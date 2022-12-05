ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Scissortail Park dedicates Hub Cap Holiday Tree

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Scissortail Park added a special, new holiday tree with a twist to complement its "Tis the Season" display of holiday lights and décor. Oklahoma City artist, Gabriel Friedman was commissioned to create a custom-designed Hub Cap Tree for Scissortail Park. The Hub Cap Tree...
12 Days Of Christmas On Western Avenue: K&N Consignment

It’s 12 Days of Christmas on Western Avenue and K&N Consignment is helping your home get holiday ready!. K&N Consignment is located at 3704 N. Western Ave in Oklahoma City. You can call them at (405) 521 0012. Check them out on Facebook and Instagram at K&N Consignment. **THIS...
Cleveland County commissioners donate $1M to non-profit shelter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Cleveland County commissioners presented $1 million to a non-profit shelter on Thursday. Food and Shelter received $1 million from the Cleveland County commissioners from pandemic relief funding the county had received. In 2021, Food and Shelter provided more than $200,000 meals to people living in...
OHP ENDUI checkpoint and patrols planned in Oklahoma County

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) and the Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma County on Saturday, Dec. 10. The checkpoint will run from 9:30 p.m. on Saturday up...
Man injured after getting struck by a car in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was injured after he was struck by a car in Oklahoma City's southside on Wednesday night. Police say he was pushing a shopping cart along West I-240 Service Road east of Pennsylvania Avenue around 9:00 PM when the driver of a white sedan struck him.
Suspect detained after Southern Nazarene University buses set on fire

BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — One person was detained after three buses were set on fire at Southern Nazarene University on Friday morning. One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the incident. The firefighter was not hospitalized. University police said the person who was detained was chased off the...
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
OKCPD arrest man wanted for Texas murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A 30-year-old wanted fugitive was arrested on Thursday by the Oklahoma City Police Department. On Dec. 8, Oklahoma City police officers working with the United States Marshals Service arrested wanted fugitive Rickey Spencer. According to OKCPD, Spencer had a warrant for murder that occurred earlier...
Officer involved shooting rattles employees in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have released additional information following an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near NW 2nd and Penn. There was a lot of damage, but minimal injuries. "I'm like "Oh crap, something's going on over there,"" said Jacob Magnuson,...
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus

YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
Norman police investigating after shooting occurs near 2 schools

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — UPDATE: Officials have confirmed two victims have been found. Reports say one victim, a 21-year-old man, had a gunshot wound while the other, a 19-year-old woman, was assaulted. Both victims were taken to the hospital and later released. There are no suspects in custody at...
Man commits suicide after holding woman hostage for several hours in Newalla home

NEWALLA, Okla. (KOKH) — A man committed suicide after holding a woman hostage in her own home for several hours in Newalla on Friday. On Dec. 2, Cleveland County deputies responded to a domestic incident where an armed man forced his way into a woman's home, brutally beat her, threatened her, and attempted to drown her in her bathtub. Eventually the victim was able to escape from the man and run across the street to a neighbor's house. When the woman fled, the suspect fired a shot at her, but missed.
