ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett County fugitive sex offender captured after 5 years on the run

WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbOGV_0jXz4OSR00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Marshals Service has captured a international fugitive and child sexual predator and returned him to Georgia.

Marshals had been searching for Brad Hatter since he went into hiding five years ago.

Gwinnett County police arrested Hatter, 58, in December 2005 for attempting to meet a 9-year-old girl for sexual activity.

The USMS said Hatter organized a meeting with the young girl online and then went to the planned location, where he was arrested.

In May 2007, he was convicted of attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity and sentenced to 108 months in prison. He was released from detention in September 2017 and required to register as a sex offender.

On January 21, 2018, officials said Hatter stopped reporting to his probation officer and stopped registering as a sex offender.

Probation officials then contacted the U.S. Marshals, who began their hunt.

The USMS said during the five-year search for Hatter, they learned that he had left the United States and traveled to the Philippines. Later, he was located in Mexico —where he worked as a teacher. On Saturday, after a brief pursuit, Mexican authorities captured Hatter.

US Marshal for the Northern District of Georgia, Thomas Brown, spoke about the investigation and arrest.

“Since 2018, Mr. Hatter has been looking over his shoulder, knowing one day Deputy United States Marshals would find him. On Saturday December 3rd, that day arrived. The U.S. Marshals would not give up their hunt. Hatter is now back where he belongs, in the custody of the United States Government,” Brown said.

Hatter was returned to the United States on Sunday and placed in detention.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Boy kidnapped from Hall Country returned home

A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Hall County police officer resigns after allegations of excessive force

A Hall County police officer has resigned following accusations of excessive force on an woman. Oakwood Police Chief Tim Hatch confirms that Officer Timothy Holbrook quit after he was told his job would be terminated. Hollbrook is accused of body slamming Annie Lloyd back in October during her arrest, which was caught on police body camera video.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Ludacris, Mercedes-Benz grant holiday wishes with new shoes

ATLANTA, Ga — (AP) — Just in time for the holidays, Ludacris and Mercedes-Benz have surprised schoolchildren in Atlanta with more than 500 new pairs of shoes. “It’s all about giving kids moments that they’re going to remember for the rest of their lives,” Ludacris said Wednesday at Miles Elementary School. “And I think today is one of those days that just coming here and seeing the smiles on their faces and making sure that, you know, everything is just given to them and knowing that we’re here to help and we’re here to encourage them.”
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

New principal named at Malcom Bridge Middle School

The Oconee County Board of Education approved Kristin Harrison as principal of Malcom Bridge Middle School. “Ms. Harrison has served our community with exceptional skill, grace and care of students and staff in every endeavor, and we are excited to welcome her to this next opportunity,” Superintendent Jason Branch said in a released statement.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Another State Championship for Prince Avenue Christian

Prince Avenue Christian School wins the Single-A Division-1 Football State Championship on Thursday night in Atlanta. The Wolverines beat Swainsboro 52-34 to claim their second State Championship in three seasons. Coach Greg Vandagriff last won the Championship in 2020 with his son and current Georgia Bulldogs backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
106K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy