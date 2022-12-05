Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Maize n Brew
Takeaways from Michigan’s big win at Minnesota
Conference play has officially started for the Michigan Wolverines, and in their first game without starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, Michigan cruised in a road win over Minnesota, 90-75. The last time the Wolverines faced the Golden Gophers, they got beat by double digits at home, 75-65. That game was...
Maize n Brew
Michigan hockey set for rivalry clash with Michigan State
The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (11-6-1) head to East Lansing today for the first game of a weekend home-and-home series with the No. 12 ranked Michigan State Spartans (11-6-1). College hockey’s most played rivalry will be marked by games 334 and 335 this weekend, and first-year Spartans head coach Adam Nightingale is determined to re-balance this lopsided rivalry. Michigan has won 11 of the last 12 against the Spartans, but Nightingale already has Michigan State one win away from its entire season win total in 2021.
Maize n Brew
Michigan cruises to 90-75 victory against Minnesota in Big Ten opener
After a rough week saw a pair of top-25 matchups come just short, the Michigan Wolverines turned their fortunes around to start the Big Ten season with a lopsided 90-75 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday evening. The Wolverines started hot and never looked back, while the Golden Gophers...
Maize n Brew
Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi wins Rimington Trophy, Outland Trophy
Olu Oluwatimi transferred from Virginia to Michigan last December, and he’s been a difference-maker ever since he set foot on campus in Ann Arbor. Oluwatimi was named an alternate captain in August and has been impressive on the field all season long. Oluwatimi was recognized for his stellar play...
Maize n Brew
2023 Nebraska LB commit Hayden Moore expected to visit Michigan this weekend
According to a report by 247Sports’ Blair Angulo ($), the Michigan Wolverines are anticipating an unofficial visit this weekend from 2023 three-star linebacker Hayden Moore. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Aurora, Colorado has been committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers since June, but that was when Scott Frost was still the head coach of the program. Matt Rhule has since taken over and is still recruiting him, as he and his staff took an in-home visit with Moore earlier this week.
Maize n Brew
Survey: Do you consider Michigan the top dog in the Big Ten now moving forward?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Take a moment to let this sink in: the Michigan Wolverines are 19-1 in Big...
Maize n Brew
Blake Corum’s best plays of the 2022 season
For the second season in a row, the Michigan Wolverines won the Big Ten Championship and are headed to the College Football Playoff. Junior running back Blake Corum has been a big reason for that success. Had it not been for a knee injury in the Illinois game, he probably would have been invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. Over essentially 10.5 games, he gained 1,543 yards (6.0 per play) and had 19 touchdowns from scrimmage.
Maize n Brew
Michigan at Minnesota Preview: Limping into Big Ten play
The Michigan Wolverines are hurting. Back-to-back losses to Virginia and Kentucky are not resume killers, but the missed opportunities for a signature win really sting. However, after losing Jaelin Llewellyn for the season in Sunday’s loss, perhaps even thinking that far ahead is a little ambitious. This is a...
Maize n Brew
Options for Michigan at PG with Jaelin Llewellyn out for the year
It hasn’t been a great start to the 2022-23 season for the Michigan Wolverines, as they’ve started the year 5-3 with no signature win, have fallen out of the top 25 and now have lost starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn for the rest of the season. While Llewellyn’s...
Maize n Brew
Out of the Blue: The Michigan Wolverines are Big Ten champions...AGAIN!
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. This week on Out of the Blue, Jared and Andy discuss the back-to-back Big Ten champion Michigan...
Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener
On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Average Georgia QB Stetson Bennett throws shade at Michigan
If you have followed the Michigan football team during the 2022 season, you are well aware that they have an absolutely dominant offensive line. In fact, this is the second season in a row that they have had the best offensive line in college football. Another program that had a great offensive line in 2022 is the University of Georgia, whose offensive line was so good that they got the average QB Stetson Bennett an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are the two finalists for the Joe Moore Award.
Maize n Brew
Michigan’s offensive line named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award
The Michigan Wolverines offensive line has been a finalist for the Joe Moore Award — the best offensive line in college football. The Wolverines are joined by one other finalist, the Georgia Bulldogs. Michigan’s offensive line won the award last season and despite losing some key pieces from that...
Photos: Michigan Stadium scoreboard improvement project underway
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Stadium is getting new scoreboards ahead of the 2023 season, and it didn't take long after the 2022 home schedule ended for construction to begin on the upgrades. Large portions of the north end zone video board have already been removed. On Wednesday, crews...
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers Coastal Carolina transfer portal edge Josaiah Stewart
Announced on his Twitter account Tuesday evening, the Michigan Wolverines have sent out an offer to Josaiah Stewart, a former Coastal Carolina edge who entered the transfer portal the same day Michigan offered him. The 6-foot-2, 230-pounder hails from New York, but played high school football in Massachusetts at Everett...
Maize n Brew
Michigan offers transfer portal TE Josh Cuevas
The Michigan Wolverines have been active in the transfer portal since the window opened up on Monday. They already acquired a commitment from former Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson, sent an offer to former Coastal Carolina edge Josaiah Stewart, and have now offered former Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas.
Maize n Brew
Discussing Michigan’s transfer commitment of OL LaDarius Henderson, 2023 targets receiving in-home visits
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines aren’t focusing solely on the upcoming matchup with TCU in the College Football Playoff,...
WILX-TV
Spartans Lose Another Running Back
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State running back Jarek Broussard has declared for the NFL draft. He played four seasons at Colorado before transferring to Michigan State and playing this last season only. He had one more year of eligibility if he wanted it. Broussard was the 2020 Pac 12 offensive player of the year. He ran for 298 yards this past season for the Spartans, third on the team. He also scored four touchdowns, two against Akron in the season’s second game.
Breaking: Michigan Basketball Player Is Out For The Season
Michigan basketball suffered a major personnel blow in Sunday afternoon's loss to Kentucky in London. Point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who transferred to UM from Princeton in the offseason, tore the ACL in his left knee against the Wildcats. As a result, he'll miss the rest of the 2022-23 season. Llewellyn...
Maize n Brew
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh named finalist for Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been announced as a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award for the second year in a row. Last year, the Eddie Robinson Award — presented annually since 1957 by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) — went to former Cincinnati and new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. A Michigan head coach has not won the award since Bo Schembechler in 1969.
