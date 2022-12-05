ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division 2022-’23 wrestling preview, preseason predictions and wrestler of the year

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Steel-High fans show up in force to celebrate after Rollers win PIAA Class A football championship

Steel-High won its second state title in three years Thursday and then the Rollers went back to “Titletown” to celebrate in style. Fans gathered after the game at Steel-High for an impromptu parade. As the teams buses arrived, cheers from fans echoed through the parking lot and fireworks ignited the cloudy sky. Police and the Highspire Fire Department led the parade through the Steelton and Highspire community.
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. High School Football Report podcast: These football teams (we think) will leave Cumberland Valley as PIAA champions

Championship week is hours away now, so PennLive brought together all four ‘Report’ hosts to break down all six football finals and toss in some picks. Take a listen as Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler jostle for air time and relay a couple of interesting battles to watch when the action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Meet Steel-High’s PIAA Class A state champion football team

Steelton-Highspire 2022 football season highlights: Photos Steel-High took home the PIAA Class A state title Thursday with a 22-8 win over Union Area. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

3 reasons why Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa to win the PIAA Class 4A football title

That sour taste Bishop McDevitt experienced after last year’s Class 4A final turned into something sweet and satisfying Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. The Crusaders (13-1) made good on its second chance vs. WPIAL power Aliquippa, defeating the Quips 41-18 for the program’s first state football championship since 1995. Below are 3 reasons why veteran coach Jeff Weachter’s crew got the job done.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State lands 2 true freshman All-America honors from On3; assessing the Lions’ transfer portal priorities, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature high honors for a Lions rookie duo and a look at the program’s biggest needs in the transfer portal. Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter might have been the runner-up for true freshman defensive player of the year, On3′s Charles Power said in assembling his true freshman All-America team. Carter made the team after a standout season that included 10.5 tackles for loss, while running back Nick Singleton was also listed at running back following a breakout campaign that featured 941 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

‘We made big plays on the biggest stage’: Riley Robell, Ty Kephart, Kade Werner lead Bishop McDevitt defense in PIAA 4A final

Bishop McDevitt’s defense gave up 34 points in last year’s PIAA 4A state championship loss to Aliquippa. It was something Crusader lineman Riley Robell said he’d never forget, because he wholeheartedly felt his team was the better candidate that just got outplayed. One thing he promised ,though, after that game, was that he and his teammates would be back the following season to redeem themselves.
WYNCOTE, PA
PennLive.com

‘He was the difference’: Marquis Beasley puts up career day in Steel-High state title win.

MECHANICSBURG — At 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, Marquis Beasley couldn’t sleep. The Steel-High defensive end— who transferred to the Rollers program from Middletown this fall after the program canceled its football season due to hazing— was ready to go, knowing how crucial he’d be in shutting down the Union offense in the PIAA 1A state championship.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Ronald Burnette’s 3 TDs, Jaeion Perry’s elite performance carry Steel-High past Union Area in PIAA 1A championship

MECHANICSBURG— Steel-High faced its share of adversity on the road to the PIAA Class A state title game. But none of it — not the suspension of standout receiver Durrell Ceasar Jr. or the injuries and bumps and bruises that several of the team’s key players had — could stop them Thursday in a 22-8 win over Union Area at Cumberland Valley.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy