The youngest person ever elected to Congress says he was denied an apartment in Washington DC due to his bad credit history.Maxwell Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat from Florida, said in a Twitter thread this week that he was apartment hunting ahead of his swearing-in ceremony next month. The Gen-Z congressman-elect shared that he notified the landlord of his poor credit history, which he said was due to quitting his job to campaign full time, and was told it wouldn’t be a problem.“He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee,” Mr Frost wrote in...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO