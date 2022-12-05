Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
16 famous University of Nebraska-Lincoln alumni
You can find UNL graduates at the top of their field in TV, literature and business. Here are a few famous alums.
kios.org
UNL Makes Rare Move Of Removing Tenured Faculty Member
The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is making a rare move. The Lincoln Journal Star reports the board voted unanimously on Friday to fire a tenured faculty member for the first time in a decade. Julie Stone, an associate professor at UNL's biochemistry department, was criticized by other faculty for lacking quote-unquote "professional competence". A complaint was filed by NU president Ted Carter. Firing a tenured faculty member is considered to be an extraordinary step in academia. A colleague who supported Stone asked the regents at Friday's meeting to consider the long-term implications, claiming it would send a red flag to faculty in Nebraska and elsewhere.
thecitymenus.com
Reid Crow awarded $52,000 from University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Central High School senior Reid Crow has been selected as a Ruth Leverton Scholar at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This competitive award is an acknowledgement of Reid’s academic accomplishments and has a potential value of $52,000 during his tenure with the university. Reid plans to study business and accounting as a Husker.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years
Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
kmaland.com
Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU
(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
Sioux City Journal
Nebraska laments missed chances in season-ending loss to Oregon in Sweet 16
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When you lose two sets by two points and get eliminated in five sets in the NCAA Tournament, it's crushing. There will be some of that feeling around Nebraska in the coming days after its season ended with a loss to Oregon in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.
WOWT
$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
Veteran Nebraska Player Announces He Is Transferring
After four seasons in Lincoln, Huskers defensive lineman Mosai Newsom has announced that he's ready for a change. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the upperclassman and Iowa native said he's hitting the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Writing:. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities that the...
Sioux City Journal
More than 30 years of Lincoln family history to stand in the Capitol for the holidays
Early Monday morning, the sound of chainsaws filled a quiet neighborhood in north Lincoln as state Capitol arborists cut down a nearly 40-foot blue spruce. Pine needles and trimmed-off branches littered the driveway outside the home of Simon Rezac as a crane lifted the tree into an awaiting trailer, which transported it to be displayed in the Capitol rotunda for the holidays.
25newsnow.com
Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The man sought by authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to WOWT that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. Investigators had been looking for...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police Department says it has begun a ‘culture change’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – City officials provided an update Thursday on a third-party assessment of the Lincoln Police Department, commissioned by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird last year. The assessment by 21st Century Policing Solutions began amid a series of lawsuits by former female LPD employees. A total of 28...
Omaha residents continue to say 'not in my backyard' to new developments
As the city grows, so do complaints, with many Omaha residents telling the city they don’t want a new apartment building in their backyard.
kiowacountypress.net
Study points to poultry litter as source of Nebraska water pollution
(Nebraska News Connection) A new study is focused on concerns for Nebraska waterways. The three-year, independently funded research identifies rising levels of phosphorus and poultry-related bacteria in streams. The streams are near fields fertilized by litter laced with chicken manure from the Costco-Lincoln Premium Poultry operation outside Fremont. Matt Sutton,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Former defensive commit visiting Lincoln
Since Matt Rhule took over as the Huskers’ head coach, the Nebraska football recruiting efforts have been a whirlwind and a bit of a roller coaster. There have been quite a few players that have entered the portal. There’s also been some decommits. However, this weekend could prove to provide quite the upswing in momentum.
1011now.com
Lincoln restaurant ‘pays it forward’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not just the burgers or the coffee that keep people coming to Penelope’s Lil’ Cafe near 48th and Pioneers. It’s also the sense of community. “It’s a thousand-person family,” Paul McMullin, a server at Penelope’s, said. And like...
