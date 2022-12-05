ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia judge extends injunction allowing skill games to continue operation

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A judge has extended the injunction that allows skill games to continue operating in Virginia.

During a hearing Monday, Greensville County Justice Louis R. Lerner made the decision to extend the injunction. A new hearing is expected.

PREVIOUS: Maker of skill games says they’ve seen an increase in illegal gaming since statewide ban

Following the ruling, Pace-O-Matic released a statement relaying their excitement regarding the extension.

“We are pleased that legal skill games will continue operating in Virginia and providing much-needed revenue to small business owners across the state, said Pace-O-Matic spokesperson Michael Barley. “We anticipate the final court decision will uphold the legality of skill games in the commonwealth.”

Pace-O-Matic, which manufactures the “Virginia Queen” games, previously toured around the state, alleging that there has been a spike in illegal gaming since skill games — sometimes referred to as “gray machines” — were outlawed on July 1, 2021 .

According to Pace-O-Matic, skill games provided nearly $140 million in tax revenue for the Virginia COVID-19 Relief Fund and local municipalities from July 2020 to July 2021.

After the law allowing the games expired, Emporia-based NASCAR driver and small business owner Hermie Sadler went to court and won the injunction in December 2021 to allow the games to continue operating in Virginia pending the outcome of his appeal.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

