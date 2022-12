(Undated) Gas prices continue to fall in Iowa. Triple A reports that the average price for regular gas in Iowa is three dollars and ten cents a gallon, a drop of 15 cents from last week. The average price for regular in Polk County in Central Iowa and Scott County in the Quad Cities area is below three dollars a gallon. Gas is more expensive in the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids area, with the average price in Johnson County at three-36 a gallon, just four cents below the national average.

