Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Related
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Ride Garrett Wilson, Jerry Jeudy to playoffs
Byes go out like a lion in Week 14 with Christian Watson, Allen Lazard, Chase Claypool, Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell, Drake London, Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel out of the picture. Injuries to Mike Williams, Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Rondale Moore and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who was Badgers' interim coach, says he won't return in 2023
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard announced Tuesday that he will not return to the Badgers' staff for the 2023 season as the program transitions to a new regime under Luke Fickell. Leonhard guided Wisconsin to a 4-3 mark over the final seven games of the regular season while serving as interim coach following the firing of Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to the season.
Deion Sanders Loses Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal On Thursday
Deion Sanders' tenure with the Colorado Buffaloes has started with a bang. Introduced to the Colorado press with a "Coach Prime" jersey, Sanders has already reportedly nabbed one star transfer from Jackson State. And Colorado fans are hopeful that's just the start of things to come. An acumen ...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Ezekiel Elliott, Miles Sanders for a playoff run
Byes go out like a lion in Week 14 with Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, David Montgomery, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.all out of the picture. Injuries to Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas, Joe Mixon, Josh Jacobs, Michael Carter, Damien Harris and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers: Former Panthers QB on his way to Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Rams are adding a quarterback to their roster, as they have claimed former Carolina Panthers signal-caller Baker Mayfield, per CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns was released by Carolina on Monday after just seven games played with the Panthers. Per NFL Media, Carolina is now off the hook for the $1.4 million the quarterback was owed.
Podcast: The Bears have a clear path to No. 2 overall draft pick
The Bears are sitting at 3-10 at the bye week, and their season is all but over. Chicago was eliminated from playoff contention last week, but there’s still plenty to watch heading into this final stretch of games. Namely, the Bears’ draft position, where it feels like they’re all...
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Looking good in practice
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Thursday that Dobbins (knee) "is looking good" in his second week of practice since being designated to return from IR, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I really think that time off and what he was able to take care is going to make a big...
CBS Sports
Matt Ryan, ex-Lakers shooter and DoorDash Driver, signs two-way deal with Timberwolves, per report
Matt Ryan certainly didn't need to wait long to find a new job. Only a week after getting waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, the undrafted sharpshooter and fan-favorite has landed a two-way deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski. Ryan was one...
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice
James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report
Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
CBS Sports
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Set to miss practice
Davis won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Davis is one of several Jets players who are battling the flu at this stage of the week. The wideout has two more chances to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills, but now that he's started the week with a missed session, Davis' status in worth tracking. In the Jets' 27-22 loss to the Vikings this past weekend, he served as the clear No. 2 option in the passing game behind star rookie Garrett Wilson, catching five of his 10 targets for 85 yards.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Not seen at practice
Moore (groin) doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Coming out of a bye week, Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that he hopes Moore can return for Monday's game against New England. The Cardinals will release their first official injury report Thursday, giving Moore three additional chances to practice before the game. Greg Dortch (thumb) could fill in as the No. 3 receiver if Moore isn't ready to face the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in one-point loss
Murray closed Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes. Murray connected on just two field goals in the one-point loss, his fewest makes this season. Over his last two appearances, he's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, averaging 14.5 points during that stretch. The dynamic point guard will look to breakout of his two-game slump Thursday against Portland.
CBS Sports
Bo Jackson biographer on how to describe the multi-sport star: 'Lovechild of Earl Campbell and Tyreek Hill'
Bo Jackson's otherworldly talent has been summarized in a multitude of ways over the years. The only person to be named an All-Star in two different sports, Jackson was arguably the greatest athlete of the 20th century, with his only challenger being fellow former running back and Olympic gold medalist Jim Thorpe.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Practice absence confirmed
Foreman (foot/ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Foreman said he's dealing with injuries to his foot and ribs coming out of Carolina's Week 13 bye, but he tentatively expects to play in Sunday's game at Seattle. It's worth noting that he was rested on some Wednesdays previously after handling large workloads, so there shouldn't be much concern about his availability against the Seahawks so long as he returns to practice Thursday.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist
McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Victor Reyes: Stays in division
Reyes agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Reyes elected free agency after the Tigers removed him from their 40-man roster last month and he winds up remaining in the...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 14, 2022: Model says start Adam Thielen, but sit Devin Singletary
Knowing the advantageous Fantasy football matchups is key, and you can expect to see several members of the Dallas Cowboys high in the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings. That's because the Cowboys take on the Houston Texans, a team that's giving up 378.3 yards per game this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL. That means players like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Ezekiel Elliott could be among the top Week 14 Fantasy football picks. But can you trust a player like Michael Gallup, who finished with 23 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' victory over the Colts last Sunday? A reliable set of Week 14 Fantasy football picks can help answer those questions and assist in your Week 14 Fantasy football start-sit decisions or even help you find a gem in the free agent pool the rest of your league may have missed. Before locking in your Week 14 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 14 Fantasy football rankings from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
Comments / 0