at Fort Smith Bakery District until Christmas Eve
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Many holiday gift donation deadlines have been passed and a lot more are approaching, but the Community Christmas Tree at Bakery District in Fort Smith is still taking donations. The Bakery District in Fort Smith has opened its doors for gift donations up until Christmas...
Siloam Springs man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' RV to host toy drive
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Siloam Springs resident has recreated the Christmas Vacation RV and Cousin Eddie costume to gather toys this holiday season. Jeff Lee is a national rodeo announcer who's hosting his 9th annual Lee Family Toy Drive benefiting the Loaves N' Fishes Food Pantry. The pantry is a ministry of The Ridge Church located in Pea Ridge.
Van Buren Police searching for missing woman
VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.
KHBS
Police searching for two children, one teenager in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two children and one teenager out of Fort Smith. They are 10-year-old Sofia Treme, 13-year-old Riley Treme, and 15-year-old Makayla Treme. Police say Makayla and her sisters reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 6 at around 9:15 p.m. They were...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith sisters found safe
Fort Smith police is looking for three sisters who went missing on Dec. 6 around 9:15 p.m.
Car crashes into Fort Smith pharmacy
A car crashes into the side of a pharmacy in Fort Smith on Dec 6.
KHBS
Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing
GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
Fort Chaffee Sniper competition returns
CHARLESTON, Ark. — Marksmen from around the globe are taking part in the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. The four-day competition was put on by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center...
5newsonline.com
Two-vehicle crash in Fort Smith leaves one dead
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), a two-vehicle crash left one driver dead and the other driver uninjured. Police responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, which occurred near the area of North 27th and Sixth streets just off Kelley Highway.
Springdale gym promotes non-violence through boxing
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Hunger & Action Gym hosted their Guns Down Gloves Up Amateur Boxing event on Saturday, Dec. 3, showcasing local boxers. Mariano Quinones, the owner of the gym, says this gives the families of boxers a chance to finally participate. "Our kids here get to have their...
Man arrested in connection to string of 'smash-and-grab' burglaries in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police announced Thursday that after an investigation, a man has been arrested in connection to smash-and-grab burglaries targeting businesses. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, 31-year-old Elijah McAlister Jr. was arrested by FSPD in connection to the string of burglaries, where windows were smashed to gain entry and burglarize businesses.
University of Arkansas encourages SafeZone app
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At the University of Arkansas, it’s almost time for final exams. That means students will be on-campus studying late into the night. The walk back to their car or the bus stop can seem a little scary sometimes. The SafeZone Mobile App uses smartphone technology...
This Arkansas Christmas Light Display is Nominated One of The Best in US
If you love Christmas lights Arkansas has plenty of them. If you haven't checked out this fun Christmas light display you really should take the time this holiday season to do so. The Lights of the Ozarks is located in historic downtown Fayetteville. The display of lights has over half...
City of Barling hosting coat and shoe drive to help keep children warm this winter
BARLING, Ark. — The City of Barling is hosting 'Project Warm', a coat and shoe drive for Barling Elementary children. They are accepting new coats and shoes with tags until Dec. 14. If you don't have time to get either of these items, the city is accepting cash and offers to do the shopping for you!
talkbusiness.net
Residential property sales, storage units top November deals in Sebastian County
A $5 million sale of 16 residential parcels along Houston and South Houston streets in east Fort Smith and a self storage unit ownership change were the top Sebastian County property deals in November, according to info from the office of Sebastian County Assessor Zach Johnson. The residential property was...
chainstoreage.com
Walmart launches recycling hub program in time for holidays
Select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are now serving as drop-off points for plastic food and beverage packaging. Walmart is collaborating with international recycling provider TerraCycle to introduce the Walmart Hub Recycling Program. Through the program, consumers can bring all brands of coffee capsules, water filters, plastic bottles, soft plastic food packaging, and rigid plastic packaging to participating Springdale, Ark. and Broken Arrows, Okla. Walmart supercenter locations, as well as at the Fayetteville, Ark., Sam’s Club store.
Van Buren's ice skating rink now open
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren's Christmas at the Parks Ice Rink is now open to the public. The rink is located at the Merchants Parking Lot on Webster St. between 7th and 8th Streets. The hours of operation are as follows:. Thursdays 5-9 p.m. Fridays 5-10 p.m. Saturdays...
Burglary spree targets Fort Smith businesses
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith businesses have been at the center of several burglaries in recent weeks. On Rogers Avenue, Cheers Liquor is one of the stores broken into, and it is owner Kerri Taake left asking why. "It's more of a question of why would somebody do...
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
