Orlando, FL

Discovery Cove offers holiday sale on all-inclusive visits

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — If swimming with dolphins or hand-feeding exotic birds is on your holiday wish list, you’re in luck.

Discovery Cove is offering up to 30% off reservations made during its holiday sale now through Dec. 25.

The offer is valid on visits now until the end of 2023.

Discovery Cove tickets are all-inclusive and include breakfast, lunch, and all-you-can-eat snacks throughout the day, plus unlimited coffee, beverages, and beer and wine (for guests 21+).

Parking, lockers, wetsuits, and swim gear are also included.

