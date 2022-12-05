Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division 2022-’23 wrestling preview, preseason predictions and wrestler of the year

Bishop McDevitt’s defense gave up 34 points in last year’s PIAA 4A state championship loss to Aliquippa. It was something Crusader lineman Riley Robell said he’d never forget, because he wholeheartedly felt his team was the better candidate that just got outplayed. One thing he promised ,though, after that game, was that he and his teammates would be back the following season to redeem themselves.

WYNCOTE, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO