Fort Smith, AR

5NEWS

Siloam Springs man recreates 'Christmas Vacation' RV to host toy drive

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Siloam Springs resident has recreated the Christmas Vacation RV and Cousin Eddie costume to gather toys this holiday season. Jeff Lee is a national rodeo announcer who's hosting his 9th annual Lee Family Toy Drive benefiting the Loaves N' Fishes Food Pantry. The pantry is a ministry of The Ridge Church located in Pea Ridge.
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
5NEWS

Van Buren Police searching for missing woman

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Van Buren Police (VBPD) is needing the public's help in searching for a missing 35-year-old woman. VBPD says Vanessa Ingram has not had contact with her family since Nov. 26, 2022. She was last seen in the vicinity of the Hope Campus in Fort Smith.
VAN BUREN, AR
KHBS

Police searching for two children, one teenager in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two children and one teenager out of Fort Smith. They are 10-year-old Sofia Treme, 13-year-old Riley Treme, and 15-year-old Makayla Treme. Police say Makayla and her sisters reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 6 at around 9:15 p.m. They were...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fort Chaffee Sniper competition returns

CHARLESTON, Ark. — Marksmen from around the globe are taking part in the Winston P. Wilson (WPW) and Armed Forces Skill at Arms Meeting (AFSAM) Sniper Championships held at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center. The four-day competition was put on by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center...
CHARLESTON, AR
5newsonline.com

Two-vehicle crash in Fort Smith leaves one dead

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), a two-vehicle crash left one driver dead and the other driver uninjured. Police responded to the crash around 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, which occurred near the area of North 27th and Sixth streets just off Kelley Highway.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Springdale gym promotes non-violence through boxing

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Hunger & Action Gym hosted their Guns Down Gloves Up Amateur Boxing event on Saturday, Dec. 3, showcasing local boxers. Mariano Quinones, the owner of the gym, says this gives the families of boxers a chance to finally participate. "Our kids here get to have their...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

University of Arkansas encourages SafeZone app

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At the University of Arkansas, it’s almost time for final exams. That means students will be on-campus studying late into the night. The walk back to their car or the bus stop can seem a little scary sometimes. The SafeZone Mobile App uses smartphone technology...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
chainstoreage.com

Walmart launches recycling hub program in time for holidays

Select Walmart and Sam’s Club stores are now serving as drop-off points for plastic food and beverage packaging. Walmart is collaborating with international recycling provider TerraCycle to introduce the Walmart Hub Recycling Program. Through the program, consumers can bring all brands of coffee capsules, water filters, plastic bottles, soft plastic food packaging, and rigid plastic packaging to participating Springdale, Ark. and Broken Arrows, Okla. Walmart supercenter locations, as well as at the Fayetteville, Ark., Sam’s Club store.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Van Buren's ice skating rink now open

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Van Buren's Christmas at the Parks Ice Rink is now open to the public. The rink is located at the Merchants Parking Lot on Webster St. between 7th and 8th Streets. The hours of operation are as follows:. Thursdays 5-9 p.m. Fridays 5-10 p.m. Saturdays...
VAN BUREN, AR
5NEWS

Burglary spree targets Fort Smith businesses

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith businesses have been at the center of several burglaries in recent weeks. On Rogers Avenue, Cheers Liquor is one of the stores broken into, and it is owner Kerri Taake left asking why. "It's more of a question of why would somebody do...
FORT SMITH, AR
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
