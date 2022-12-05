ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

I-5 closure coming to Everett-area this weekend

We’ve come to realize that there is no such thing as a construction season anymore. There is so much work to do that projects have to get done, even in the cold weather. This is not part of Revive I-5, but it will close part of the freeway anyway.
EVERETT, WA
KGMI

Work expected to start soon on pier near Little Squalicum Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Work is expected to begin soon at the pier near Little Squalicum Park, according to officials with the City of Bellingham Parks and Recreation. The City recently acquired a portion of the pier, and intends to build a walkway up to a quarter-mile long over Bellingham Bay for public use.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

City Council votes to limit water rate increase in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – Ferndale residents will pay more for water next year but not as much as expected. The City Council voted unanimously to hold a rate increase to 5% on Monday night, December 6th. City staff had recommended keeping the anticipated 8.9% increase in the water rate to...
FERNDALE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP looking for missing 72-year-old woman in western Washington

WESTERN WASHINGTON — Washington State Patrol is looking for an at-risk/missing 72-year-old woman in Western Washington. WSP says Freda Badger left Blaine, Washington, to go to Seatac at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. WSP says on a phone call at 4 p.m., Badger thought she was on Pacific Highway in King County, but she was confused about where she was....
BLAINE, WA
KGMI

Missing Blaine woman found safe

BLAINE, Wash. – The Blaine Police Department says a 72-year-old woman who was the subject of a Silver Alert earlier today has been found safe. They had asked the public for help in finding Freda Badger. She left Blaine Tuesday Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. bound for Sea-Tac Airport...
BLAINE, WA
KGMI

Blaine Police Chief running for Whatcom County Sheriff

BLAINE, Wash. – A familiar figure in Blaine is throwing his hat in the ring to become Whatcom County’s next sheriff. Blaine Police Chief Donnell Tanksley announced his intent to run earlier this week, according to The Northern Light. After being asked by community members if he had...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Tanksley announces bid for Whatcom County sheriff

Blaine police chief Donnell Tanksley is running for Whatcom County sheriff. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) position is up for election next November. Sheriff Bill Elfo is currently serving his fourth consecutive four-year term. He was appointed interim sheriff in late 2002 to replace former state senator Dale Brandland. Elfo served as Blaine police chief prior to being elected sheriff. Elfo did not respond to The Northern Light’s requests for comment.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run crash

A 50-year-old Everett man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Dec. 3, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, detectives were able to positively identify the man and take him into custody Thursday. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of felony hit-and-run vehicular homicide and first-degree murder.
EVERETT, WA
KGMI

Silver Alert issued for missing Blaine woman

BLAINE, Wash. – The Blaine Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman. They’re hoping the public can help local 72-year-old Freda Badger. She left Blaine Tuesday Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. bound for Sea-Tac Airport. She may have dementia and was confused about her...
BLAINE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Neighborhood mayhem at a glance: Snohomish County’s new online crime dashboard

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is now publishing a daily “crime data dashboard,” graphically showing residents what crimes are committed where. Click an orange dot in Lake Stevens and learn the address of a November 11th aggravated assault. A green dot in North Everett shows a November 17th car theft at Everett Community College. The dashboard also aggregates crime rates, showing for example assaults and homicides are up for the year county wide, while rapes and robberies are down. Click to listen. (PHOTO: Snohomish County Sheriff)
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy