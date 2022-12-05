Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Governor signs legislation to help heat homes during emergencies
ALBANY – Governor Kathy Hochul Thursday signed legislation to allow homeowners leasing liquified petroleum gas tanks to receive emergency deliveries from any supplier during times of a qualifying emergency, helping homeowners keep the heat on during severe weather emergencies and other critical periods. The legislation amends the agriculture and...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cause of casino valance collapse under investigation
TOWN OF THOMPSON – The cause of the collapse of a glass valance at Resorts World Catskills last week is being investigated. The collapse injured a number of people. Megan Taylor, vice president for government affairs and public relations, told Mid-Hudson News Tuesday evening what caused the incident is being probed.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Virginia residents arrested in stolen car; one with unlicensed gun
NEW ROCHELLE – Police in New Rochelle arrested a man and woman from Virginia at a Main Street gas station while in a stolen vehicle. Both were arrested following a brief investigation. An unlicensed 9mm handgun was also found on one of the suspects. Zena Johnson, 26, of Dale...
Comments / 0