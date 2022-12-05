Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Vehicle sparks garage, house fire in rural Albert Lea, injuring 1
(ABC 6 News) – A man suffered minor injuries in a garage and house fire in rural Albert Lea on Wednesday night. According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, at approximately 9:11 p.m., crews were dispatched to a large garage on fire at 614 Krikava Road. Upon arrival, fire crews...
URGENT: Rochester Woman Looking For Box Stolen By Porch Pirate
Another Grinch has decided to show up in Rochester, Minnesota. This time, the Grinch came in the form of a porch pirate on November 17th. The items in the box that was stolen have huge sentimental value and the owner is desperately asking for the items to be returned, no questions asked.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
myaustinminnesota.com
List of events released for Hormel Institute’s “Paint the Town Pink” initiative
The Hormel Institute is gearing up for 2023 Paint the Town Pink (PTTP). PTTP is an annual campaign to raise funds for cancer research at The Hormel Institute. Since it started in 2011, PTTP has raised more than $2 million for cancer research at The Hormel Institute. The 2023 PTTP...
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 9, 2022
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester and the surrounding communities are in a Winter Weather Advisory until noon Friday. The Rochester Airport is reported just under an inch of snow had fallen as of 6 a.m. Travel conditions are expected to be difficult due to snow and possibly a thin glaze of ice on the roads.
KAAL-TV
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekend events
(ABC 6 News) – An event meant to bring holiday magic to Rochester has cancelled its final two weekends. Northern Lights Festival Organizer Mitch Reaume made the announcement on Facebook, saying “we’re closing this chapter because we can’t deliver the kind of experience that we set out to create.”
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
KIMT
1 injured, $220K in damage following Wednesday night fire in Freeborn Co.
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - One person was injured during a fire that resulted in $220,000 in damage in Freeborn County. The fire was called in at 9:11 p.m. from 614 Krikava Rd. and involved a four-stall garage. “The residents had evacuated the home and fire crews rescued a cat from...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
KIMT
Rochester begins process of considering construction of a regional recreation complex
ROCHESTER, Minn. – How would a Regional Sports and Recreation Complex in Rochester function and would it be a good use of public money?. That’s what the City of Rochester wants to find out. It is now accepting proposals for a gap analysis on the design, operation, and use of such a proposed facility. Gap analysis is a business term for assessing the differences between the actual performance and expected performance in an organization or a business.
Porch Pirates Strike Again – Take More Than Just A Package From Minnesota Woman
Most of us can't imagine why someone would steal from another person. It's an incredible violation of privacy, and unfortunately, the world we live in. According to ADT.com, Porch Pirates, (people who steal packages off the front steps of homes,) have several reasons they will take your packages. Some of them are hoping that they will find valuables inside that they can resell and make extra cash, and some people just get a thrill from stealing packages. But when something like this happens, it makes the crime even worse.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man loses $1K in email, phone scam
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is out $1,000 after a scammer claimed his bank account had been emptied. Rochester police say they spoke to a 73-year-old man Tuesday, who had received an email claiming to be from Norton Antivirus. The man clicked on a link to cancel a subscription and in retrospect, believed the link gave scammers access to some of his computer information.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team downs Albert Lea 92-62 Thursday evening to open 2022-2023 season
The Austin Packers boys swimming and diving team opened the 2022-2023 season in Albert Lea versus the Tigers in a Big 9 dual meet Thursday evening, and it was the Packers coming away with a convincing 92-62 victory. There were high finishers aplenty for Austin Thursday night, including the 200...
KAAL-TV
LVLS makes comeback following Minneapolis riots
(ABC 6 News) – Following the death of George Floyd, the world watched as parts of the city of Minneapolis went up in flames during the riots. In May of 2020, hundreds of businesses including a police precinct were burned to the ground. For many people it was their livelihood and they spent months picking up the pieces.
Rice County Arrest Details on I-35 Released
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas released details about a alleged kidnapping in Mankato that ended in a standoff on I-35 in north Rice County near Highway 19 interchange northbound. Sgt. Paul LaRoche provided the following description of the incident. On 12/6/2022 at approximately 2315 hours (11:15 p.m.), the Rice County...
Man Injured In Deer-SUV Collision Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting on an injury crash that occurred near Rochester this morning when a vehicle collided with a deer. The report on the incident indicates an SUV driven by 38-year-old Dustin Kowalewski of Rochester was traveling south on Highway 52 around 6 AM when it struck the deer and left the roadway. He was not hurt, but his passenger, 23-year-old Corey Berkner of Mazeppa, was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
myaustinminnesota.com
Funeral announcements for 12/7/22
A memorial service will be held for William James Murphy, age 88 of Lyle at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 8th at the Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Visitation will take place for one hour before the service Thursday morning, with interment at Calvary Cemetery in Austin. A funeral service will...
myaustinminnesota.com
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team falls to Chatfield 55-40 Thursday evening
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms boys basketball team was looking for their first win of the season on their home court Thursday evening versus the Chatfield Gophers in a non-conference matchup, but it was the Gophers outscoring the Blossoms 26-15 in the second half on their way to a 55-40 win.
KIMT
Rochester resident of apartment where 2 people found dead last week found deceased
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - The resident of an apartment where two people died last week was found dead of an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday. Police said the resident, a 58-year-old man, died after the landlord was asked by a social worker to contact the subject. The man was found dead inside the apartment along with signs of drug use at 1100 3rd Ave. SE.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers boys hockey downed by Mankato East 8-2 Thursday evening
The Austin Packers boys hockey team was on the road to All Seasons Arena in Mankato Thursday night for their Big 9 Conference opener versus the East Cougars, and it was the Cougars breaking the game wide open with six second-period goals on their way to an 8-2 win. Two...
Comments / 0