Monroe, CT

themonroesun.com

Did you hear …?

MONROE, CT — Monroe police officers will collect toy donations at the gazebo on the green in front of Monroe Town Hall, 7 Fan Hill Road, this Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The second annual Stuff the Gazebo Toy Drive brightens the holidays for children...
Connecticut’s Kid Governor visits Monroe school board

MONROE, CT — Board of Education members received a gubernatorial visit from Connecticut’s Kid Governor, Elisavet “Ellie” Mendez, at their meeting Monday night. Ellie, 10, a Monroe Elementary School fifth grader, won a race among seven candidates, as over 9,400 fifth graders across the state voted in the annual election.
Monroe Police: Shelton driver over twice the legal limit

MONROE, CT — A 27-year-old Shelton man was charged with DUI following a traffic stop on Elm Street early Saturday morning. He was also charged with failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain the proper lane, and released on $500 bond for a Dec. 12 court date.
Amid shortage, Monroe school board raises substitute teacher pay

MONROE, CT — Principals at Monroe’s public schools are struggling to hire substitutes to cover classes when teachers are out, so the Board of Education unanimously decided to increase the pay for subs at its meeting Monday night. A daily substitute covers classes for shorter stints, while a...
