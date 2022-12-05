Read full article on original website
Mister Ed
3d ago
She said he would do a "phenomenol" job. She's already throwing the superlatives around like rice on a newlywed couple. Let the gaslighting begin.
6
mauro Campos
4d ago
The first thing we should do is make sure prisoners not be able to escape from prison..
5
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
KATV
Gov. Hutchinson announced the plan to make Arkansas a leader in transportation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday his plan to make Arkansas the next leader in mobility and transportation. This plan includes recommendations for lawmakers to come up with incentives supporting the development of advanced mobility such as electric vehicles and drone delivery services.
18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs
In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces appointment for Arkansas Public Safety secretary
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday announced her first cabinet appointment, tapping a current Arkansas State Police troop commander to be her public safety chief. Sanders said she would nominate Capt. Mike Hagar, the State Police’s Troop A commander, as secretary of the Department of Public Safety. He will...
Majority of incumbents lose in Pulaski County runoff mayoral elections
Several cities in Pulaski County will have new faces in the mayor’s offices in January after the Dec. 6 runoffs.
New mayors elected across Arkansas in 2022 runoff elections
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several cities in Arkansas elected new mayors Tuesday night as runoff elections were held across the state. Here's a breakdown of many of those races. In Earle, the town elected 18-year-old Jaylen Smith, who will become the youngest Black mayor in the United States. Several...
5newsonline.com
Snuffed Out: How the recreational marijuana amendment failed in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — An “unusual alliance” across the political spectrum and doubts about business details of a new recreational market helped doom a marijuana legalization amendment last month, campaign veterans and observers say. Three weeks after Arkansans voted 56.3% against the amendment out of 900,000 ballots cast,...
arkansasadvocate.com
State settles 2019 lawsuit against Pulaski County landlord over health, safety risks
This brief has been updated at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, with additional information about the settlement. The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office settled a lawsuit against a Little Rock and North Little Rock landlord in September, prohibiting the individual and his company from leasing units that risk the health and safety of the tenants.
School leaders, state government call for change in education
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The recent low rankings of Arkansas schools from the Arkansas Department of Education have parents like Tristina McJoy concerned. "The state took control because the grades were failing," McJoy said. "So, I was like, I'm putting my kids across town." McJoy has changed between four...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,646 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,646 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 2,221cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 520 new cases per day in the state, up...
KATV
Arkansas oddities: Is it really against the law to mispronounce the state's name?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas name is quite a "unique" one. Deriving from early Native American origin, many Arkansawyers take great pride in the Arkansas name. Did you know that it is in fact against the law to mispronounce the Arkansas name?. The name Arkansas was given to...
KATV
City of Little Rock vote to require all professional service contracts to be reviewed
Little Rock (KATV) — The Little Rock board of directors during Tuesday night's meeting voted to change the rules on how city contracts are approved. In a 9-1 vote, the board of directors will now require a lit of all professional service contracts to be presented before funds can be distributed. According to the ordinance, the city manager can give the board 14 days to consider whether or not they want to receive the service contracts under $50,000.
KATV
Report sheds light on obstacles Arkansas women face in the labor force
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A comprehensive report nearly a half-a-century in the making of the role of Arkansas women in the labor market and economy was released Wednesday. The report, prepared by the Arkansas Women's Commission (AWC) over 10 months at the request of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, explores the barriers to entry for women in the state's workforce.
KATV
'No good options:' LRSD approves to settle a $250,000 ransom after district cyber attack
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock School District has decided to move forward with a settlement agreement after a recent cyber attack happened last month. On Monday night the board had a meeting that was just under 40 minutes. They provided more details about the incident and discussed how to address the breach, ransom, and protocols to protect their systems and obtain the data back.
Kait 8
State grants to improve Arkansas law enforcement agencies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With crime rising across the board, the state of Arkansas wants to make sure officers, state and local, are prepared. On Thursday, Dec. 1, $7 million worth of grants were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities. Among the...
constructiondive.com
OSHA fines Arkansas contractor $287K for confined space deaths
An OSHA investigation has determined that an Arkansas contractor failed to test oxygen levels in a confined space before two workers entered a sewer and later died due to a lack of oxygen. OSHA fined Texarkana, Arkansas-based Belt Construction $287,150 on Wednesday in penalties for the incident, which took place...
KATV
After NC substation shootings, emergency officials on alert nationwide
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — In the wake of the recent substation shootings in North Carolina, energy companies and emergency operation centers across the country are on high alert. WPEC asked officials in Florida how they prepare for these incidents and how they would respond in a crisis...
KATV
UAMS receives $1.2 million to help establish better maternal and infant health
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Wednesday they have received $1.2 million in funds for over the next five years. According to the news release, the funds will go towards improving maternal and infant health outs and this will be accomplished by healthcare processes that need approval as well as the best methods to make adjustments quickly.
KYTV
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson breaks ground on a new facility at North Arkansas College
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - North Arkansas College (NAC) held a public ceremony to signify the groundbreaking of the new Center for Robotics & Manufacturing Innovation (CRMI). Governor Asa Hutchinson, one of the project’s lead supporters, was in attendance Monday as the featured speaker. “This is a culmination of what...
Why one State Senator wants to ban concealed carry in Missouri
Brian Williams, who represents the 14th district, says concealed carry bans are an example of common sense gun reforms – but opponents say they infringe on Second Amendment rights.
Future of recreational marijuana in Arkansas
Arkansans spoke during the midterm election and they did not pass Ballot Issue 4, which would have legalized recreational marijuana.
