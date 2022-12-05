He’s Masataka Yoshida, and the Red Sox just signed him to a 5-year, $90 million deal, on top of a $15.4 million posting fee paid to the Orix Buffalos (Ichiro’s old team, BTW, though at the time he played there, they went by the much cooler name of the Orix Blue Wave). He’s been a star in Japan and, for whatever it’s worth, he freaking idolizes Bryce Harper. Like, it’s not enough for him to just wear Harper’s #34, he has to go and do stuff like this:

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO