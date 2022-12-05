Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing
The San Diego Padres have shocked the baseball world yet again with a player acquisition. San Diego has agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on an 11-year contract for $280 million. The news was reported late on Wednesday night by MLB insiders such as Jon Heyman of MLB Network Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Dodger Starter Joins Jacob DeGrom in Texas on Two-Year Deal
The Rangers love their former Dodgers.
Padres offered Aaron Judge an unreal amount of money
Aaron Judge is going to be back with the New York Yankees next season, but goodness, teams out there were doing everything possible to try and prevent that from happening. Take a look at the San Diego Padres for example. According to a report, the Padres offered Judge an insane...
Highest paid MLB players in 2023: Aaron Judge contract makes history
Who is the highest paid MLB player? Contracts in Major League Baseball, like every other professional sport, are rapidly increasing.
2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger Signs With New Team
Cody Bellinger will hope to revive his career on a new NL team. Fresh off his Arson Judge mishap, Jon Heyman reported that Bellinger will go to the Chicago Cubs. ESPN's Jeff Passan said the 2019 NL MVP signed a one-year, $17.5 million deal. Bellinger looked like a long-term franchise...
Former Top Prospect Hopes to Revive Career with Baltimore Orioles
The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms on a minor league contract with outfielder Nomar Mazara. Mazara, 23, was once one of baseball's most promising prospects, when he was a member of the Texas Rangers' organization.
David Price hit with brutal 2023 update amid retirement rumors
It appears that David Price is done with his baseball career. While there’s no word yet about an official retirement from the game, the former Los Angeles Dodgers starter is reportedly not going to see any action in the 2023 MLB season, according to his manager (h/t MLB insider Jon Heyman).
Over the Monster
Meet The New Guy: Masataka Yoshida
He’s Masataka Yoshida, and the Red Sox just signed him to a 5-year, $90 million deal, on top of a $15.4 million posting fee paid to the Orix Buffalos (Ichiro’s old team, BTW, though at the time he played there, they went by the much cooler name of the Orix Blue Wave). He’s been a star in Japan and, for whatever it’s worth, he freaking idolizes Bryce Harper. Like, it’s not enough for him to just wear Harper’s #34, he has to go and do stuff like this:
