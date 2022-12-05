Read full article on original website
Fairfax Times
School Board Member under fire for calling a black single dad ‘retarded’
Fairfax County school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra is under fire again, this time for twice calling a black father “retarded” as she served as a court-appointed attorney in his daughter’s child custody hearing in Arlington. Judge Michael Chick ordered the baby removed from the home of her...
Anti-Semitic writing found in Loudoun Co. high school
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that anti-Semitic writing was found in a Loudoun County high school bathroom just days after anti-Semitic graffiti was found at a county shopping center. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after they said the writing was found in a Woodgrove High School bathroom. “There is […]
loudounnow.com
Music Teacher, Single Mom Announces Ashburn Campaign
Catholic school music teacher Ana Quijano has announced she will run for the Ashburn District seat on the Board of Supervisors, seeking the Republican nomination. Quijano teaches music at Saint Theresa Catholic School, a kindergarten through eighth grade school in Ashburn, and has already garnered endorsements from two former supervisors. She is also the single mother to two girls.
fox5dc.com
Residents blame police shortage for ongoing crime in Virginia neighborhood
Residents in a Fairfax County neighborhood are speaking out after ongoing crime in the area including home burglaries and break-ins. They’re blaming a massive shortage of police. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the latest details.
alxnow.com
Woman robbed of wallet near waterfront in Old Town
A woman was robbed of her wallet in the 100 block of King Street in Old Town early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), according to Alexandria Police. The incident was reported at around 4:45 a.m. near the waterfront, hours after thousands of people attended the annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights on the Potomac River.
Cow smashes through physician office doors in Virginia after jumping off trailer, lassoed to safety by local ‘cow catchers’
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
WHSV
Hundreds attend funeral service honoring the life of Jesse Dove
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday hundreds of people gathered at Riverton United Methodist Church in Front Royal to honor the life of Jesse Dove. Dove was a former Strasburg Police Officer and Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy who worked for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Dove passed...
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
fox5dc.com
Assailant’s mother reacts to LCPS Special Grand Jury report
ASHBURN, Va. - FOX 5’s Sierra Fox spoke exclusively with the mother of a student who was found guilty of raping a classmate in a bathroom stall at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 and sexually assaulting another girl in a classroom at Broad Run High School in October 2021 — shortly after being transferred there.
Winsome Sears torches 'dereliction of duty' in VA school's handling of bathroom rape case: 'This is not over'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears touted the firing of Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler over the district's handling of reported sexual assaults.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. advocacy groups react to firing of superintendent
Outspoken groups on both the left and the right were in agreement that Loudoun County’s school system needed to move on from Superintendent Scott Ziegler, following the release of a report on a special grand jury investigation into the school system’s handling of two sexual assaults by the same student last year.
Prince William Police warning community after 3 teens overdose, 1 fatally
No evidence that links theses incidents together has yet been found, but it is believed that all three boys took counterfeit Percocet, or "Perc30" tablets that were laced with fentanyl. This comes several months after two Prince William teens died after taking what is believed to have been fentanyl-laced Percocet tablets.
fox5dc.com
3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
3 teens overdose, 1 dies within 5 days; Prince William County Police link to fentanyl-laced pills
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is issuing a warning to residents after three overdoses involving teenagers, including one that resulted in death; the overdoses occurred within a 5-day span. Police believe the overdoses are possibly linked to the juveniles consuming counterfeit Percocet pills...
WUSA
Here's why a massive tunnel is being dug under Old Town Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Nearly 150 feet underground, the city of Alexandria is tunneling toward a more environmentally friendly future. The key to that future is 360-ton tunnel-boring machine, affectionately named Hazel. Hazel’s job is to bore a 2-mile-long tunnel under Old Town that should solve one of Alexandria’s biggest...
theburn.com
It’s official: Raising Cane’s opens in Loudoun on Tuesday
The word that “caniacs” have been waiting for is finally here. Today, Raising Cane’s announced that its new restaurant in Sterling will open next Tuesday, December 13. Officials from the company will join local leaders for a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the new restaurant in the Dulles Eastern Plaza off Atlantic Boulevard.
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
Fredericksburg Police looking for cemetery vandalism suspect
According to police, on Aug. 7, the person pictured vandalized security cameras at the Fredericksburg City Cemetery on the corner of William Street and Washington Avenue.
WTOP
1 killed in Alexandria, Va. shooting
Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Second Lieutenant James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audobon Avenue. The person died at the scene of the shooting.
royalexaminer.com
Local grandma steps out of shower, holds intruder at gunpoint until police arrive
A Warren County family had an exciting Monday morning after the family’s matriarch thwarted an intruder who may have intended to steal a family vehicle. Tricia Montoney told Royal Examiner Monday evening that an eagle-eyed neighbor noticed a man in the family’s driveway, around 7 a.m. standing beside a Ford F-150 pickup truck belonging to Tricia’s daughter, Rachel Montoney.
