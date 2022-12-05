Two arrests were made as a result of a reported assault incident at the Storm Lake Sunrise Campgrounds. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the campgrounds around 2am Tuesday. Upon arrival, police met with a male victim who was suffering from facial injuries. The victim alleged that they had been physically assaulted by two men. The victim claimed that one of the men brandished a firearm and pointed it at the victim while threatening to kill him.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO