Tazewell County cancels in-person classes due to number of sick students
TAZEWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Due to an increasingly disproportionate number of students and staff suffering from various illnesses, in-person learning for Tazewell County Schools has been cancelled until at least Tuesday. The news, announced on Thursday through an official release from Tazewell County Schools, comes on the heels...
False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, across state
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. At this time several counties have reported threats including Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, […]
Appalachian Beekeeping Collective voted Best Honey in WV
Hinton, WV (WOAY) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a non-profit Appalachian Headwaters project, wins Best Honey in West Virginia in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 Best of West Virginia contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping Collective has helped hundreds of people in Appalachian counties learn...
All Tazewell County Schools virtual Friday and Monday
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – Tazewell County Public Schools have announced that all schools in the county will be remote tomorrow, due to an increase in flu cases. Due to the increase in cases of the flu, Strep throat, Covid, and other respiratory illnesses across the county, Tazewell Public Schools has decided for all schools to […]
EPA Administrator states West Virginia water issues are “unacceptable” during visit to McDowell County
Welch, WV (WOAY) — Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan visited a West Virginia county where some residents recently received clean water after years of adhering to boil water advisories. Regan spoke with community members in McDowell County about drinking water and wastewater inequity. Regan’s Journey to Justice...
Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Beckley, West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Landing Dispensary located on Robert C. Byrd Drive is Beckley’s newest medical cannabis dispensary. What sets them apart from other dispensaries is they grow their product right here in West Virginia, according to Rob McCourt, Vice President of Sales. “It’s our staff. Our priority is our patient education and compassion […]
Beckley Police Department seeks community’s help in locating missing teen
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating 16-year-old Coryion Johnson-Hill. Hill’s family reported him missing, and he was last seen at his residence on Ewart Avenue on Sunday, December 4th. Family members believe he left the residence voluntarily. Anyone with...
Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
Man sues West Virginia hospital after they incorrectly told him they removed his appendix
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Fayette County man is suing Charleston Area Medical Center, claiming doctors there told him they removed his ruptured appendix when they did not, according to the West Virginia Record. The man, Dallas Settle, filed suit December 2 in Kanawha Circuit Court. His attorneys call...
Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop in the Crossroads Mall holds humane society donation drive until this Thursday
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Sugar Bear’s Fun Shop in the Crossroads Mall is all about giving back. For three days, starting on Tuesday, December 6, they will be holding a donation drive for the Humane Society of Raleigh County. They ask that people drop off dog and cat food, and pet toys and supplies during their visit to the shop.
State Police arrest Mercer County couple for beating, locking man in dog cage
MONTCALM, W.Va. — A Mercer County couple is behind bars for allegedly beating a man, locking him in a dog cage and dropping him off at a McDowell County hospital. Walter Lee, 42, and Tricia Lee, 38, both of Montcalm, were arrested Wednesday and face felony charges of kidnapping, malicious wounding, assault, battery and conspiracy.
Murder suspect wanted out of Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Police Department is searching for a murder suspect. The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating twenty-nine-year-old, AREDITH LYNAEA THOMPSON, (a.k.a. “NayNay”) of Beckley, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer that occurred on November 23, 2022, at 105 ½ Truman Avenue.
Beckley teen reported missing by Beckley PD
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, 16, of Beckley, was last seen at his home located on Ewart Avenue on December 4, 2022. It is believed […]
Lighthouse Community Church Pastry Day and Vendor Show
KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Lighthouse Community Church will be hosting its first ever community event, Pastry Day and Vendor Show, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. “The Vendor Show and Pastry Day event was an idea from our Pastor Michael Kell. He wanted something that the community could come and enjoy and for the community to come […]
Country Road in Cyclone reopened, Westside High and Road Branch buses delayed
UPDATE 6:49 P.M. 12/7/2022— According to dispatchers, Country Road is reopened. CYCLONE, WV (WVNS) – A road in Wyoming County has closed from a fallen tree and is delaying school buses in the area. A fallen tree on Huff Mountain has closed Country Road in Cyclone, West Virginia. According to Wyoming County Board of Education, […]
Unmarked graves an 'ugly' reminder for lawmakers and undoing coal mine safety
Advocates say they worry about what will happen now that many advocates of the mine safety laws were defeated in the Nov. 8 election.
Missing Princeton Teen
Raleigh County family looks for answers, after man left at McDowell County hospital
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A family searches for answers after a Raleigh County man was allegedly dropped off at a McDowell County hospital the week of Thanksgiving, with life-threatening injuries. According to the family, 27-year-old Gerald Bennett left home about 18 months ago to be with a woman he met on a dating site. […]
EARLY YEARS: Narrows High School Homecoming queen gives up crown to friend with special needs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -For those who attended Narrows’ Homecoming game this year, the final score might be a distant memory now. But what happened on the Homecoming court will probably never fade from memory. “I love how Amy is the sweetest person I’ve ever met. She’s always smiling. And...
