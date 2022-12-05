Read full article on original website
stormlakeradio.com
Two Men Charged in Alleged Assault Incident at Sunrise Campgrounds
Two arrests were made as a result of a reported assault incident at the Storm Lake Sunrise Campgrounds. The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the campgrounds around 2am Tuesday. Upon arrival, police met with a male victim who was suffering from facial injuries. The victim alleged that they had been physically assaulted by two men. The victim claimed that one of the men brandished a firearm and pointed it at the victim while threatening to kill him.
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man arrested for OWI after crash
ARCHER—A 42-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, near Archer on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of an open container of alcohol as a driver. The arrest of Michael Arlen Van Ravenswaay stemmed from a report of a 2006 Chevrolet...
1 person hospitalized following O’Brien County crash
A crash near Sheldon, Iowa resulted in one person hospitalized.
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced for car theft and eluding
LE MARS—The second of two Las Vegas residents arrested following a high-speed chase that ended near Sheldon in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Forty-year-old Esteban Valdivia Nunez pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding or attempting to elude resulting in an injury to a person other than the driver or while operating while under the influence, committing a controlled substance violation or participating in a felony on Nov. 21 in Plymouth County District Court in Le Mars.
kicdam.com
Jury Hears Testimony from Murder Suspect’s Co-Workers
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Trial proceedings in the first-degree murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns continued on Wednesday with additional witnesses being called to the stand. Day two began with the Senior IT Specialist for GrapeTree Medical Staffing walking the jury through surveillance footage captured outside the building the day...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Law Enforcement and Doctors Testify in Trial of Spirit Lake Man
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — Testimony continued this morning in the murder trial of Christian Goyne-Yarns, with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and doctors who attempted to treat victim Shelby Woizeschke taking the stand. Corey Harguth brings us details from the courtroom.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Seriously Injured in O'Brien County Collision
An Omaha man received serious injuries in a collision that occurred in O'Brien County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 1:20pm Tuesday. 48-year-old Brian Williams of Omaha was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra southbound on Nettle Avenue when he crossed the center line and was impacted by the rear axles of a trailer being pulled by a 2017 Peterbilt semi. The semi was being driven by 22-year-old Devon Stetson of Hull. Troopers say Williams’ vehicle then left the roadway.
stormlakeradio.com
BVU Student Arrested for Entering Dorm Room Without Permission and Assaulting Another Student
A Buena Vista University student has been charged for allegedly entering a dorm room without permission and assaulting another student. Storm Lake Police officers met with the male victim on Tuesday. The victim alleged that this past Saturday evening, 20-year-old Matthew Beisswenger of Audubon entered the victim's dorm room on the BVU campus without permission, and struck the victim in the face with his fist.
nwestiowa.com
Two Sioux Center men cited for marijuana
SIOUX CENTER—Two Sioux Center men were cited about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of 27-year-old Destin Ray Carroll and 26-year-old Zachery Allen Smit stemmed from a search warrant executed by...
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested twice for theft of beer
ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old Davenport woman was arrested Sunday, Dec. 4, in Orange City on two charges of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Lynn Clendenin stemmed from her taking about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, and about five unopened 24-ounce Coors Light beer cans from Don’s Food Center in Orange City without paying for them at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Orange City Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Woman Taken To Hospital After Crash Near There
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Rock Valley woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday, December 5th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:20 a.m., 68-year-old Karen Hulstein of Rock Valley was driving a 2005 Buick Rainier northbound on Elmwood Avenue about two miles south of Rock Valley when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch and rolled.
stormlakeradio.com
Testimony Underway in Christian Goyne Yarns Case
A jury has been seated and testimony is underway in the 1st degree murder trial of Christian Goyne Yarns. Yarns was charged with 1st degree murder in the shooting earlier this year of Shelby Woizeschke at the GrapeTree Medical Staffing parking lot in Milford. Woizeschke died of her injuries several days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
Siouxland daycare provider allegedly causes injuries to two babies
A daycare provider faces felony charges after she was accused of causing injuries to children under 2 years old that were in her care.
stormlakeradio.com
Testimony Continues in Goyne Yarns Murder Trial
Testimony is ongoing in the 1st degree murder trial of Christian Goyne Yarns, accused of shooting Shelby Woizeschke earlier this year in the parking lot of GrapeTree Medical Staffing in Milford. Among those taking the stand was an I-T person who reviewed with jurors footage of security video showing the...
nwestiowa.com
No injuries, two semis damaged in crash
HOSPERS—No injuries were reported, but two semitrucks received an estimated $135,000 damage in an accident about 3:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on the Highway 60 expressway, one-quarter mile south Hospers. Twenty-three-year-old Celia Diaz of Hesperia, CA, was driving a 2018 International semitruck north and attempted to pass a northbound...
kiwaradio.com
Inwood Daycare Provider Accused Of Child Endangerment
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood woman has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges after an investigation into two incidents this year in Inwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Hannah Olson of Inwood is accused of injuring one child and not seeking help in a timely manner for an injury to another child. She was arrested on Monday, December 5th, 2022.
Trial begins for Milford, Iowa shooting suspect
MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) — The trial for a man accused of shooting a Milford, Iowa woman began jury selection Tuesday. Christian Goyne-Yarns, of Spirit Lake, is accused of shooting Shelby Lynn Woizeschke at Grape Tree Medical Staffing LLC in Milford earlier this year. His trial was originally scheduled to take place in Dickinson County but […]
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested on domestic assault charge
ORANGE CITY—A 28-year-old Orange City man was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Luther Grady Hofmeyer stemmed from law enforcement being called to Orange City Area Health Center for an assault victim, according to the Orange City Police Department.
stormlakeradio.com
Upper Des Moines 10th Annual Toy Drive
The 10th Annual Toy Drive was held Thursday in Storm Lake at Bomgaars, where many area businesses contributed by shopping for gifts for children this holiday season. Outreach Specialist at Upper Des Moines, Maggie Reyes, representing Buena Vista County, expressed her gratitude on another successful year. Reyes said that many...
