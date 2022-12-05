Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division 2022-’23 wrestling preview, preseason predictions and wrestler of the year

Read full article on original website
PIAA high school football championship picks and predictions for Dec. 8-10
Six championship games is all that remains in the 2022 high school football season. The action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School, the new home of the PIAA finals. Our panel includes four members, with Dan Sostek, Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas and Eric Epler. Results from...
Steel-High fans show up in force to celebrate after Rollers win PIAA Class A football championship
Steel-High won its second state title in three years Thursday and then the Rollers went back to “Titletown” to celebrate in style. Fans gathered after the game at Steel-High for an impromptu parade. As the teams buses arrived, cheers from fans echoed through the parking lot and fireworks ignited the cloudy sky. Police and the Highspire Fire Department led the parade through the Steelton and Highspire community.
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: These football teams (we think) will leave Cumberland Valley as PIAA champions
Championship week is hours away now, so PennLive brought together all four ‘Report’ hosts to break down all six football finals and toss in some picks. Take a listen as Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler jostle for air time and relay a couple of interesting battles to watch when the action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Five ways Bishop McDevitt can flip 2021′s script and topple Aliquippa in the PIAA championship
After the buzzer sounded and the Bishop McDevitt Crusaders saw their 2021 season end with a 4A state championship game loss to Aliquippa last year in Hershey, underclassmen players vowed they’d do everything they could to get back to that spot—and hopefully see the same foe. • Sign...
PennLive.com
Meet Steel-High’s PIAA Class A state champion football team
Steelton-Highspire 2022 football season highlights: Photos Steel-High took home the PIAA Class A state title Thursday with a 22-8 win over Union Area. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
‘We had 364 days’: Bishop McDevitt wins second state title, throttles Aliquippa in 4A title rematch
MECHANICSBURG — Every time Bishop McDevitt senior lineman Riley Robell opened his phone for the last calendar year, he would see the same image. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Meet the Harrisburg Cougars who will play for the 6A title.
It’s been revenge season for Harrisburg’s football team this postseason, with the Cougars defeating the only two teams to hand them losses in 2022 in Manheim Township and State College to advance to the 6A state championship game on Saturday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school...
3 reasons why Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa to win the PIAA Class 4A football title
That sour taste Bishop McDevitt experienced after last year’s Class 4A final turned into something sweet and satisfying Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School. The Crusaders (13-1) made good on its second chance vs. WPIAL power Aliquippa, defeating the Quips 41-18 for the program’s first state football championship since 1995. Below are 3 reasons why veteran coach Jeff Weachter’s crew got the job done.
‘It’s bogus’: Steel-High standout Durrell Ceasar Jr.’s father says suspension for state title game is unjust
It looks like Durrell Ceasar Jr. won’t be suiting up for Steel-High in Thursday’s Class A state title football game, and the father of the record-setting Rollers’ receiver says that is just not right. Ceasar Jr. was suspended for two games after being ejected for a pair...
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown receives second college offer from ACC school
It’s a big week for Kevin Brown, as his Harrisburg Cougars are set to face off against St. Joes Prep on Saturday for a chance at PIAA gold. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Penn State lands 2 true freshman All-America honors from On3; assessing the Lions’ transfer portal priorities, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature high honors for a Lions rookie duo and a look at the program’s biggest needs in the transfer portal. Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter might have been the runner-up for true freshman defensive player of the year, On3′s Charles Power said in assembling his true freshman All-America team. Carter made the team after a standout season that included 10.5 tackles for loss, while running back Nick Singleton was also listed at running back following a breakout campaign that featured 941 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns.
Rapid Recap: Bishop McDevitt beats Aliquippa, 41-18, in 4A state title game
Bishop McDevitt defeated Aliquippa 41-18 Thursday in the PIAA 4A state title game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
‘This was meant to be’: Former Middletown stars appreciative of second chance with Steel-High
Bamm Appleby took a moment earlier this week to try to put the past couple of months in perspective. Then the Steel-High senior standout said he figures this was all meant to be.
‘We made big plays on the biggest stage’: Riley Robell, Ty Kephart, Kade Werner lead Bishop McDevitt defense in PIAA 4A final
Bishop McDevitt’s defense gave up 34 points in last year’s PIAA 4A state championship loss to Aliquippa. It was something Crusader lineman Riley Robell said he’d never forget, because he wholeheartedly felt his team was the better candidate that just got outplayed. One thing he promised ,though, after that game, was that he and his teammates would be back the following season to redeem themselves.
‘He was the difference’: Marquis Beasley puts up career day in Steel-High state title win.
MECHANICSBURG — At 5 a.m. on Thursday morning, Marquis Beasley couldn’t sleep. The Steel-High defensive end— who transferred to the Rollers program from Middletown this fall after the program canceled its football season due to hazing— was ready to go, knowing how crucial he’d be in shutting down the Union offense in the PIAA 1A state championship.
Ronald Burnette’s 3 TDs, Jaeion Perry’s elite performance carry Steel-High past Union Area in PIAA 1A championship
MECHANICSBURG— Steel-High faced its share of adversity on the road to the PIAA Class A state title game. But none of it — not the suspension of standout receiver Durrell Ceasar Jr. or the injuries and bumps and bruises that several of the team’s key players had — could stop them Thursday in a 22-8 win over Union Area at Cumberland Valley.
