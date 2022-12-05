Why is this a scandal? Aren't these 2 adults who have every right to date whomever they choose? The only reason I can think of that this is even a " thing" is if there is some kind of binding agreement with the television station or the network. Otherwise, who cares??
This is really ridiculous that they are taken off GMA3 They are human just like everyone else. They just need to be left alone. They are not the first and won’t be the last. I feel bad for the two of them .
big mistake taking them off of GMA3. My entire neighborhood relies on their input for current events. who cares who they sleep with? Trusting your newscasters is much more important. Maybe another channel will be more mature about 2 great and seasoned reporters. You are resembling FOX news fake and bottom of the barrel
Related
'GMA' Anchors Robin Roberts & George Stephanopoulos 'Furious' Over Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' 'Messy' Extramarital Affair: Source
No slowing down! GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are 'committed to growing their romance' after DailyMail.com revealed the two married co-hosts were cozying up together in secret affair
‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes
'What The Hell?': Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Think It's 'Gross' Costar Jenna Bush Hager Goes Commando
T.J. Holmes Had Years-Long Affair With a 'Good Morning America' Producer Before Amy Robach Romance
T.J. Holmes Grew Closer to Amy Robach When He 'Was Very Much There' for Her amid 'Heartache': Source
‘Good Morning America’: What Is Amy Robach’s Salary? Does T.J. Holmes Make More?
'Good Morning America' Stars Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos Ignore Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair During Show
Amy Robach spotted for first time since ‘GMA3’ absence over T.J. Holmes romance
'GMA' Co-Host Robin Roberts Confronted T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach About Relationship Rumors Prior To Secret Couple's Exposed Affair
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Will Not Face Disciplinary Action From 'Good Morning America' Over Romance
T.J. Holmes Joked About Amy Robach's 'Purity' In Newly Resurfaced Clip Following Pair's Exposed Affair
‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’
Who Is Natasha Singh? 5 Things to Know About the ‘GMA’ Producer Who Had an Affair With T.J. Holmes Before His Scandal With Amy Robach
Mario Lopez Hilariously Trolls 'GMA' Stars Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Alleged Affair: 'Yo These Two Been Wilding Out'
A Timeline of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship
CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host
T.J. Holmes’ Wife: Everything To Know About The ‘GMA’ Star’s 2 Marriages
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 13