Little Rock (KATV) — The Little Rock board of directors during Tuesday night's meeting voted to change the rules on how city contracts are approved. In a 9-1 vote, the board of directors will now require a lit of all professional service contracts to be presented before funds can be distributed. According to the ordinance, the city manager can give the board 14 days to consider whether or not they want to receive the service contracts under $50,000.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO