Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
okcfox.com
Scissortail Park dedicates Hub Cap Holiday Tree
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Scissortail Park added a special, new holiday tree with a twist to complement its "Tis the Season" display of holiday lights and décor. Oklahoma City artist, Gabriel Friedman was commissioned to create a custom-designed Hub Cap Tree for Scissortail Park. The Hub Cap Tree...
okcfox.com
Celebrate National Adoption Weekend: Paw-ty with a Purpose
Tis the season to open up your hear and give back, so why not adopt or foster a furry friend. Meet Sugar Cookie, this week's Pet Pal of the Week. She is between 1 to 2 -years old and is a Border Collie Mix. You can also find out about...
okcfox.com
12 Days Of Christmas On Western Avenue: K&N Consignment
It’s 12 Days of Christmas on Western Avenue and K&N Consignment is helping your home get holiday ready!. K&N Consignment is located at 3704 N. Western Ave in Oklahoma City. You can call them at (405) 521 0012. Check them out on Facebook and Instagram at K&N Consignment. **THIS...
okcfox.com
Local artist begins large-scale aviation mural inside Oklahoma History Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new large-scale mural is underway inside of the Oklahoma History Center (OHC). Oklahoma City native Manuel Cruz III is working on a new large-scale mural that will be located inside of the OHC. The mural will be part of the new aviation exhibit at...
okcfox.com
Cleveland County commissioners donate $1M to non-profit shelter
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Cleveland County commissioners presented $1 million to a non-profit shelter on Thursday. Food and Shelter received $1 million from the Cleveland County commissioners from pandemic relief funding the county had received. In 2021, Food and Shelter provided more than $200,000 meals to people living in...
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt appoints new Board Member for Western Heights School District
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed a new Board Member for Western Heights, filling the Seat 5 vacancy. Stitt appointed Jerome Johnson to fill Seat 5 on the board for Western Heights. His term will expire in 2025. Johnson is Active Guard and a parent to...
okcfox.com
OHP ENDUI checkpoint and patrols planned in Oklahoma County
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) and the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County on Saturday, Dec. 10. The checkpoint will run from 9:30 p.m. on Saturday up...
okcfox.com
Man injured after getting struck by a car in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was injured after he was struck by a car in Oklahoma City's southside on Wednesday night. Police say he was pushing a shopping cart along West I-240 Service Road east of Pennsylvania Avenue around 9:00 PM when the driver of a white sedan struck him.
okcfox.com
Suspect detained after Southern Nazarene University buses set on fire
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — One person was detained after three buses were set on fire at Southern Nazarene University on Friday morning. One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the incident. The firefighter was not hospitalized. University police said the person who was detained was chased off the...
okcfox.com
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
okcfox.com
Loved ones desperate for Oklahoma City hit-and-run driver to come forward
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Loved ones are desperate for answers after a woman and her dog were killed in a hit-and-run last month in Oklahoma City. Police and family are hopeful the driver will turn themselves in after hearing our story. "Just the idea of that person coming...
okcfox.com
Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
okcfox.com
EV company Canoo moves closer to receiving $1M incentive package from Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An electric vehicle start-up is one step closer to government support. Canoo made its pitch to the Oklahoma City's City Council on Tuesday, presenting why it deserves a million dollar incentive. Canoo has been making headlines across the state as they've announced a chain...
okcfox.com
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
okcfox.com
Body cam footage shows deputies search for shooting suspect of quadruple homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — New bodycam video shows Kingfisher County deputies searching the property of a marijuana farm, the site of a quadruple homicide. Multiple agencies, including OSBI, are investigating. There's a lot to unpack in the crime: an illegal grow operation, four people executed and a suspect...
okcfox.com
Norman police investigating after shooting occurs near 2 schools
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed two victims have been found. Reports say one victim, a 21-year-old man, had a gunshot wound while the other, a 19-year-old woman, was assaulted. Both victims were taken to the hospital and later released. There are no suspects in custody at...
okcfox.com
Friends say they are shocked after three men die in small plane crash in Yukon
Yukon, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is learning more about the three men who died during a crash taking off from Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport Monday night. Troopers say Chris Lamb was flying his 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza. They say his dad, David Lamb, and his friend, Gage Prough,...
okcfox.com
Man commits suicide after holding woman hostage for several hours in Newalla home
NEWALLA, Okla. (KOKH) — A man committed suicide after holding a woman hostage in her own home for several hours in Newalla on Friday. On Dec. 2, Cleveland County deputies responded to a domestic incident where an armed man forced his way into a woman's home, brutally beat her, threatened her, and attempted to drown her in her bathtub. Eventually the victim was able to escape from the man and run across the street to a neighbor's house. When the woman fled, the suspect fired a shot at her, but missed.
okcfox.com
'OTA would never play games with the agenda': Secretary of Transportation speaks out
The Secretary of Transportation is speaking out for the first time since a judge ruled the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) violated the Open Meeting Act. "The turnpike authority would never play games with the agenda," said Tim Gatz, Secretary of Transportation and the Director of OTA. Monday's meeting might have...
