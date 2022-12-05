ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Fairfax Times

School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’

Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
DC News Now

Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom. “There is […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign

Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
ASHBURN, VA
alxnow.com

Woman robbed of wallet near waterfront in Old Town

A woman was robbed of her wallet in the 100 block of King Street in Old Town early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), according to Alexandria Police. The incident was reported at around 4:45 a.m. near the waterfront, hours after thousands of people attended the annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on the Potomac River.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WHSV

Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia has a data center problem

Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report

ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Loudoun Co. advocacy groups react to firing of superintendent

Outspoken groups on both the left and the right were in agreement that Loudoun County’s school system needed to move on from Superintendent Scott Ziegler, following the release of a report on a special grand jury investigation into the school system’s handling of two sexual assaults by the same student last year.
fox5dc.com

3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA

Here's why a massive tunnel is being dug under Old Town Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Nearly 150 feet underground, the city of Alexandria is tunneling toward a more environmentally friendly future. The key to that future is 360-ton tunnel-boring machine, affectionately named Hazel. Hazel’s job is to bore a 2-mile-long tunnel under Old Town that should solve one of Alexandria’s biggest...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

It’s official: Raising Cane’s opens in Loudoun on Tuesday

The word that “caniacs” have been waiting for is finally here. Today, Raising Cane’s announced that its new restaurant in Sterling will open next Tuesday, December 13. Officials from the company will join local leaders for a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the new restaurant in the Dulles Eastern Plaza off Atlantic Boulevard.
STERLING, VA
WTOP

1 killed in Alexandria, Va. shooting

Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Second Lieutenant James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audobon Avenue. The person died at the scene of the shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
royalexaminer.com

Local grandma steps out of shower, holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive

A Warren County family had an exciting Monday morning after the family’s matriarch thwarted an intruder who may have intended to steal a family vehicle. Tricia Montoney told Royal Examiner Monday evening that an eagle-eyed neighbor noticed a man in the family’s driveway, around 7 a.m. standing beside a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Tricia’s daughter, Rachel Montoney.
WARREN COUNTY, VA

