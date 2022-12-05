Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Update: Price man charged with manslaughter in 2019 shooting death of East Carbon woman
PRICE, Utah, Dec. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Price man has been charged with manslaughter roughly three years after prosecutors say he recklessly caused the shooting death of an East Carbon woman. Ashlie Logston, 40, was holding a firearm while sitting down at an East Carbon home Dec....
Utah nurse found not guilty of negligent homicide in jail inmate's death
A judge has declared a nurse not guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Duchesne County jail inmate in 2016.
ksl.com
Man accused of grabbing teen girl in church restroom
WELLINGTON, Carbon County — A Wellington man has been arrested after allegedly abusing a young girl inside a restroom at a church meeting house on Sunday. James Bruce Snyder, 40, was booked into the Carbon County Jail for investigation of child kidnapping, sex abuse of a child and assault.
