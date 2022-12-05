ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

Just Love Coffee Planned for Pasadena

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Houston
What Now Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jp5na_0jXz2Psg00

If you love coffee, just you wait! A new Just Love Coffee is planned for Pasadena and is expected to open by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Owner Crystal Garcia and her husband and co-owner, Lee Garcia , will open the cafe at 7219 Fairmont Pkwy. in Pasadena. “We are high school sweethearts who graduated from LaPorte High School. We have grown up in these communities and would like to bring the communities of LaPorte, Deer Park, and Pasadena together. We focused in on this area as it is pretty much a central location when driving to any of these communities,” Crystal told What Now Houston.

Just Love Coffee in Pasadena will be their first location, but more could be on the horizon for them. “We hope to make that determination once we get going with our first one. God-willing, we would love to open another. We shall see,” Crystal said.

After realizing the expense of a trip to Ethiopia to adopt two children with his wife, Emily, Rob Webb founded Just Love Coffee as an online coffee roasting business in Tennessee in 2009. Within the first year of operation, he was able to donate nearly $100,000 to adoptive families. The business grew into a cafe to offer food and now has franchise locations across the U.S.

“We want to share the experience of Just Love’s unique food, award-winning coffee, and great environment with our community. We want to use this blessing as an avenue to give a lending hand where we can,” Crystal said about their Pasadena cafe.

The menu features breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, as well as signature coffee drinks. Options include breakfast burritos, artisan waffles, sandwiches, and plenty of sweet treats. Drip coffee, cold brews, teas, lattes, and more are available.



What Now Houston

What Now Houston

Houston, TX
