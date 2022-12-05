GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A person believed to be responsible for a dumpster fire that spread to the Women's Resource Center (WRC) Thrift Shop has been arrested, according to the organization's director. The fire started in the dumpster behind the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop at 3030 US-31...

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO