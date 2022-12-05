ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, WV

WVNS

False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, across state

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. At this time several counties have reported threats including Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, […]
GHENT, WV
woay.com

Appalachian Beekeeping Collective voted Best Honey in WV

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a non-profit Appalachian Headwaters project, wins Best Honey in West Virginia in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 Best of West Virginia contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping Collective has helped hundreds of people in Appalachian counties learn...
HINTON, WV
WVNS

All Tazewell County Schools virtual Friday and Monday

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – Tazewell County Public Schools have announced that all schools in the county will be remote tomorrow, due to an increase in flu cases. Due to the increase in cases of the flu, Strep throat, Covid, and other respiratory illnesses across the county, Tazewell Public Schools has decided for all schools to […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
woay.com

EPA Administrator states West Virginia water issues are “unacceptable” during visit to McDowell County

Welch, WV (WOAY) — Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan visited a West Virginia county where some residents recently received clean water after years of adhering to boil water advisories. Regan spoke with community members in McDowell County about drinking water and wastewater inequity. Regan’s Journey to Justice...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Beckley, West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Landing Dispensary located on Robert C. Byrd Drive is Beckley’s newest medical cannabis dispensary. What sets them apart from other dispensaries is they grow their product right here in West Virginia, according to Rob McCourt, Vice President of Sales. “It’s our staff. Our priority is our patient education and compassion […]
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

Beckley Police Department seeks community’s help in locating missing teen

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating 16-year-old Coryion Johnson-Hill. Hill’s family reported him missing, and he was last seen at his residence on Ewart Avenue on Sunday, December 4th. Family members believe he left the residence voluntarily. Anyone with...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
BECKLEY, WV
woay.com

Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Murder suspect wanted out of Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Police Department is searching for a murder suspect. The Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating twenty-nine-year-old, AREDITH LYNAEA THOMPSON, (a.k.a. “NayNay”) of Beckley, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer that occurred on November 23, 2022, at 105 ½ Truman Avenue.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley teen reported missing by Beckley PD

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, 16, of Beckley, was last seen at his home located on Ewart Avenue on December 4, 2022. It is believed […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Lighthouse Community Church Pastry Day and Vendor Show

KOPPERSTON, WV (WVNS) — Lighthouse Community Church will be hosting its first ever community event, Pastry Day and Vendor Show, on Saturday, December 10, 2022. “The Vendor Show and Pastry Day event was an idea from our Pastor Michael Kell. He wanted something that the community could come and enjoy and for the community to come […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Missing Princeton Teen

The Christmas Carol Presented By Theatre West Virginia.
BECKLEY, WV

