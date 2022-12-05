ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Carbon, UT

Man accused of grabbing teen girl in church restroom

WELLINGTON, Carbon County — A Wellington man has been arrested after allegedly abusing a young girl inside a restroom at a church meeting house on Sunday. James Bruce Snyder, 40, was booked into the Carbon County Jail for investigation of child kidnapping, sex abuse of a child and assault.
