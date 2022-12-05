NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Issaquah Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyIssaquah, WA
Related
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield throws the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers' Terrace Marshall Jr. makes incredible leg catch as Carolina uses lucky breaks to pick up win
Carolina Panthers absolutely needed a victory on Sunday and it came against the Seattle Seahawks. The Panthers defeated the Seahawks, 30-24.
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions
Dec 4, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during pregame warm ups before their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) pressured in the second quarter by Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) celebrates toward fans against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Brady happily signed a ball Dre Greenlaw intercepted after his loss to the 49ers
Tom Brady had a very bad Sunday. Six days after rallying the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 win on Monday Night Football, Brady’s Bucs were thoroughly dismantled in Santa Clara. The San Francisco 49ers, led by seventh-round rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, thrashed Tampa 35-7 in a game so lopsided Fox swapped out its national broadcast to the Panthers-Seahawks game halfway through the third quarter.
Report: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson could be out until Week 16 due to a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ESPN reported Sunday. That would put his return on Christmas Eve at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson sustained the injury last Sunday in the Ravens' win over the Denver Broncos. The Ravens (8-4) are scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7) on Sunday, leaving backup Tyler Huntley...
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Jordan Love's Progress
With three years on the practice field, Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst likes what he's got in Jordan Love.
Ravens plan for QB Tyler Huntley to start vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are turning to quarterback Tyler Huntley in Sunday's game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won four consecutive games in the rivalry. Huntley went 0-2 against the Steelers last season, including a 16-13 loss in overtime in which the Steelers picked off two passes. Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was listed as doubtful on Friday, did not practice all week after sustaining a knee injury...
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks
Dec 5, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; NFL wide receiver free agent Odell Beckham Jr. (black jacket) after the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL insights: Week 14 odds, props and picks
From an opening line of 14.5, the Cowboys are pushing the largest spread in the NFL this season to three-touchdown territory for Sunday's home game with the Houston Texans. The number could continue to climb and make Dallas a historically large favorite. That's because the Texans are strangers to the end zone with seven total touchdowns in the past five games. The Cowboys? ...
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles
Dec 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) as he makes a touchdown catch during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers draw Baltimore backup again, chase five consecutive wins over rival
As the Baltimore Ravens continue to jockey for playoff position, a meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers might not be a welcome sight. Baltimore has dropped four straight games against the Steelers but will look to reverse its fortunes against its AFC North rival when the teams clash on Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Ravens (8-4) are well on their way to clinching a playoff berth for the fourth time in the...
Jason Garrett not leaving NBC for Stanford job
Jason Garrett has removed himself from consideration for the head coaching vacancy at Stanford. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach tweeted Thursday night that he plans to continue as an analyst for NBC Sports. "Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford!" Garrett posted. "While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I'm so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football...
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team after Week 14
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
The Rogersville Review
Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT
Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.https://www.therogersvillereview.com/
Comments / 0