kios.org

UNL Makes Rare Move Of Removing Tenured Faculty Member

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is making a rare move. The Lincoln Journal Star reports the board voted unanimously on Friday to fire a tenured faculty member for the first time in a decade. Julie Stone, an associate professor at UNL's biochemistry department, was criticized by other faculty for lacking quote-unquote "professional competence". A complaint was filed by NU president Ted Carter. Firing a tenured faculty member is considered to be an extraordinary step in academia. A colleague who supported Stone asked the regents at Friday's meeting to consider the long-term implications, claiming it would send a red flag to faculty in Nebraska and elsewhere.
LINCOLN, NE
thecitymenus.com

Reid Crow awarded $52,000 from University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Central High School senior Reid Crow has been selected as a Ruth Leverton Scholar at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. This competitive award is an acknowledgement of Reid’s academic accomplishments and has a potential value of $52,000 during his tenure with the university. Reid plans to study business and accounting as a Husker.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years

Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Long-time Nebraska commit Brahmer flips to ISU

(Ames) -- Pierce, Nebraska tight end Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment form Nebraska to Iowa State on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer had been committed to Nebraska for well over a year. He was the first Huskers commitment in the Class of 2023. Brahmer is ranked as the No....
AMES, IA
WOWT

$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park. The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Veteran Nebraska Player Announces He Is Transferring

After four seasons in Lincoln, Huskers defensive lineman Mosai Newsom has announced that he's ready for a change. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the upperclassman and Iowa native said he's hitting the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Writing:. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities that the...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

More than 30 years of Lincoln family history to stand in the Capitol for the holidays

Early Monday morning, the sound of chainsaws filled a quiet neighborhood in north Lincoln as state Capitol arborists cut down a nearly 40-foot blue spruce. Pine needles and trimmed-off branches littered the driveway outside the home of Simon Rezac as a crane lifted the tree into an awaiting trailer, which transported it to be displayed in the Capitol rotunda for the holidays.
LINCOLN, NE
25newsnow.com

Kansas man wanted in Nebraska woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - The man sought by authorities for kidnapping a 43-year-old Omaha woman who went missing the weekend before Thanksgiving has been arrested in Central America. Douglas County Sheriff Wayne Hudson confirmed to WOWT that Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested in Belize. Investigators had been looking for...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police Department says it has begun a ‘culture change’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – City officials provided an update Thursday on a third-party assessment of the Lincoln Police Department, commissioned by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird last year. The assessment by 21st Century Policing Solutions began amid a series of lawsuits by former female LPD employees. A total of 28...
LINCOLN, NE
kiowacountypress.net

Study points to poultry litter as source of Nebraska water pollution

(Nebraska News Connection) A new study is focused on concerns for Nebraska waterways. The three-year, independently funded research identifies rising levels of phosphorus and poultry-related bacteria in streams. The streams are near fields fertilized by litter laced with chicken manure from the Costco-Lincoln Premium Poultry operation outside Fremont. Matt Sutton,...
FREMONT, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln restaurant ‘pays it forward’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s not just the burgers or the coffee that keep people coming to Penelope’s Lil’ Cafe near 48th and Pioneers. It’s also the sense of community. “It’s a thousand-person family,” Paul McMullin, a server at Penelope’s, said. And like...
LINCOLN, NE

