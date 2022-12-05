2024 Acura Integra Type S With ‘Over 300 HP’ Arriving Next Year

A 2024 Acura Integra Type S will arrive in the summer of 2023, a press release from the automaker confirmed Monday morning. The high-performance four-door will be propelled by the same drivetrain used in the 2023 Civic Type R , meaning a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed manual and limited-slip differential. But while the Honda produces 315 horsepower, Acura did not divulge a specific figure—instead saying the Integra Type S will have “over 300 horsepower.”

The newest member of the Type S family aims to mimic the dynamics of the wildest Civic yet, while offering a more luxurious and, perhaps, grown-up approach. Something like a Type R with a suit and tie.

Honda

Not much else was shared, but if you wanna know more, we actually got to drive an Integra Type S prototype back in October at Honda’s Proving Grounds in Tochigi, Japan. You can read about it here .

“I cranked things up a bit heading into the banking next time around, carrying more speed into the turn and letting the car naturally ride up into the top lane—the wall lane. I asked my amigo sitting next to me if this was okay with him as I gently careened to the right. He simply said: “You’ve driven in ovals before.” To be fair, I’m not sure if he meant that as a compliment or a question given that there was a slight language barrier, but I never heard him say “no.”

I pushed up into the top lane and gave it a bit more gas to get the car into a groove. The Integra was hugging the wall and cruisin’ like a sled on a bobsleighing track. My eyes were fixated on the road ahead and not the speedo, but a quick glance showed 114 on the readout—just a bit over the rules I had agreed to. I have no doubt the Integra could ride that top lane all day long at 126 or even 145 mph. Sadly, again, that was not for me to find out.” — Jerry Perez , Managing Editor

According to Acura, pricing and other details will be released closer to launch.

