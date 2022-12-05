ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 13

Cindi Hathaway
4d ago

Why is this a scandal? Aren't these 2 adults who have every right to date whomever they choose? The only reason I can think of that this is even a " thing" is if there is some kind of binding agreement with the television station or the network. Otherwise, who cares??

4d ago

This is really ridiculous that they are taken off GMA3 They are human just like everyone else. They just need to be left alone. They are not the first and won’t be the last. I feel bad for the two of them .

Kathy Hawkins
4d ago

big mistake taking them off of GMA3. My entire neighborhood relies on their input for current events. who cares who they sleep with? Trusting your newscasters is much more important. Maybe another channel will be more mature about 2 great and seasoned reporters. You are resembling FOX news fake and bottom of the barrel

Related
OK! Magazine

'GMA' Anchors Robin Roberts & George Stephanopoulos 'Furious' Over Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 'Messy' Extramarital Affair: Source

Fellow anchors at Good Morning America are not thrilled with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged secret affair being exposed. In the aftermath of the two journalists' tryst being made public, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are apparently "furious" that the scandal could possibly tarnish the morning show's stellar reputation. "George and Robin do not like this. This is very messy," an insider close to production revealed of the rumored couple, who a source said are both separated from their respective spouses. Robach has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010. Holmes wed Marilee Fiebig the same year. JOY BEHAR...
Daily Mail

No slowing down! GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are 'committed to growing their romance' after DailyMail.com revealed the two married co-hosts were cozying up together in secret affair

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have doubled down on their secret affair - and are allegedly committed to 'growing their relationship.'. Earlier this week, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the pair's secret romance - and despite the intense scrutiny, the couple are said to be committed to growing their romance.
TheDailyBeast

‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes

Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
OK! Magazine

'What The Hell?': Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Think It's 'Gross' Costar Jenna Bush Hager Goes Commando

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie weighed in on Jenna Bush Hager's comments after she revealed she goes commando. “[It’s] gross,” Kotb, 58, quipped of her Bush Hager's clothing hack. “First of all, I take the panty lines, OK? I know that’s what she’s worried about. What the hell?”“You know what? Enough [because] she also borrows my clothes every single day and then she puts them right back,” Guthrie, 50, added. “Yeah, no underwear. I found that out too late!”JENNA BUSH HAGER SAYS GRANDFATHER GEORGE H.W. BUSH 'BECAME A BIT OF A SURROGATE FATHER' TO PRESIDENT BILL CLINTONEarlier this week, the...
People

T.J. Holmes Grew Closer to Amy Robach When He 'Was Very Much There' for Her amid 'Heartache': Source

A source tells PEOPLE the Good Morning America 3 co-anchors had "no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month" The bond between Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes grew after he helped her through a difficult time. Speaking about the pair's relationship, a source exclusively tells PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something." The GMA 3 co-anchors' relationship was publicly revealed on Wednesday when photos...
OK! Magazine

'Good Morning America' Stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Ignore Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair During Show

Keeping their mouths shut! Good Morning America stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Whit Johnson didn't talk about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair on Thursday, December 1 — just one day after the scandalous news was revealed. The trio reported on the news and never mentioned anything about their GMA 3 colleagues, who allegedly had a months-long affair. According to an insider, the pair's romance began in March when they were both training for the New York City Half Marathon. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very...
Page Six

Amy Robach spotted for first time since ‘GMA3’ absence over T.J. Holmes romance

Amy Robach was spotted for the first time after she was taken off the air following her alleged affair with co-anchor T.J. Holmes being exposed. The anchor, 49, looked completely unfazed while walking her dog around her new New York City neighborhood on Wednesday. Robach seemingly dressed up for the occasion as she rocked a pair of green cargo pants and a white blouse, which she paired with a denim jacket and brown boots. She styled her blonde bob into a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup as she strolled the streets of downtown Manhattan. Robach’s outing comes just days after...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

'GMA' Co-Host Robin Roberts Confronted T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach About Relationship Rumors Prior To Secret Couple's Exposed Affair

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s Good Morning America co-host, Robin Roberts, allegedly confronted the secret couple years before their affair was exposed earlier this week, OK! has learned.The surprising development comes just days after Daily Mail first exposed Holmes and Robach’s months-long affair via a cache of photographs dating as far back as May of this year.But while the two GMA co-anchors’ illicit affair reportedly first began in March as the pair trained together for the New York City Half Marathon, Roberts allegedly confronted the pair about the affair rumors between the two as far back as 2017.According to one...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Page Six

T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach

As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
NEW YORK STATE
OK! Magazine

T.J. Holmes Joked About Amy Robach's 'Purity' In Newly Resurfaced Clip Following Pair's Exposed Affair

Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes once awkwardly joked about Amy Robach’s “purity” in a clip that has resurfaced in the wake of the two morning show co-hosts’ exposed affair, OK! has learned.In the clip, which originated in May, Holmes said Robach looked “great” in the white dress she was wearing at the time before claiming his 49-year-old co-host “speaks purity.”“It does look a little bit like a wedding dress, but you know what? White is good all year ’round” Robach said after Holmes complimented her outfit.“It is and, look, if anybody speaks purity on this set, it’s this one,”...
Page Six

‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’

“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned.  An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors.  “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
Us Weekly

Who Is Natasha Singh? 5 Things to Know About the ‘GMA’ Producer Who Had an Affair With T.J. Holmes Before His Scandal With Amy Robach

Natasha Singh is known for her work behind the scenes — but the producer is now making headlines after Us Weekly confirmed that she had an affair with T.J. Holmes. Earlier this month, Holmes, 45, was spotted getting cozy with his GMA3 coanchor Amy Robach. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the coworkers were […]
ARKANSAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Mario Lopez Hilariously Trolls 'GMA' Stars Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair: 'Yo These Two Been Wilding Out'

Yikes! Good Morning America costars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' alleged affair is not a good look for their fellow news broadcasters.Famed television host Mario Lopez dished his opinion on the dynamic duo's extramarital relationship in an Instagram Story on Monday, December 5."Yo those two been wilding out," the Access Hollywood star, 49, comically confessed to the camera, noting how the co-anchors "got pinched" from GMA3 early Monday morning.AMY ROBACH 'BLAMES' LARA SPENCER FOR HER & T.J. HOLMES' 'GMA' ABSENCE AFTER ALLEGED AFFAIR: SOURCE"Sorry for all that drama," Lopez quipped, as he informed fans he would take a further dive...
POPSUGAR

A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship

Sports Illustrated model and actor Kate Upton and MLB star Justin Verlander have shared a special relationship over the past decade. The pair first met while filming a commercial together back in 2012, and they got together shortly after. Despite their brief split in mid-2013, Upton and Verlander remain closer than ever, with the two tying the knot in November 2017 and having their daughter, Genevieve, in November 2018.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
