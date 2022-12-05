Read full article on original website
Bat Attack Suspect ArrestedBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks – 12/6/22
After a brief trip to Philadelphia, the New Jersey Devils are back at Prudential Center, taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 pm. The Devils are 20-4-1 this season, good for 41 points and the top spot in the Metropolitan Division, while the Blackhawks are 7-13-4 for 18 points in the Central Division.
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Lightning prediction, odds and pick – 12/6/2022
The Detroit Red Wings will head south to face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Lightning prediction and pick. The Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday. Austin Czarnick...
NHL
Sharks Recall Eetu Makiniemi From San Jose Barracuda
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Eetu Makiniemi from the San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda). Makiniemi, 23, has gone 6-4-1 with one shutout in 12 appearances with the Barracuda this season. The Vantaa, Finland native touts a...
Crosby & Malkin Likely, Penguins vs. CBJ: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-4) always seem to have a little drama. Despite winning their last two games in regulation with resounding performances, the Penguins could face trouble on Tuesday night with a shorthanded roster missing star centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The Penguins host the always tough but struggling Columbus Blue Jackets (8-13-2) Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.
Detroit News
Jeff Blashill admits there will be 'different emotions' facing Red Wings
Tampa, Fla. — It seemed like old times to a certain extent. Jeff Blashill addressing the media, talking about hockey. But then you noticed the Tampa Bay Lightning gear, and Blashill isn't the head coach in Tampa, he's an assistant on Jon Cooper's staff and was essentially filling in for Cooper Monday afternoon.
The Hockey Writers
Steve Yzerman’s Fingerprints Are All Over Red Wings & Lightning
Although it’s common for teams to swap players, it’s a little less common to swap coaches and even rarer to move general managers from one team back to their original team. Steve Yzerman, who has served as the general manager (GM) for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Detroit Red Wings, has made these transactions possible – affecting the futures of both teams.
NHL
PREVIEW: Lalonde, Red Wings visit Lightning on Tuesday
TAMPA BAY -- Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde will face his former team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the first time this season on Tuesday night at AMALIE Arena. Puck drop between the Atlantic Division rivals is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
New York Post
Rangers’ Gerard Gallant rewarded for trusting instincts after oddly passive stretch
Regarding the Rangers, whose organizational mental health was preserved by a desperately played third period of a desperately needed victory at the Garden on Monday against St. Louis. Days grow shorter in December and so does time in the NHL. 1. Gerard Gallant trusted his instincts and was rewarded for...
José Quintana joins Mets after brief stint with Cardinals
NEW YORK – Veteran southpaw José Quintana will join the New York Mets after a brief stint with the St. Louis Cardinals last season. Quintana has agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal with the Mets, according to The Atheltic beat writers Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon. The contract is pending a physical.
DeAngelo, Tippett help Flyers beat Avalanche 5-3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tony DeAngelo and Owen Tippett scored power-play goals and the Philadelphia Flyers held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 on Monday night. Tanner Laczynski, Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who won for just the second time in 14 games (2-9-3). Carter Hart finished with 29 saves.
