Pell City, AL

AL.com

310-unit Birmingham development planned for West Oxmoor Road

Several Birmingham-area companies are collaborating on a new multifamily development being planned for West Oxmoor Road. The 310-unit Oxmoor Road Multifamily community will be located at 102 West Oxmoor Road near West Homewood. Real estate investment firm The Dobbins Group is heading up the project, which is designed by Williams...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Average Alabama Power bills expected to go up $22.81 in January 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power announced yet another increase to customer power bills on Tuesday. The adjustment will be seen on the January 2023 bill. It is the third adjustment for Alabama Power customers just this year. In July, they announced a $6 average increase; last month, a $10 average increase and now another increase nearing around $7 on average. An Alabama Power representative says this increase is different than the past two.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Planning commission approves site plans

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Planning Commission at its Monday, Dec. 5, meeting approved site plans for various properties.   The commission approved plans for the former Texaco gas station property at 1667 Cherokee Ave. SW next to Mitch Smith Chevrolet, as well as for the former Werner’s (now Ace of the South) property at 1115 Fourth St. SW.  The short-form subdivision and the proposed site plan for 4 Arrows Fitness at Bolte Road Southeast and Third Avenue Southeast (Old Hanceville Highway) was approved. The rezoning from M-2 to B-2 request for the property received a favorable recommendation and will move  to Cullman City Council.  Final plat plans for The Reserve at Northridge-Phase II, off of Eva Road just north of Alabama Highway 157, and Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II, just north of Cracker Barrel off of Alabama Highway 157, were approved.   The property at Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II was noted to have potential issues with water runoff, but the project’s representative, James Hayes Jr., stated, “We’re fine with any of the comments from engineering. We’ll be responsible if there’s any problem with the drainage.”  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Woodfin Announces How Birmingham Will Spend $40.7 Million in Federal Funds

Based on Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s recommendation, Birmingham City Council has approved a spending plan of $40,774,820 from the city’s American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allocation. These federal funds are part of the more than $140 million the city received from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Highest Paid Employees in Jefferson County (AL)

Annual salaries in Jefferson County range from $132,000 to more than $323,000, according to a list obtained by the Birmingham Times. Department heads and managers make up the top-paid employees, which also includes information technology workers, civil and traffic engineers. Full Name Title Annual Salary. Lawson, T A County Atty...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham

The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama lawmakers to decide how to spend extra tax revenue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers underestimated tax revenues for 2022. They say the state’s brought in over $10 billion, $2 billion more than expected and now they must figure out what to do with it. Alabamians brought in more taxes in part from gas and online shopping. With...
ALABAMA STATE
R.A. Heim

Alabama Residents to Likely Get Payments Early Next Year

rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Botanica is closing at the end of the year

Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Auto insurance rates to increase in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation strikes again as consumers will soon be paying more for car insurance when the rates go up again in 2023. Experts are forecasting an average increase of 7 percent on the cost of car insurance next year, so right now is the time to shop for the best rates.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
proclaimerscv.com

$281 Starts To Hit the EBT Cards of Residents in Alabama

Many residents in Alabama are affected by the increasing inflation rate. It reduced their purchasing power and have difficulties in meeting their daily needs. The USDA is now raising monthly SNAP payments to improve EBT users’ budgets each month in every state because inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets. The USDA reviews SNAP benefit allotments annually. Holders of EBT cards now receive 12.5 percent extra money to spend at the grocery shop.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham startup creates remote drug testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Birmingham company is expanding remote drug testing to help with drug addiction recovery. You can do the remote drug testing anywhere without having to take a urine sample. It is saliva based and it can be configured through an app. The owner of clearMINDnow...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States

For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Homeowners say they've lost thousands of dollars; Walker Co. contractor won't finish work

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A growing number of homeowners claim a Walker County contractor took thousands of dollars in payments and never finished their projects. From half finished decks to incomplete home additions, families say they are going public to warn others. "Disgust, despair, frustration," remarked Danny Hunget of Pelham about his experience.
WALKER COUNTY, AL

