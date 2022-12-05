Discovery Cove offers holiday sale on all-inclusive visits

ORLANDO, Fla. — If swimming with dolphins or hand-feeding exotic birds is on your holiday wish list, you’re in luck.

Discovery Cove is offering up to 30% off reservations made during its holiday sale now through Dec. 25.

The offer is valid on visits now until the end of 2023.

Discovery Cove tickets are all-inclusive and include breakfast, lunch, and all-you-can-eat snacks throughout the day, plus unlimited coffee, beverages, and beer and wine (for guests 21+).

Parking, lockers, wetsuits, and swim gear are also included.

