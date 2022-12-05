Read full article on original website
hudsonvalleyone.com
Winter carnival coming to New Paltz on Saturday
New Paltz’s Holiday Hoopla, a parade and winter carnival in New Paltz, will be held on Saturday, December 10 from noon to 3 p.m. (rain/snow date: December 11). The parade will start at the Middle School at noon and head to Hasbrouck Park for a carnival. This year’s parade will include several floats, Clydesdale horses, music, a “Candy Cane Crew,” Santa and his polar bear buddy and more. This family-oriented event is designed to bring good cheer, an opportunity to come together in community and provide valuable information and support to community members who may be experiencing difficult life challenges.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Special holiday performance in Rosendale by Vanaver Caravan, Arm-of-the-Sea
The Vanaver Caravan, in collaboration with Arm-of-the-Sea Theater, will usher in the holiday season with Into the Light on Saturday, December 10 at 2 and 4 p.m. at the Rosendale Theatre. This family-friendly performance wraps up all the magic of Arm-of-the-Sea Theater’s giant puppets into the celebratory vision of the Vanaver Caravan’s world dance repertoire. Into the Light raises our spirits and appreciation of cultural traditions.
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Dec 7 – Dec 13
Roarin’ 20’s Casino Night. Featuring live music, member performances, drinks by suggested donation and light refreshments. Your admission ticket will transform into “funny money” to play roulette, black jack, or craps at full-size tables managed by professional croupiers. And what will you do with all the funny money you win? Take part in a fierce auction of artwork of course! All pieces will be donated by fellow ASK Members. The highest funny money offer wins! Roarin’ 20s attire is encouraged but not mandatory.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Soul Train Christmas event to raise money for Family of Woodstock
In its third annual holiday collaboration with the internationally known recording artist and longtime Woodstock resident Eric Redd, Family of Woodstock (FoW) presents a Soul Train-themed holiday dance party and warm winter clothing drive in the stylish and warm confines of Colony in Woodstock on December 10. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Also on the bill are the Hudson Valley’s premier rockabilly and roots export Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones and the gospel-influenced dance artist and deejay disciple collaborator Dawn Tallman.
Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float
A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade. On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.
Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents
A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight. The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting its first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."
kingstonhappenings.org
Things to Do This Week in Kingston, NY for 12/6-12/11
Tis the season to enjoy many of the holiday-related events happening here in the Kingston area. Whether you want to get into the spirit with music provided by local performers or support our fine community organizations by attending their year end fundraising activities. Don’t miss out on those great opportunities to shop local as well for holiday gifts.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Kingston partially suspends vigilant parking enforcement for holidays
Might there be fewer little yellow envelopes bedecking cars parked in Kingston this holiday season? Kingston mayor Steve Noble recently announced a holiday clemency period for drivers parking for two hours or less. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 and ending Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, the city will offer free 2-hour...
Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Makes Major Location Change Announcement
A popular restaurant in Poughkeepsie will be closing its doors, but it isn't all bad news. Paula's Public House was founded in 2016 by Paul Young Borra, describes as a fun and friendly gastropub, serving food, drink and all good things to good people. Located at 2186 New Hackensack Rd...
You’ll Be Craving These 10 Kingston, NY Chinese Restaurants
If it wasn't for Chinese food, I doubt I would've gotten through school. I'm not just talking college, but like all my years of school. IT would be perfect to order after long nights of activities and then finally homework. I can still picture eating my chicken and broccoli while watching the early seasons of NCIS and Survivor on television. Now, Season 43 of Survivor is wrapping up next week for a two hour finale, and I am probably going to cuddle up on the couch with an order of Chinese food right in front of me.
hudsonvalleyone.com
$68,489 grant to train people how to walk, bike and drive safely awarded to Ulster County, Kingston YMCA
In recent years, Ulster County and the City of Kingston have invested tens of thousands of dollars in road safety campaigns. Now, they will receive $68,489 more in a grant provided by the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to train people how to properly walk, bike and drive.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Guinness World Record-holding family from Dutchess set to beat own holiday lights record
The Gay family says they have over 700,000 lights this year, and News 12 got to take a sneak peek.
Family Snow Tubing In New York, Fun for Everyone? Yes!
What is your Winter plan? We have the holidays for the next 30 days or so and then what? Will you hibernate, gain weight and get caught up on every show anyone has recommended to you? Or, will you take part in Winter?. New York State has so much to...
Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region
This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
Code blue issued through weekend for Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert from today, December 8, through Monday, December 12.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Sewer district expansion in Kingston area expected in spring of 2023
Ulster Town officials last week gave Supervisor James E. Quigley III the authority to sign all documents relating to a community development block grant for Phase II of a Spring Lake Sewer District construction project. The town was notified by New York State last month that it had received a...
Newburgh Free Academy's cosmetology clinic officially opens on Friday
It will be open every Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County to Host Public Forum on Dec. 13th to Discuss Emergency Housing Facility Operator
Poughkeepsie … Dutchess County invites residents to a public forum on Tuesday, Dec. 13th at 4 p.m. to share their input about the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the operator of the County’s future Emergency Housing Facility and the Facility Director’s job description. The meeting will be held at the Department of Community and Behavioral Health’s (DBCH) Training Room, accessible through Entrance 1 of the department’s 230 North Road complex in Poughkeepsie.
Car Struck by Train in Kingston, New York
You may have already heard that on Monday, Dec 5, a car was struck by a train in the City Of Kingston, New York. This is not as rare of an occurrence as one would hope. The question is how it happens and how can we prevent it. The accident...
